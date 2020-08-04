  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Angst vor Inflation - was die Notenbanken tun können, wenn die Preise deutlich steigen, erklärt Bert Flossbach.-w-
15.04.2021 23:00

SunOpta Announces Acquisition of Plant-Based Brands Dream and WestSoy

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta or the "Company) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced the acquisition of the Dream® and WestSoy® plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The acquired brands will add to SunOptas Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment, further accelerating growth in this competitively advantaged business. The Dream brand is the #2 brand of shelf-stable, plant-based milks, originally launched in 1982. As one of the pioneers in plant-based milks, Dream has been a leader in introducing millions of consumers to plant-based beverages over the last 40 years. With broad distribution across natural and organic channels, in addition to traditional grocery channels, Dream is a strong platform from which SunOpta can drive growth. SunOpta currently produces approximately 50% of the Dream product portfolio and has done so for over a decade. The WestSoy brand is the only branded shelf stable soy beverage with a USDA organic certification and the American Heart Association certification of a heart-healthy product. Available at many leading national retailers, SunOpta currently produces the entire WestSoy product portfolio.

The purchase price is $33 million, funded principally by a new $20 million FILO term loan within SunOptas ABL facility at LIBOR plus 250 to 300 basis points, depending on the utilization of the ABL facility.

Joe Ennen, SunOptas Chief Executive Officer said, "This transaction is very consistent with our previously stated objective of pursuing strong organic and inorganic growth in our plant-based business. As previously communicated, our interest in brands is to allow the acceleration of innovation by giving us platforms to pursue emerging or niche opportunities. These two brands are perfect examples of niche brands that complement, but do not directly compete with, our vitally important co-manufactured partners. Since SunOpta has been manufacturing these brands for years, when this opportunity presented itself it was an obvious fit for us to own these brands. These leading brands will receive the appropriate attention within SunOpta, along with an objective of developing growth opportunities for each of the Dream and WestSoy branded products.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products.

Nachrichten zu SunOpta Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SunOpta News
RSS Feed
SunOpta zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SunOpta Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.10.2016SunOpta BuyWunderlich
14.04.2016SunOpta BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
02.03.2016SunOpta NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
09.10.2015SunOpta OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.07.2015SunOpta Sector OutperformScotia Howard Weil
11.10.2016SunOpta BuyWunderlich
14.04.2016SunOpta BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
09.10.2015SunOpta OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.07.2015SunOpta Sector OutperformScotia Howard Weil
26.06.2015SunOpta BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
02.03.2016SunOpta NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.11.2011SunOpta sector performScotia Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SunOpta Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene SunOpta News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SunOpta News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG  Wie schlagen sich nachhaltige Indizes?
Vontobel: Krypto IPO - Handelsplattform Coinbase ist an der Börse
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vorbörslich stabiler
JP Morgan verfünffacht Gewinn - Aktie fällt
DZ BANK - Brent verteidigt Support bei 60 USD erfolgreich!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Krypto-Plattform Coinbase elektrisiert die Börsianer
Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Angst vor Inflation
Podcast: Aufholeffekte für Corona-Verlierer - Marktkommentar April mit Markus Koch
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur SunOpta-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

SunOpta Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
Nicht dabei beim Kursfeuerwerk? Wie Sie jetzt am besten 100.000 Euro anlegen
Die Geburt einer Epochen-Aktie und die Wiedergeburt eines Geld-Klassikers
Nach Amazon, Google und Facebook  es gibt eine neue Epochen-Aktie
Weltrettung und Reichtum  diese Indexfonds sind grün und lukrativ

News von

DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen geht die Luft aus - US-Bilanzen im Blick
DAX-Chartanalyse: Keine Korrektur ist auch eine Antwort
Krypto 1x1: Alles was Sie zu dem mit Spannung erwarteten Börsengang von Coinbase wissen müssen
Branchentrends: Die Rückkehr der Zykliker - diese Aktien und Fonds dürften sich lohnen
Morgan Stanley setzt auf Megatrend Wasserstoff: Warum Nel Asa und ITM ein Kauf sind

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bank of America verdoppelt Gewinn -- CureVac mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Drägerwerk, RWE im Fokus

Merck & Co stoppt Studie mit COVID-19-Mittel bei Krankenhauspatienten. SAP und Telekom sollen EU-Technik für COVID-Reisezertifikat bauen. PepsiCo wächst im Heimatmarkt. Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca. UnitedHealth erhöht nach Auftaktquartal über Erwartung Prognose. Gehaltsstreit überschattet Antritt des neuen UniCredit-Chefs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen