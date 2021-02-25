  • Suche
Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
10.08.2021 23:19

Sunnova Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $400 Million "Green Bond

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Sunnova Energy Corporation ("SEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova), today announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of green 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the "notes) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes were priced at 98.76% of par. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SEC, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Sunnova and Sunnova Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEC. The notes will bear interest from August 17, 2021 at an annual rate of 5.875% payable on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022. The notes will mature on September 1, 2026, and the offering is expected to close on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SEC intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects, and pending such use, SEC will maintain or apply the net proceeds in accordance with its normal liquidity practices.

The notes and related guarantees have not been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnovas future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may, "will, "should, "expect, "plan, "anticipate, "going to, "could, "intend, "target, "project, "contemplates, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "potential or "continue or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnovas expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations in connection with the offering, the size and terms of the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering. Sunnovas expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, results of operations and financial position, our competition, changes in regulations applicable to our business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnovas filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnovas goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

Nachrichten zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
30.07.21
Sunnova Energy International hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
26.07.21
Ausblick: Sunnova Energy International präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
13.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Sunnova Energy International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
April 2021: Experten empfehlen Sunnova Energy International-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
29.04.21
Sunnova Energy International stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
26.04.21
Ausblick: Sunnova Energy International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
13.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Sunnova Energy International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
25.02.21
Sunnova Energy International präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunnova Energy International News
RSS Feed
Sunnova Energy International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sunnova Energy International News

28.07.21Sunnova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
30.07.21Sunnova Energy International hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen
04.08.21Sunnova Announces Proposed Private Offering of $350 Million "Green Bond”
22.07.21Sunnova Launches Its Green Financing Framework and Prices a $212 Million Securitization of Residential Solar and Battery Loan Agreements
13.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Sunnova Energy International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
26.07.21Ausblick: Sunnova Energy International präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
10.08.21Sunnova Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $400 Million "Green Bond”
Weitere Sunnova Energy International News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 1: Wir machen Sie fit!
Deutsche Bank: Stabile Seitwärtsbewegung? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger positionieren!
Vontobel: HelloFresh  Erfolgsrezept schmeckt Kunden
Siemens sieht länger anhaltende Lieferketten-Probleme
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
ETHENEA: Das menschliche Verhalten - Gefahr für den Anleger?
HelloFresh bleibt auf Wachstumskurs
Wenn der digitale Euro kommt
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Auszeichnung für Allvest powered by Allianz - Jetzt Vorteil nutzen: 15 Bonus sichern!
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sunnova Energy International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Sunnova Energy International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was die Grünen in der Wirtschaft machen, ist mega links
Mit diesem Trick umgehen Sparer die Inflation
Pandemie-Delle überwunden? Jetzt kommt der wahre Härtetest für die Wirtschaft
Neuer Börsengigant Biontech und Flash Crash beim Gold
Wannen, Klappen, Tröge  Verfügt Ihr Haus über den nötigen Starkregen-Schutz?

News von

Bareinzahlungen: Ab 10.000 Euro ist künftig ein Nachweis nötig
BioNTech-Aktie im Impfrausch: Warum in dem Papier noch einiges drinsteckt
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz-Umbau, Airbus, Deutsche Post und Berkshire Hathaway
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wieder exakt wie im März
Drei Aktien mit Krypto-Bezug und Börse Online-Kaufempfehlung: Was Sie wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Wall Street uneins -- Bayer verliert weiteres US-Glyphosat-Verfahren in Berufung -- Munich Re trotz Belastungen auf Kurs -- Porsche, Home24 im Fokus

ZEW-Index fällt im August zum dritten Mal in Folge. Bechtle setzt Aktiensplit um. Klöckner & Co verdient dank boomender Stahlkonjunktur prächtig. Reliance Industries offenbar an T-Mobile Netherlands interessiert. HelloFresh verdient wegen höherer Steuern weniger. Delivery Hero macht ernst und will mit Foodpanda in weitere deutsche Städte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Ungeimpfte, für die es eine Impfempfehlung der Ständigen Impfkommission gibt, ihre Tests selbst bezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen