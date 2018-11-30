finanzen.net
24.06.2019 23:38
Bewerten
(0)

Stork Consortium Awarded 4-year Turnaround Framework Agreement by Ecopetrol in Colombia

Stork Consortium Awarded 4-year Turnaround Framework Agreement by Ecopetrol in Colombia | Nachricht | finanzen.net
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluors Diversified Services segment, together with its consortium partners, was awarded a 4-year framework agreement for plant turnaround services by Ecopetrol S.A. for its Barrancabermeja and Cartagena refineries in Colombia. The Colombia-based consortium includes Stork as the international lead partner, Rampint as the local partner in Barrancabermeja and Servimant as the local partner in Cartagena. The agreement also includes two extension options for an additional two years each. Both refineries supply fuel to meet Colombias national and export product needs. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2019.

"Stork is extremely pleased that Ecopetrol has awarded this new turnaround contract that includes these two important refineries, said Taco de Haan, Storks president. "The ongoing partnership with Ecopetrol has grown over the years due to mutual trust and collaboration and is built upon both companies commitment to safety, integrity, excellence and teamwork. Stork will apply its full portfolio of professional solutions as part of this contract including a range of innovative products and techniques.

Storks local offices in Barrancabermeja and Cartagena will lead the work, which is due to begin in September. The scope of work includes providing turnaround maintenance services on the plant process units during scheduled plant shutdown periods. In addition, the contract also includes emergency works and other preventive and corrective maintenance services to support Ecopetrol with further refinery performance optimization.

Stork has been providing maintenance and turnaround services to the Barrancabermeja refinery since 2013.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance and to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values, Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence, we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor News
RSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fluor News

28.05.19DowDupont spinoff Corteva Inc. to join S&P 500. Fluor to join S&P MidCap index
01.06.19Fluor (FLR) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
07.06.19Why Fluor Stock Crashed More Than 30% in May
12.06.19Fluor (FLR) Receives a Position in DoS' DiPSS Program
31.05.19Fluor JV Inks I-635 LBJ East Project Contract From TxDOT
Weitere Fluor News
Anzeige

Inside

Goldpreis durchbricht langfristigen Widerstand
DZ BANK - Altbewährte Währungs-Strategien - Ein Börsenprofi gewährt Einblicke
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones zeigt sich schwach
LVMH - Asiaten lieben Luxus
Öl und Gold mit weiteren Gewinnen
Scalable Capital: Faktor-Investing
Video: S&P500 mit Kurs auf 2.900 Punkte?
DekaBank: Das Tor für eine baldige Leitzinssenkung der Fed ist offen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

21.06.19KBR or RTOXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
19.06.19KBR (KBR) Hits 52-Week High. Can the Run Continue?
14.06.19KBR Fortifies Government Unit With $200M NASA Contract Win
13.06.19KBR Secures Seat on DoS' $6B DiPSS Program. Boosts Backlog
31.05.19KBR wins $530 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon
17.05.19KBR Set to Provide Delivery Support to Sellafield in U.K.
17.05.19Ingenieurdienstleister KBR zahlt eine unveränderte Dividende
16.05.19KBR Wins FEED Contract from Oman LNG. Boosts Backlog
15.05.19KBR Emerges as Chosen Bidder for Freeport's LNG Train 4
13.05.19Freeport picks KBR as preferred bidder for 4th Texas LNG export train

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow schließt kaum verändert -- Trump kritisiert Fed erneut -- Daimler-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung -- Lufthansa mit neuer Dividendenpolitik -- Dürr, METRO, MorphoSys, VW im Fokus

Bristol-Myers kämpft um grünes Licht für Celgene-Übernahme. Porsche ruft fast 100.000 Autos in USA zurück. Apple wehrt sich vor EU-Kommission gegen Spotify-Vorwürfe. RWE-Aktie nach HSBC-Abstufung unter Druck. Bitcoin hält sich in Sichtweite zu 11.000 US-Dollar. Trump kündigt neue Sanktionen gegen den Iran an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow schließt kaum verändert -- Trump kritisiert Fed erneut -- Daimler-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung -- Lufthansa mit neuer Dividendenpolitik -- Dürr, METRO, MorphoSys, VW im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:43 Uhr
USA wollen Anti-Iran-Bündnis schmieden - Trump verhängt neue Sanktionen - Scharfe Kritik aus Iran
Steuern
22:29 Uhr
George Soros und andere reiche US-Unternehmer fordern Vermögenssteuer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