Superior Drilling Products Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or "Company”), an innovator and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the quarter and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Friday, August 7, 2020 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Phone: (201) 689-8470 Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.sdpi.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Friday, August 14, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13705876, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

