Student Loan Repayment Benefits Are Now Tax-free

Gradifi by E*TRADE today applauded Congress inclusion of key provisions of the Employer Participation in Repayment Act (H.R. 1043/S. 460) into a broad stimulus bill aimed at enhancing the US recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The newly enacted statute will, among wider measures, offer tax relief for student loan repayment benefits programs. Employers are now able to make tax-free contributions of up to $5,250 per employee annually toward employee student debt without raising the employees gross taxable income.1 Under prior law, both employees and employers faced tax obligations when participating in student loan repayment benefits.

Following the US governments temporary halt on federal student loan interest charges, the passage of the bipartisan relief bill that was signed into law offers a path for employers to engage in long-term solutions for debt-strapped employees. Student debt has doubled in the last 10 years2 and affects workers across all demographic categories: One in three Millennials carry student debt, 45 million parents hold student debt for their adult children, and senior citizens are the fastest-growing segment of student debt holders.3

Many employers do not offer student loan benefits because the tax treatment created a burden for their employees and companies. This stimulus bill removes barriers for companies to enhance their employee financial wellness, recruitment, and retention offerings with pre-tax student loan repayment, and empowers employees to pay down their debt balances faster.

"We commend this decision by lawmakers to significantly help our nations employees, providing a financial wellness lifeline amid these extremely difficult times, said Mike Pizzi, Chief Executive Officer of E*TRADE Financial. "This is a common-sense solution that will help employers attract, retain, and motivate a modern workforce. Student loan repayment benefits, now unburdened due to this new legislation, will undoubtedly play a key role in helping employees and employers work together to build healthy financial lives.

"For many employees, financial success for tomorrow depends upon wise debt management today, said Kate Winget, Managing Director of Gradifi by E*TRADE. "With the passage of this landmark legislation, now every penny contributed through employer student loan repayment benefits will go straight to paying down employee debt, pre-tax. This will allow many of the 46 million Americans who collectively owe more than $1.6 trillion in student debt4 to take meaningful action.

Gradifi by E*TRADE is an innovator in employee benefits for US employers. Its mission is to help employers build loyalty with their workforce by providing employee benefits that positively impact their employees financial well-being. Gradifi by E*TRADE offers a single-platform solution to allow employers to offer employees student loan refinancing opportunities, and employer-sponsored contributions to student loans and 529 college savings plan accounts. For insights from Gradifi by E*TRADE, visit www.gradifi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

