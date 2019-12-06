finanzen.net
06.12.2019 00:06
Bewerten
(0)

Sunnova® Brings SunSafe® System to Florida and Debuts 15-Year Add-on Battery Financing in All Markets

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) today announced the expansion of its Sunnova SunSafe®1 solar + battery storage system offering into the state of Florida, making the Sunshine State the 13th market where Sunnova now offers SunSafe. Sunnova also announced the addition of a 15-year financing plan for add-on solar battery storage. This new, first of its kind, 15-year add-on solar battery storage offering is immediately available in all existing Sunnova SunSafe markets.2

From 2008 - 2017, Florida experienced 848 power outages affecting ~25 million people, more than any other state for the same time period.3 Extreme weatherfrom hurricanes to tropical stormshas caused severe power outages for Floridians. In 2017, Hurricane Irma alone knocked out power to 6.7 million customers64% of all customer accounts in the state.4

"As weather events continue to increase in frequency and impact, we are proud to be able to offer our customers energy resiliency and reliability with our SunSafe solar + battery storage offerings, said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy International. "With regular power outages becoming an unfortunate reality, back-up power isnt just a nice-to-have anymore, its a necessity.

The Sunnova SunSafe offerings provide customers with energy reliability and peace of mind when unexpected events cause grid power outages. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe customers can continue to generate solar energy during the day when a power outage occurs. Any excess energy produced is stored in the battery for use at night or when needed. When charged at 100%, customers can power their most needed lights and appliances for approximately 10-13 hours, depending on battery capacity and usage5. Additional batteries increase energy availability. All Sunnova solar + storage systems are backed by an exclusive 25-year Sunnova Protect service agreement. Our add-on solar battery storage offering comes with up to 15 years of coverage6.

"In addition to the broad choice of financing offerings we already provide, we are proud to now offer multiple financing options for our Sunnova SunSafe solar energy plans, with the 15-year offering helping to lower the cost to gain access to reliable energy storage, said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunnova Energy International. "Were here to provide a better energy service at a better price. Were able to do that because we provide our dealers and customers with a variety of financing and product solutions.

ABOUT SUNNOVA®

Sunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnovas future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates, "going to, "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnovas expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the increasing frequency and impact of weather events; the regularity of power outages; that back-up power is a necessity; that Sunnova SunSafe offerings provide customers with peace of mind; and the amount of time a battery can provide power in an outage. Sunnovas expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, our competition, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnovas filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sunnovas prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 26, 2019 and in Sunnova's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

1 The Sunnova design logo, "Sunnova and our other registered or common law trademarks, service marks or trade names appearing in this press release are the property of Sunnova Energy Corporation. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this press release, including logos, artwork and other visual displays, may appear without the ® or TM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate in any way that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and trade names.

2 All services provided by Sunnova Energy International Inc.s subsidiary Sunnova Energy Corporation. Licensing Information.

3 Source: Eaton Blackout Tracker: United States Annual Report 2017; Source: Eaton Blackout Tracker: United States Annual Report 2018 https://switchon.eaton.com/plug/blackout-tracker

4 Source: https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=32992

5 The amount of power available from the battery during a power outage is limited, depending on the loads connected, customer usage and battery configuration (i.e. batteries in certain areas may be set up to provide you with the best economic benefit, which may affect the amount of back-up power available). Solar systems and/or batteries may require repairs after weather events and such repairs may be delayed due to forces outside of our control. No assurances can be given that the solar system or the battery will always work. You should never rely upon either of these to power life support or other medical devices.

6 Limitations apply. Refer to warranty agreement for details.

Nachrichten zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunnova Energy International News
RSS Feed
Sunnova Energy International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sunnova Energy International Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sunnova Energy International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sunnova Energy International News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
EURO STOXX 50  Neues Investmentkaufsignal
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Unruhe bei der Lufthansa
Hyundai will in die Top 3 - Daimler verkauft mehr
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Genug konsolidiert?
Solidvest: EZB, Fed & Co: Was Anleger über Zentralbanken wissen müssen
Allianz  Abwärtstrend intakt
HSBC: Rio Tinto und ArcelorMittal  Rohstoffunternehmen starten ein Comeback
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sunnova Energy International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Sunnova Energy International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sieht so die Kehrseite der Batterie-Zukunft aus?
Gummistiefel sollten Kinder nur mit dichten Kniestrümpfen tragen
Es ist amtlich: Deutschland steckt im Baustau
Wohnungen wären genug vorhanden, sie müssten halt fertiggestellt werden
Die Deutschen müssen das Sparen neu erfinden

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie steigt deutlich: Was ist der Grund dafür?
Wasserstoff-Aktie Plug Power stürzt ab: Was ist da los?
Osram-Übernahme: Hedgefonds im Gefangenendilemma - droht ein Kurseinbruch?
Alibaba-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: Wann der große Ausbruch kommt
Goldpreis blüht auf: So wahrscheinlich ist eine Preisrallye

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel knapp in Grün-- DAX schließt schwächer -- WACKER CHEMIE schreibt Millionen-Wert ab -- Bayer vergibt Milliardenauftrag -- Siltronic, Nike, Varta, HUGO BOSS, Slack im Fokus

General Motors und LG Chem bauen E-Auto-Batteriefabrik. Aktien von Ölgigant Aramco sollen rund 8,50 US-Dollar kosten. Defekte Takata-Airbags verursachen weitere Rückrufwelle. Impeachment: Repräsentantenhaus entwirft Anklagepunkte gegen Trump. EU-Staaten behalten sich Recht auf Verbot von Libra und Co vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe im November 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 48 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was wünschen Sie sich von der Großen Koalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.12.19
Dow beendet Handel knapp in Grün-- DAX schließt schwächer -- WACKER CHEMIE schreibt Millionen-Wert ab -- Bayer vergibt Milliardenauftrag -- Siltronic, Nike, Varta, HUGO BOSS, Slack im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
05.12.19
Mehr Geld für Google-Aktionäre? Was der Abgang der Gründer für den Techriesen Google bedeutet
Aktie im Fokus
05.12.19
Saudi Aramco vor weltgrößtem Börsengang: Ölgigant teilt Ausgabepreis mit
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
Siemens AG723610