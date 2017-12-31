Sun Hydraulics Completes Acquisition of Faster Group and Secures New Credit Facilities

Sun
Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) ("SNHY or the "Company), a
global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures
solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, today
announced that it completed the acquisition of the shares of Faster
Group for 430 million (approximately $530 million) in cash on April
5, 2018. SNHY also entered into new $500 million senior secured credit
facilities.
The Company previously announced that it had entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire the shares of Faster Group on February 19, 2018.
Faster is a leading global manufacturer of quick-release hydraulic
coupling solutions. Its primary markets include agriculture,
construction equipment and general industrial applications.
Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Faster has manufacturing operations
co-located with its headquarters as well as in Toledo, Ohio and Pune,
India. Additionally, the company has sales offices in Shanghai, China;
São Paulo, Brazil; and Langenfeld, Germany.
Wolfgang Dangel, SNHY's President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, "The completion of this acquisition brings us another step
closer to the realization of our Vision 2025. We seek to gain critical
mass as a global technology leader in the industrial goods sector while
maintaining superior profitability and financial strength. Faster fits
this strategy well and upholds a strongly innovative culture, driving
new product development and market leadership.
He added, "From a consolidated standpoint, the addition of Faster
further broadens our end market reach, increasing our presence in the
growing agriculture market. Collectively, our teams embrace the
opportunities for synergy to strengthen our respective brands globally.
SNHYs new $500 million senior secured credit facilities were provided
by a PNC Bank, NA led syndicate. The new facilities replace the
Companys previous credit facilities and consist of a $400 million
revolving credit facility and $100 million term loan. In addition to
using the new term loan and existing cash, SNHY has drawn approximately
$258 million of the revolver to finance the Faster acquisition.
Tricia L. Fulton, SNHYs Chief Financial Officer, stated, "The
establishment of these credit facilities not only provided us with the
needed funding to close on the Faster acquisition, they also offer us
liquidity to support our growth plans over the next five years. Our
plans are to generate cash flows from operations to repay the
outstanding debt as quickly as possible, maintaining our financial
strength.
She added, "Faster had a strong start to 2018, continuing the momentum
realized in 2017. We will be analyzing their results for the first
quarter of 2018 over the next few weeks. Accordingly, we intend to
update our consolidated guidance, including Faster for the remainder of
the year, next month when we report our first quarter results.
About Sun
Sun Hydraulics Corporation is an industrial technology leader that
develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and
electronics markets. In the hydraulics market, the Company is a leading
manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves,
electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the
worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets. In the electronics
market, the Company is a global provider of innovative electronic
control, display and instrumentation solutions for both recreational and
off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation
equipment. For more information about Sun, please visit www.sunhydraulics.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
They include statements regarding the intent, belief or current
expectations, estimates, vision or projections of Sun Hydraulics
Corporation ("Sun or the "Company), its directors or its officers
about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions
made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Companys
strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new
products and make acquisitions; (ii) the Companys financing plans;
(iii) trends affecting the Companys financial condition or results of
operations; (iv) the Companys ability to continue to control costs and
to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (v) the declaration and
payment of dividends; and (vi) the Companys ability to respond to
changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including
as a result of standardization. Although the Company believes that its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no
assurance that the anticipated results will occur.
Important
factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements include, among other items, (i)
the economic cyclicality of the capital goods industry in general and
the hydraulic valve and manifold industry in particular, which directly
affect customer orders, lead times and sales volume; (ii) fluctuations
in global business conditions, including the impact of economic
recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (iii) conditions in
the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the
availability of capital; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace
that could affect the Companys revenue and/or costs, such as increased
competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or
other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (v) risks
related to the integration of the businesses of the Company and
Enovation Controls; (vi) changes in technology or customer requirements,
such as standardization of the cavity into which screw-in cartridge
valves must fit, which could render the Companys products or
technologies noncompetitive or obsolete; (vii) new product
introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales
nationally and internationally; and (viii) changes relating to the
Companys international sales, including changes in regulatory
requirements or tariffs, compliance with anti-corruption laws and trade
laws, including export and import compliance, trade or currency
restrictions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and tax and collection
issues. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual
results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to
information under the headings Item 1. "Business, Item 1A. "Risk
Factors, and Item 7. "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Conditions and Results of Operations in the Companys Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017. The Company disclaims any intention or
obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures,
which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance.
You
should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in
isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with
GAAP.
The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP
to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the end of this news release.
