Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Oddo Corporate Finance
regarding Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) shares, the following
resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 29th,
2017, settlement date:
-
70,270 Genkyotex shares
-
48,799.86 euros in cash.
As of June 30th, 2017, the most recent update, the following
resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
-
60,794 Genkyotex shares
-
56,921.75 euros in cash.
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotexs platform enables the identification of orally available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor entered a phase II clinical trial in primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) in the second quarter of
2017. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic
indications. Its second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor
targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and
inflammation, and should enter a phase I clinical study at the end of
2017.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership
covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been
established with Serum Institute of India Ltd (Serum Institute), the
worlds largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum
Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety
of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate up to $57
million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to
www.genkyotex.com.
