SUNeVision Passes Continuing Connected Transactions Resolutions at EGM; Shares Strategic Updates on MEGA IDC Progress During Q&A Session
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - sunevision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision" or the "Company"; SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), held its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 30 June, where all ordinary resolutions relating to the Company's continuing connected transactions were duly passed by independent shareholders.
About SUNeVisionSUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.
SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGAi to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.
For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website, LinkedIn or WeChat.
News Source: SUNeVision
01/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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