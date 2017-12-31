05.04.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Sun Hydraulics Completes Acquisition of Faster Group and Secures New Credit Facilities

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) ("SNHY or the "Company), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, today announced that it completed the acquisition of the shares of Faster Group for 430 million (approximately $530 million) in cash on April 5, 2018. SNHY also entered into new $500 million senior secured credit facilities.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the shares of Faster Group on February 19, 2018.

Faster is a leading global manufacturer of quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions. Its primary markets include agriculture, construction equipment and general industrial applications. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Faster has manufacturing operations co-located with its headquarters as well as in Toledo, Ohio and Pune, India. Additionally, the company has sales offices in Shanghai, China; São Paulo, Brazil; and Langenfeld, Germany.

Wolfgang Dangel, SNHY's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The completion of this acquisition brings us another step closer to the realization of our Vision 2025. We seek to gain critical mass as a global technology leader in the industrial goods sector while maintaining superior profitability and financial strength. Faster fits this strategy well and upholds a strongly innovative culture, driving new product development and market leadership.

He added, "From a consolidated standpoint, the addition of Faster further broadens our end market reach, increasing our presence in the growing agriculture market. Collectively, our teams embrace the opportunities for synergy to strengthen our respective brands globally.

SNHYs new $500 million senior secured credit facilities were provided by a PNC Bank, NA led syndicate. The new facilities replace the Companys previous credit facilities and consist of a $400 million revolving credit facility and $100 million term loan. In addition to using the new term loan and existing cash, SNHY has drawn approximately $258 million of the revolver to finance the Faster acquisition.

Tricia L. Fulton, SNHYs Chief Financial Officer, stated, "The establishment of these credit facilities not only provided us with the needed funding to close on the Faster acquisition, they also offer us liquidity to support our growth plans over the next five years. Our plans are to generate cash flows from operations to repay the outstanding debt as quickly as possible, maintaining our financial strength.

She added, "Faster had a strong start to 2018, continuing the momentum realized in 2017. We will be analyzing their results for the first quarter of 2018 over the next few weeks. Accordingly, we intend to update our consolidated guidance, including Faster for the remainder of the year, next month when we report our first quarter results.

About Sun

Sun Hydraulics Corporation is an industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. In the hydraulics market, the Company is a leading manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets. In the electronics market, the Company is a global provider of innovative electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions for both recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment. For more information about Sun, please visit www.sunhydraulics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, estimates, vision or projections of Sun Hydraulics Corporation ("Sun or the "Company), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Companys strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the Companys financing plans; (iii) trends affecting the Companys financial condition or results of operations; (iv) the Companys ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (v) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vi) the Companys ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the anticipated results will occur. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other items, (i) the economic cyclicality of the capital goods industry in general and the hydraulic valve and manifold industry in particular, which directly affect customer orders, lead times and sales volume; (ii) fluctuations in global business conditions, including the impact of economic recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (iii) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Companys revenue and/or costs, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (v) risks related to the integration of the businesses of the Company and Enovation Controls; (vi) changes in technology or customer requirements, such as standardization of the cavity into which screw-in cartridge valves must fit, which could render the Companys products or technologies noncompetitive or obsolete; (vii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally; and (viii) changes relating to the Companys international sales, including changes in regulatory requirements or tariffs, compliance with anti-corruption laws and trade laws, including export and import compliance, trade or currency restrictions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and tax and collection issues. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the headings Item 1. "Business, Item 1A. "Risk Factors, and Item 7. "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations in the Companys Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the end of this news release.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.02.18
Sun Hydraulics Corporation Pumps Out More Growth, Lines Up Another Big Acquisition (MotleyFool)
26.02.18
Sun Hydraulics Q4 Earnings Outlook (EN, Benzinga earnings)
24.02.18
Ausblick: Sun Hydraulics stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
04.11.17
Ausblick: Sun Hydraulics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.08.17
Sun Hydraulics Is Investing More in Growth in 2017 (MotleyFool)
11.05.17
Sun Hydraulics Corporation Sees Acquisitions Helping Drive Profit Growth: Key Earnings Takeaways (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sun Hydraulics News
RSS Feed
Sun Hydraulics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.03.2018Sun Hydraulics BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.10.2017Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.11.2016Sun Hydraulics OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.10.2014Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.03.2018Sun Hydraulics BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2016Sun Hydraulics OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.10.2017Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.10.2014Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sun Hydraulics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sun Hydraulics News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Strategie von Warren Buffett und Co.  Nur etwas anders: So könnten Anleger heute investieren!
Kursziel 20 Euro? Nicht nur die Deutsche Bank sieht Potenzial bei Evotec
Vontobel: Aktien Anleiheninvestor: Neuer Carsharing-Riese entsteht - DriveNow und Car2Go schließen sich zusammen
UBS: Bayer AG - Der Abwärtstrend bleibt intakt
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Risiko richtig managen!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Larry Kudlow entfacht frische Kauflaune
ING Markets: DAX - Tiefschlag tapfer weggesteckt
DZ BANK  DAX: Kampf um Schlüsselunterstützung setzt sich fort
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sun Hydraulics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Sun Hydraulics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erstmals halten alle Euro-Länder die Schuldengrenze ein
Nach der Ruhe droht ein globales Schulden-Fiasko
Kosten, Daten, Strafen  Das Mietfahrrad-Dossier
Wenn der türkische Protektionismus mal nicht nach hinten losgeht
Dieser Milliardenzuschuss der GroKo macht Wohnen noch teurer

News von

Familien-Unternehmen: Warum sie so gut sind, wo Anleger zugreifen können
DAX: Seitwärts bis abwärts
Daimler: Wie hellt strahlt die Aktie mit Stern?
Versorger-Aktien: Warum Dr. Jens Ehrhardt auf RWE, E.ON und Co. setzt
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse

News von

Ein mächtiger Milliardär könnte Facebook mit seinem Plan den Todesstoß versetzen
Spielhalle, Fitnessstudio und Büro-Golfplatz: So arbeiten die Mitarbeiter in der Google-Deutschlandzentrale
VW hat Mitarbeitern 4,5 Millionen Dollar in Form eines ungewöhnlichen Bonus gezahlt
Der Erfinder des Google-Autos sagt: In fünf Jahren ersetzen selbstfliegende Flugzeuge das Auto
"Komplett versagt": Wie sich der BVB als Spitzenklub abgeschafft hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schließt im Plus -- Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus

Geht der Bullenmarkt weiter? Europas Top-Banken legen kräftig zu - US-Konkurrenz dennoch stärker. Ex-METRO-Manager Muller wird neuer Chef von Ahold Delhaize. Godewind-Aktien unter Ausgabepreis. Bitcoin Foundation: Es gibt eine Blase - jedoch nicht am Krypto-Markt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
DAX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schließt im Plus -- Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus
Ausland
21:25 Uhr
Ein mächtiger Milliardär könnte Facebook mit seinem Plan den Todesstoß versetzen
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Salzgitter, METRO, Aurubis, Hella und Pfizer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
SpotifyA2JEGN
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Nordex AGA0D655
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9