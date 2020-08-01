  • Suche
31.07.2021 08:07

Successful launch of EUTELSAT QUANTUM, the first full software-defined satellite

Regulatory News:

The EUTELSAT QUANTUM satellite was successfully launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by Arianespace using an Ariane 5 rocket that lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, at 9 pm Universal Time (11 pm CET) on July 30. The separation occurred after a 37-minute flight and the spacecraft systems checkout was then successfully completed over a period of approximately 3 hours.

Built by Airbus Defence and Space, EUTELSAT QUANTUM heralds a new era of commercial satellite service. Its in-orbit reprogrammable features set a new standard in flexibility that will enable users, notably in the Government and Mobility markets, to actively define and shape performance and reach thanks to its software-based design.

To be located at 48° East, and due to enter service during the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, EUTELSAT QUANTUM will offer extensive coverage of the MENA region and beyond.

ESA and the UK Space Agency supported the development of the core technologies integrated into EUTELSAT QUANTUM, within the framework of a Public-Private Partnership between ESA, Eutelsat and Airbus Defence and Space.

Commenting on the agreement, Pascal Homsy, Eutelsats Chief Technical Officer said: "Our congratulations to Arianespace and the Guiana Space Center teams for successfully launching the EUTELSAT QUANTUM satellite. The collaboration between Eutelsat, ESA, the UK Space Agency and Airbus Defence and Space on this ambitious satellite program has resulted in a world-first. EUTELSAT QUANTUM will supply services with unprecedented in-orbit reconfigurability in coverage, frequency and power, allowing complete mission rehaul, at any orbital position. It is a testimony to the innovative spirit and expertise of the European Space industry.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com  Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

