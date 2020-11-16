  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Exklusives Interview mit Union Investment CEO Reinke: Was bedeutet nachhaltige Geldanlage und wo liegt der Nutzen für Anleger? Mehr erfahren! +++-w-
16.11.2020 15:15

Stxfilms: "Greenland to Be Released in China

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Eros STX Global Corporation ("ErosSTX or the "Company) (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms Greenland, the hit action film that has opened #1 in theaters in 27 territories around the world, will be available theatrically to audiences in China beginning November 20, 2020. The film will be released nationwide in the Middle Kingdom by China Film Group and JL Vision. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STX films Motion Picture Group.

Greenland will be one of the first import titles to achieve a wide theatrical release in China following the pandemic induced lockdown earlier this year. The film will be released across 14,000 screens in the Middle Kingdom, where Gerard Butler is a major star, having seen success on previous offerings in the region including Geostorm with $66 million in local box office and London Has Fallen with $52 million.

During this challenging year, Greenland has benefited from an "international first theatrical strategy, exceeding the box office of previous Butler films including Angel Has Fallen in key territories around the world. With the films international performance, pre-sales, and downstream television deals, the film is already profitable despite challenging market conditions. Greenland continues to roll out theatrically in international markets.

Said Fogelson, "Greenland is exactly the kind of high-concept, action packed spectacle that will wow cinemagoers in China. We are incredibly excited to partner with China Film Group and JL Vision on such a significant release, which clearly indicates a resurgence in the marketplace, and its exciting to know that audiences in China will have the chance to see the film in theaters later this week.

Starring Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, with Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn, the film is written by Chris Sparling and directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel.

In Greenland, a family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comets fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywoods fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

Nachrichten zu Eros International PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eros International News
RSS Feed
Eros International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eros International PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Heute live um 18 Uhr!

Wie wirkt sich der Sieg Joe Bidens auf die Märkte aus? In unserem Live-Seminar heute Abend erfahren Sie, worauf sich Anleger bis zum Jahresende einstellen müssen - und wie es nach der US-Wahl an den Börsen weitergeht.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eros International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eros International News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel knapp verfehlt
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, Infineon, Lufthansa
ETF-basiert. Automatisiert. Verantwortungsbewusst.
Der US-Dollar gibt wieder auf breiter Front nach
DZ BANK - Tech-Titel - Kaufchancen nach dem Kursabsturz
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Amerika und China im Vorwärtsgang - Marktkommentar mit Markus Koch
In kleinen Schritten zum großen Vermögen - Altersvorsorge mit ETFs
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Momentum im Rückwärtsgang
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Der Fünfklang guter Geldanlage
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Eros International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Eros International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Impfstoff ist fast da  und diese Aktien sind dann die großen Gewinner
Was das weltgrößte Freihandelsabkommen für Ihr Portfolio bedeutet
Bonusmeilen und Bahn-Punkte  So sicher sind Ihre Prämien in der Krise
Airbnb-Vermieter im Visier  so wehren Sie sich gegen die Steuerfahndung
Man darf keine Fehler machen - fällt man vom Boot, ist man in zwei Minuten tot

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger laufen sich für Jahresendrally warm
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält millionenschweren Auftrag in Kalifornien
DAX im Plus: Weiterer Impfstoff-Erfolg stützt Optimismus der Anleger
DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld könnte sich auszahlen
BioNTech-Aktie: Wie nachhaltig die Impfstoff-Rallye ist

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street mit Gewinnen erwartet -- DAX legt zu -- VW bestätigt Mittelfristziele -- Moderna mit positiven Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff -- ENCAVIS, Grand City, Nordex, Tele Columbus, Dermapharm im Fokus

Home Depot kauft HD Supply mit Milliardenaufwand zurück. BioNTech kommt bei Entwicklung von Corona-Impfstoff in China voran. Siemens Energy im Dezember im MDAX erwartet. Vodafone kehrt im ersten Halbjahr in die Gewinnzone zurück. Ermittler warnen wohl vor Risiko für Zeugen im Wirecard-Skandal. BBVA verkauft US-Geschäft für rund zehn Milliarden Euro an PNC. Wirtschaft in Japan und China im Aufschwung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen