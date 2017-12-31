Sun Hydraulics Announces Acquisition of Faster Group

Sun
Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) ("SNHY or the "Company), a
global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures
solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, today
announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the
shares of Faster
Group from Capvis Equity IV LP, a fund advised by the Swiss private
equity firm Capvis Equity Partners AG, and other co-investors for 430
million (approximately $531 million) in cash. The acquisition will be
funded with approximately $161 million of cash on hand and $370 million
drawn against the Companys revolving credit facility, including
exercise of the revolvers accordion. The acquisition is expected to
close in the second quarter of 2018 and is subject to typical closing
conditions.
Faster is a leading global manufacturer of quick-release hydraulic
coupling solutions. Its primary markets include agriculture,
construction equipment and general industrial applications.
Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Faster has manufacturing operations
co-located with its headquarters as well as in Toledo, Ohio and Pune,
India. Additionally, the company has sales offices in Shanghai, China;
São Paulo, Brazil; and Langenfeld, Germany.
Wolfgang Dangel, SNHY's President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, "The acquisition of Faster is in alignment with our Vision
2025, advancing SNHY as a global technology leader in the industrial
goods sector while maintaining superior profitability and financial
strength. Faster further diversifies SNHY more deeply into the growing
global agriculture market. The business also broadens our global
footprint, advancing our in the region, for the region initiative.
He added, "We welcome Fasters 475+ global employees into the SNHY
family. We see a tremendous amount of synergy with both our Hydraulics
and Electronics segments, including opportunities to introduce our
respective products to each others customer bases as well as leveraging
technologies and expanding utilization of existing manufacturing
capacity.
Eric Trueeb, Partner, Capvis Equity Partners AG, noted, "Capvis and the
Faster management team view SNHY as the perfect candidate to acquire
Faster. Given their stated Vision 2025, we believe that Fasters
continued growth and success will be enhanced under SNHYs ownership.
Faster recorded 2017 sales of 105 million (approximately $130 million)
and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5%. In 2018, the company
anticipates revenue growth of 16-16.5% with an EBITDA margin in the same
range as 2017. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to SNHYs
GAAP earnings in 2018 and beyond.
SNHYs financial advisor for the transaction was Baird. Shumaker Loop &
Kendrick, LLP acted as legal advisor, assisted by Pavia e Ansaldo as
Italian counsel.
Webcast
The Company will host a conference call and webcast
tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the acquisition. A
question-and-answer session will follow.
The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8573. The audio
webcast can be monitored at www.sunhydraulics.com.
Participants will have the ability to ask questions on either the
teleconference call or the webcast.
A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the call through Tuesday, February 27, 2018. To listen to the archived
call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13676813. The
webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of
the Companys website at www.sunhydraulics.com,
where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About SNHY
Sun Hydraulics Corporation is an industrial
technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the
hydraulics and electronics markets. In the hydraulics market, the
Company is a leading manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic
cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package
solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets. In
the electronics market, the Company is a global provider of innovative
electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions for both
recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power
generation equipment.
