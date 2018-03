Sun Hydraulics Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced that its Board of Directors, at its regular meeting, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on April 20, 2018 to stockholders of record as of April 5, 2018.

About Sun

Sun Hydraulics Corporation is an industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. In the hydraulics market, the Company is a leading manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets. In the electronics market, the Company is a global provider of innovative electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions for both recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment.

