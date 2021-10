SunOpta Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) announced today that it will issue financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the markets open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be arched and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number dial (833) 513-0545 or International dial-in number (778) 560-2569 using Conference ID: 2496984.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

