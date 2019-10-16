finanzen.net
Neue Champions League für Fonds: finanzen.net und f-fex stellen neues Konzept zur Qualitätsbewertung vor
16.10.2019 06:05
Bewerten
(0)

Sun Pharma Launches Drizalma Sprinkle in the U.S.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, "Sun Pharma including its subsidiaries and/or associate companies) today announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has launched Drizalma Sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) in the U.S. for oral use. Drizalma Sprinkle is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) designed for the treatment of various neuro-psychiatric and pain disorders in patients who have difficulty swallowing  a problem that is estimated to affect approximately 30-35% of long-term care residents. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Drizalma Sprinkle on July 19, 2019.

The availability of Drizalma Sprinkle expands Sun Pharmas portfolio of alternative formulation products designed for individuals with swallowing difficulties, the risk of which increases with age and exposure to age-related diseases and conditions - including depression, anxiety, and pain disorders.1-2 Drizalma Sprinkle joins Ezallor Sprinkle (Rosuvastatin) and Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules as the third product in Sun Pharmas US portfolio designed for individuals in long-term care. It is common practice in long-term care facilities to crush medications to ease administration, but crushing tablets introduces additional risks into the administration process.3 The Joint Commission International Accreditation Standards for Long Term Care urges facilities to dispense medications in forms that require minimal manipulation.4

"The launch of Drizalma Sprinkle is an important milestone for people with difficulty swallowing, as this formulation of duloxetine can facilitate treatment of common neuro-psychiatric disorders while preserving the quality of the medicine, said Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America, Sun Pharma. This launch further underscores our commitment to providing a portfolio of alternative formulation products to treat common diseases  especially in long-term care, where 30-35% of individuals have difficulty swallowing. These patients often encounter medication errors and challenges with medication administration.

Drizalma Sprinkle is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in adults and pediatric patients 7-17 years old, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) in adults, and chronic musculoskeletal pain in adults. It is available in four dosage strengths (20mg, 30mg, 40mg, and 60mg). Drizalma Sprinkle is the first and only FDA-approved formulation of duloxetine that can be swallowed whole, sprinkled on applesauce or administered via nasogastric tube.

Drizalma Sprinkle carries a boxed warning for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. In clinical trials of Drizalma Sprinkle, the most common adverse reactions (in at least 5% of participants and at least twice the incidence of placebo) were nausea, dry mouth, somnolence, constipation, decreased appetite, and hyperhidrosis.

For more information about Drizalma Sprinkle, visit DrizalmaSprinkle.com

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Drizalma Sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) for oral use is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults; generalized anxiety disorder in adults and pediatric patients aged 7 to 17 years; diabetic peripheral neuropathy in adults, and chronic musculoskeletal pain in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: SUICIDAL THOUGHTS AND BEHAVIORS: Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior in pediatric and young adult patients in short-term studies. Closely monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening and for emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Contraindications

Serotonin syndrome and MAOIs: Do not use MAOIs intended to treat psychiatric disorders with Drizalma Sprinkle or within 5 days of stopping treatment with Drizalma Sprinkle. Do not use Drizalma Sprinkle within 14 days of stopping an MAOI intended to treat psychiatric disorders. In addition, do not start Drizalma Sprinkle in a patient who is being treated with linezolid or intravenous methylene blue.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Hepatic failure, sometimes fatal, has been reported in patients treated with duloxetine delayed-release capsules. Duloxetine delayed-release capsules should be discontinued in patients who develop jaundice or other evidence of clinically significant liver dysfunction and should not be resumed unless another cause can be established. Drizalma Sprinkle should not be prescribed to patients with substantial alcohol use or evidence of chronic liver disease.

Orthostatic Hypotension, Falls, and Syncope: Cases have been reported with duloxetine delayed-release capsules therapy. Syncope and orthostatic hypotension tend to occur within the first week of therapy but can occur at any time during treatment, particularly after dose increases.

Serotonin Syndrome: There is increased risk when coadministered with other serotonergic agents (eg, SSRIs, SNRIs, triptans), but also when taken alone. The concomitant use of Drizalma Sprinkle with MAOIs is contraindicated. Do not initiate Drizalma Sprinkle in a patient who is being treated with MAOIs such as linezolid or intravenous methylene blue. Monitor all patients taking Drizalma Sprinkle for the emergence of serotonin syndrome. If it occurs, discontinue Drizalma Sprinkle and initiate supportive treatment.

Increased Risk of Bleeding: Duloxetine may increase the risk of bleeding events. Concomitant use of NSAIDs, aspirin, other antiplatelet drugs, warfarin, and anticoagulants may increase this risk.

Severe Skin Reactions: Severe skin reactions, including erythema multiforme and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, can occur with duloxetine. Drizalma Sprinkle should be discontinued at the first appearance of blisters, peeling rash, mucosal erosions, or any other sign of hypersensitivity if no other etiology can be identified.

Discontinuation Syndrome: Adverse reactions after discontinuation of serotonergic antidepressants, particularly after abrupt discontinuation, include nausea, sweating, dysphoric mood, irritability, agitation, dizziness, sensory disturbances (e.g., paresthesias, such as electric shock sensations), tremor, anxiety, confusion, headache, lethargy, emotional lability, insomnia, hypomania, tinnitus, and seizures. A gradual reduction in dosage rather than abrupt cessation is recommended whenever possible.

