14.10.2020 03:30

Sunnova Brings Expanded Solar + Storage Offerings to Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) today announced that the company will be expanding their solar plus battery storage service offerings in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut, giving customers greater access to clean and reliable energy. Sunnova is now offering Sunnova SunSafe® solar plus battery storage service and +SunSafe add-on battery service to customers in 19 U.S. states and territories.

"Were incredibly excited to continue to expand homeowner access to solar plus storage, said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. "Given that homes have now become our offices, schools, gyms and everything in-between, we need reliable power more than ever. Solar plus storage promises resiliency in the face of power outages and keeps the lights on when its needed most.

Across America, power outages are becoming an increasingly common feature of everyday life. Between 2008 and 2017, Pennsylvania ranked as one of the top six states with the most power outages in the U.S., averaging 1,256 outages.1 Both Rhode Island and Connecticut experienced average power outage lengths surpassing 75 minutes between 2008 and 2017.2

During a power outage, solar plus battery storage can power customers essential appliances  keeping everyday life running, without disruption. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe® produces solar energy during the day and sends excess energy to the rechargeable battery for use at night, or anytime its needed.3

Sunnova SunSafe® customers can rest assured knowing their home solar plus battery systems are covered by Sunnova Protect featuring worry-free, hassle-free maintenance, monitoring, repairs, and replacements. In addition, Sunnovas +SunSafe customers battery is covered by a manufacturers warranty and Sunnova will coordinate all maintenance and repairs, as well as cover any costs for the repair or replacement of covered parts to ensure their experience is hassle-free.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.

1 Source: EATON Blackout Tracker Annual Report 2018 - https://switchon.eaton.com/plug/blackout-tracker
2 The area of each outage and number of customers affected varied per outage. Source: Eaton Blackout Tracker: United States Annual Report 2018 - https://switchon.eaton.com/plug/blackout-tracker
3 The amount of power available from the battery during a power outage is limited, depending on the loads connected, customer usage and battery configuration (i.e. batteries in certain areas may be set up to provide you with the best economic benefit, which may affect the amount of back-up power available). Solar systems and/or batteries may require repairs after weather events and such repairs may be delayed due to forces outside of our control. No assurances can be given that the solar system or the battery will always work. You should never rely upon either of these to power life support or other medical devices.

