Sunny Optical Capital Makes Public Debut Sunny Optical Capital Invests US$20 Million as Cornerstone Investor in LINGYI iTECH (GUANGDONG) COMPANY



EQS Newswire / 17/06/2026 / 10:57 UTC+8

Wer­bung Wer­bung On June 17, as A-share listed company, LINGYI iTECH (GUANGDONG) COMPANY (“LY iTECH”) formally disclosed its Hong Kong IPO prospectus, Sunny Optical Capital Limited (“Sunny Optical Capital”), the wholly-owned investment platform of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, made its first public appearance. As one of the cornerstone investors in LY iTECH’s Hong Kong listing, Sunny Optical Capital subscribed US$20 million, and this move marks the official launch of Sunny Optical Technology’s new strategic phase of “dual-drive” growth — combining product value and capital value. As the first landmark investment project since the establishment of Sunny Optical Capital, this cornerstone investment is not only a financial deployment, but also a critical move by Sunny Optical Technology to deepen industrial synergy and build its “circle of friends” in the capital market.



It is understood that Sunny Optical Capital is an investment platform established by Sunny Optical Technology in Hong Kong to implement its new five-year strategic plan, focusing on capital operations. It does not target short-term financial returns, but instead concentrates on pre-IPO investments, cornerstone investments, and overseas mergers and acquisitions, using capital as a link to systematically build Sunny Optical Technology’s “circle of friends” in the capital market.



Industry professionals have paid close attention to the establishment of Sunny Optical Capital, believing that this platform will become a strategic fulcrum for Sunny Optical Technology to command the industrial high ground, ensure supply chain security, and incubate a new growth curve.



17/06/2026 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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