Activation of Mania or Hypomania: In patients with bipolar disorder, treating a depressive episode with duloxetine delayed-release capsules or another antidepressant may precipitate a mixed/manic episode. Use cautiously in patients with bipolar disorder. Prior to initiating treatment with Drizalma Sprinkle, screen patients for any personal or family history of bipolar disorder, mania, or hypomania.

Angle-Closure Glaucoma: Duloxetine may trigger an angle-closure attack in patients with anatomically narrow angles who do not have a patent iridectomy. Avoid use of antidepressants, including Drizalma Sprinkle, in patients with anatomically narrow angles.

Seizures: Drizalma Sprinkle should be prescribed with care in patients with a history of seizure disorder.

Blood Pressure: Monitor blood pressure prior to initiating treatment and periodically throughout treatment.

Hyponatremia: Can occur in association with SIADH. Cases of hyponatremia have been reported.

Glucose Control in Diabetes: In diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain patients, small increases in fasting blood glucose and HbA1c have been observed.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (=5% and at least twice the incidence of placebo patients) were nausea, dry mouth, somnolence, constipation, decreased appetite, and hyperhidrosis.

DOSING AND ADMINISTRATION

Drizalma Sprinkle may be taken with or without food. Drizalma Sprinkle may be swallowed whole (do not crush or chew capsule); opened and sprinkled over applesauce; or administered via nasogastric tube.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • Avoid concomitant use with potent CYP1A2 inhibitors.
  • Consider dose reduction with concomitant use with CYP2D6 substrates.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Hepatic Impairment: Avoid use in patients with mild, moderate, or severe hepatic impairment.

Renal Impairment: Avoid use in patients with severe renal impairment.

Pregnancy: Advise patients to notify their healthcare provider if they become pregnant or intend to become pregnant during treatment with Drizalma Sprinkle. Third trimester use may increase risk of symptoms of poor adaptation (respiratory distress, temperature instability, feeding difficulty, hypotonia, tremor, irritability) in the neonate.

Please see Full Prescribing Information by clicking here.

References:

1. 

Zis, P, Daskalaki, A, Bountouni, I, Sykioti, P, Varrassi, G, Paladini, A. Depression and chronic pain in the elderly: links and management challenges. Clinical Interventions in Aging. 2017;12:709720. doi: 10.2147/CIA.S113576.

2. 

Wolitzky-Taylor KB, Castriotta N, Lenze EJ, Stanley MA, Craske MG. Anxiety disorders in older adults: a comprehensive review. Depression and Anxiety. 2010;27(2):190-211. doi:10.1002/da.20653.

3. 

Hughes, PJ, Freeman, MK, Slaton, RM. Common Issues in the medication use processes in nursing homes: a review of medication use quality improvement strategies. Journal of Nursing Education and Practice. 2016;6(7):81-90. DOI: 10.5430/jnep.v6n7p81

4. 

Joint Commission International. Joint Commission International Accreditation Standards for Long Term Care. 1st ed. Oak Brook, IL: Joint Commission International; 2012.

 

Nachrichten zu Sun Pharmaceutical

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sun Pharmaceutical News
RSS Feed
Sun Pharmaceutical zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sun Pharmaceutical

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sun Pharmaceutical News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sun Pharmaceutical News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Bayer, Infineon
Apple: Zugpferd der Nasdaq-Hausse  wie geht es weiter?
Geht der Wircard-Traum zu Ende?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Ausbruch
VW-Konzern rüttelt nicht an der Rendite
SOCIETE GENERALE: SAP: Chance von 16 Prozent
Adidas  Problem mit explodierenden Kosten?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sun Pharmaceutical-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Sun Pharmaceutical Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In sechs Schritten zum idealen Sparplan
Die trügerische Hoffnung an den Finanzmärkten
Anleger von Wirecard ergreifen die Flucht
So rüsten sich Anleger für die Zukunft
Wo sich der Bau von Sozialwohnungen für Investoren lohnt

News von

Attacke auf Wirecard - Exklusiv: Jetzt reagiert die Finanzaufsicht
Nel, Ballard Power, Linde & Co: Sorgt Kanzlerin Angela Merkel für einen Kursschub bei Wasserstoff-Aktien?
DAX: Das Potenzial reicht bis fast 13.000
DAX im Plus: Anleger setzen auf Brexit-Deal - Kurssturz bei Wirecard-Aktie
EU setzt Frist für Brexit-Deal bis Abend - Auch Scheitern möglich

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Brexit-Lösung in Sicht -- Aphria schlägt Erwartungen -- GS und JPMorgan mit Zahlen -- Wirecard, KlöcknerCo, Nordex im Fokus

Neues 'Pixel'-Smartphone von Google vorgestellt. Wells Fargo verzeichnet Gewinneinbruch. GEA will sich von GEA Bock trennen. USA sollen wohl Zölle streichen, damit China mehr Agrarprodukte kauft. Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen Quartal deutlich. Johnson & Johnson erhöht Prognose. UnitedHealth erhöht Gewinnausblick. ZEW-Index geht im Oktober leicht zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15.10.19
DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Brexit-Lösung in Sicht -- Aphria schlägt Erwartungen -- GS und JPMorgan mit Zahlen -- Wirecard, KlöcknerCo, Nordex im Fokus
Ausland
04:47 Uhr
Ausblick auf IBM-Bilanz: Gewinneinbruch voraus?
Ausland
04:57 Uhr
Eine Studie findet heraus: Amazon Fire TV trackt hochsensible Nutzerdaten und versendet diese an Drittfirmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TUITUAG00