finanzen.net
30.12.2019 23:16
Bewerten
(0)

Sunnova Announces Safe Harbor and Convertible Debt Facilities to Fund Increased Growth

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) today announced that it has closed an aggregate $150 million in financing through an approximately $95 million revolving asset-based loan facility (the "Equipment Facility) and a private placement of $55 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes (the "Convertible Notes Private Placement). Access to this capital will allow Sunnova to fund its continued growth in customer count and battery storage sales, as well as fund the purchase of inventory that Sunnova intends to use to allow related solar energy systems to qualify for a 30 percent Federal investment tax credit ("ITC) by satisfying the 5 percent safe harbor method outlined in IRS notice 2018-59.

"Given strong operational momentum in the business, we now expect our 2020 customer growth to exceed expectations from even our third quarter call in October, said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. "These new debt facilities will enable us to finance the purchase of equipment, which will allow us to safe harbor the 30 percent ITC and give us access to additional working capital and asset level capital to fund our continuing growth.

The Equipment Facility will provide just over $95 million of debt availability, all of which will be drawn by year end 2019 to fund equipment purchases, with a maximum facility size of approximately $138 million, subject to lender consent. The Convertible Notes Private Placement provides for the issuance of $55 million in corporate level debt, with an option to increase to $75 million if all parties consent, with a high degree of repayment flexibility for the company.

"We are pleased that our unlevered asset-level returns, inclusive of all dealer payments, were not sacrificed to achieve our current growth and continue to be stable and attractive, consistent with our prior performance, said Berger. "This is a testament to our differentiated business model. We expect to continue the rapid growth of our industry-leading estimated net contracted customer value asset base as we maintain our focus on maximizing recurring cash flows. We see battery sales and attachment rates increasing faster than previously expected as an ever-growing number of large manufacturers ramp up new energy storage product launches. We also continue to see dealer and sub-dealer growth as more qualified dealers are drawn to our comprehensive and attractive product suite and our superior customer service. We are proud of the progress we made in 2019, which has created strong momentum for us as we move into 2020.

Sunnova intends to update guidance for 2020 customer growth no later than in connection with its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call.

The lenders under the Equipment Facility include affiliates of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and LibreMax Capital, LLC.

Funds managed by Magnetar Capital and Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. purchased the convertible notes in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Neither the notes, nor any shares of Sunnovas common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of these or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnovas future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "going to," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnovas expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Sunnova's expectations in connection with the Equipment Facility and Convertible Notes Offering, access to and cost of capital, ability to fund growth, the tax qualification of its solar energy systems, estimated net contracted customer value growth, battery sales and attachment rates, industry product launches, growth of our dealer network, our future cash flows, financial condition and result of operations, our future financing activities, our future costs and references to longer term operational targets and future customer growth rate. Sunnovas expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, our competition, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnovas filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sunnovas prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 26, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sunnova

Sunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence.

Nachrichten zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunnova Energy International News
RSS Feed
Sunnova Energy International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sunnova Energy International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sunnova Energy International News
Werbung

Inside

Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
HSBC: Lesen Sie heute einen Auszug aus dem großen Jahresausblick 2020 zum Thema Edelmetalle / Rohstoffe von Jörg Scherer, Leiter Technische Analyse HSBC Deutschland
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kurzfristig neutral
Daimler warnt zum Jahresausklang
Dieser Autobauer könnte bald wieder Vollgas geben!
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Infineon, Lufthansa
Netflix  Für Bewegung sollte gesorgt sein
5 Tipps gegen Langeweile
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sunnova Energy International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Sunnova Energy International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für die Notenbanken gibt es nach dieser Dekade jetzt kein Zurück mehr
Immobilienpreise in Deutschland steigen weiter rasant 
Klimazuschlag, Wohngeld, mehr Rente  Das ändert sich für Sie 2020
Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert Filter-Pflicht für Kaminöfen
So wehren Sie sich gegen teure Tricks Ihres Vermieters

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Bayer, Nestle & Co.: Die 5 Top-Standardpapiere von Baader Helvea für 2020
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Acht Kracher für den Januar
K + S-Aktie: Kehrtwende im Salzgeschäft - was Anleger wissen müssen
Hot Stock der Wall Street: MasTec Inc.

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus -- BVB-Anleger feiern Transfer -- Daimler-Chef: Keine Erholung der Branche -- Wirecard, Henkel im Fokus

Tesla liefert erste Fahrzeuge aus neuem Werk in Shanghai aus. MorphoSys beantragt Zulassung von Tafasitamab in den USA. 1&1 Drillisch verlängert Zugang zu Telefonica-Netz. US-Milliardär Friedkin könnte Fußballclub AS Rom übernehmen. Telekom und EWE dürfen Glasfaserprojekt starten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Dezember 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.12.19
DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus -- BVB-Anleger feiern Transfer -- Daimler-Chef: Keine Erholung der Branche -- Wirecard, Henkel im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
30.12.19
2019: So performten die DAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr
Aktie im Fokus
30.12.19
4. Quartal 2019: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BayerBAY001