  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Start in den letzten Monat des Jahres. Kommt die Jahresend-Rally? Heute in der Sendung "Euer Egmond" analysiert Egmond Haidt und BNP Paribas die Chancen +++
01.12.2020 04:07

Sunnova Announces Pricing of Primary and Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova) (NYSE: NOVA) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering) of 7,000,000 shares of Sunnovas common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "common stock), which consists of 3,500,000 shares of common stock offered by Sunnova and 3,500,000 shares of common stock offered by a fund affiliated with Newlight Partners (the "Selling Stockholder) at a price to the public of $37.00 per share. Sunnova has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares of common stock, and the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares of common stock.

The Offering is expected to settle and close on December 3, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Sunnova estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of shares of the common stock in this Offering, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Sunnova, will be approximately $123.9 million (or approximately $142.6 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of our common stock). Sunnova will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder in the Offering. Sunnova intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering to acquire solar equipment, for the repayment of indebtedness, including to redeem approximately $39.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 9.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "convertible senior notes), excluding accrued and unpaid interest, and for working capital purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers of the Offering. Baird, Roth Capital Partners, Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Sandler, B. Riley Securities, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

Sunnova has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) that has become effective. The shares will be issued and sold pursuant to such effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has also been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents that Sunnova may file with the SEC for more complete information about Sunnova and this Offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: 1-866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by calling 1-800-221-1037, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

To obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement or prospectus, free of charge, visit the SECs website, www.sec.gov, and search under the registrants name "Sunnova Energy International Inc.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release shall also not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the convertible senior notes.

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "going to," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the conduct of the Offering and the size and terms of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering, including any redemption of the convertible senior notes. Sunnova's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, results of operations and financial position, our competition, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova's filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2020 and in the registration statement on Form S-3 related to the Offering filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunnova Energy International News
RSS Feed
Sunnova Energy International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Aus dem einstigen Nischenmarkt um Gaming und E-Sports ist ein Milliardenmarkt entstanden. Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar morgen um 18 Uhr, welche Investitionsmöglichkeiten sich für Sie als Anleger ergeben könnten!

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sunnova Energy International News

31.10.20Oktober 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Sunnova Energy International-Aktie
30.10.20Sunnova Energy International stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Weitere Sunnova Energy International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 08. Dezember
DZ BANK - Wirtschaft und Börse 2021: Corona-Krise beendet oder kommt das dicke Ende erst noch?
Amgen und BB Biotech: Zwei Biotech-Aktien mit umgekehrten Vorzeichen
Vontobel: Vontobel ist Gesamtsieger bei den ZertifikateAwards 2020/2021
Nikola: Zweifel am GM-Deal nicht ausgeräumt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum es mit 50 nicht zu spät zum Anlegen ist
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Der Zins ist verschwunden, die Anleihen bleiben
Webinar: Wie Sie intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs & Investmentfonds kombinieren
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sunnova Energy International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Sunnova Energy International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie am Cyber Monday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
So sparen Sie jetzt bei Waschmaschinen, Trocknern und Kombimaschinen
Handy am Cyber Monday  das sind die besten Angebote
Günstige Fernseher am Cyber Monday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Günstige Laptops am Cyber Monday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Fortsetzung der Aktienrally
DAX im Plus: Goldener November - Impfstoffhoffnungen beflügeln Börsen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Immer noch kein Ausbruch
Nordex-Aktie: Langsam wieder hochdrehen - Rücksetzer zum Einstieg nutzen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenfusion treibt IHS Markit-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones verliert -- Minister billigen ESM-Reform -- GlobalWafers will Siltronic übernehmen -- Moderna, Bitcoin, CureVac, Commerzbank, Corestate im Fokus

UniCredit braucht neuen Chef. Facebook will anscheinend Kundendienst-Startup Kustomer für eine Milliarde kaufen. US-Notenbank verlängert einige Corona-Hilfen bis Ende März 2021. Slack-Aktie auf Rekord - Salesforce-Gebot steht angeblich bevor. GM beteiligt sich nicht an Nikola. EU erlaubt Dupixent von Sanofi/Regeneron zur Behandlung von Kindern. Corona-Impfstoffstudie von US-Biopharmakonzern Novavax verzögert sich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen