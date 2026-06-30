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SUNeVision Passes Continuing Connected Transactions Resolutions at EGM; Shares Strategic Updates on MEGA IDC Progress During Q&A Session

01.07.26 05:15 Uhr
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EQS Newswire / 01/07/2026 / 05:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - sunevision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision" or the "Company"; SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), held its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 30 June, where all ordinary resolutions relating to the Company's continuing connected transactions were duly passed by independent shareholders.

During the Q&A session of the EGM, management also provided an update on a major new customer commitment and the accelerated development timeline of its flagship MEGA IDC facility.

Significant Occupancy Uplift at MEGA IDC Phase One – Addressing shareholder inquiries during the meeting, the Company highlighted robust and sustained demand for its premium data centre capacity, anchored by a substantial new order secured from a major single customer at MEGA IDC Phase One. Customer move-in is scheduled to commence toward the end of this year. Upon full implementation, this commitment is projected to significantly lift the occupancy rate of MEGA IDC Phase One from its current 30% to approximately 70%.

Concurrently, SUNeVision continues to experience strong interest from a diverse pipeline of prospective customers for the remaining two floors of MEGA IDC Phase One. This commercial momentum is heavily underpinned by the rapid adoption of AI applications and the continuous expansion of cloud computing infrastructure across the region.

Accelerated Expansion to Capture Structural Growth – To proactively meet this accelerating market demand and support its growing customer pipeline, management shared that SUNeVision is fast-tracking the development of MEGA IDC Phases Two and Three, with operations aiming to commence by 2028.

SUNeVision remains highly confident in the long-term outlook for premium data centre services in Hong Kong. With its advanced infrastructure, highly scalable capacity, and dense connectivity ecosystem, the Company is uniquely positioned to capture high-growth opportunities and deliver sustainable value for shareholders.

Hashtag: #SUNeVision
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGAi to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.

For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website, LinkedIn or WeChat.

225647
News Source: SUNeVision

01/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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View original content: EQS News

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