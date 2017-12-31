New findings from leading health and well-being company Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) show that nearly one-third (31 percent) of
Americans aged 65 and older say they dont feel socially engaged.
However, a majority of respondents say it is important to establish
social connections, including friendships (85 percent), companionships
(61 percent) and romantic relationships (22 percent).
These data underscore the importance of focusing on seniors ability to
connect with others, given the pervasiveness of social isolation. To
address this need, Humana also announced today a new series of
programming and events to help aging Americans embrace a healthy
lifestyle. The events, offered in celebration of Active Aging Week
(Sept. 23-29) and in partnership with SilverSneakers® nationwide, are
designed to empower seniors to use the gym to strengthen both physical
and social health, two important attributes for healthy aging. Active
Aging Week celebrates the positivity of aging today by encouraging older
adults to experience wellness activities and exercise in a safe and
supportive environment, such as a gym tailored to aging Americans needs.
The survey also shows that the gym is a potential venue to establish new
social connections, with 22 percent of survey respondents already going
to the gym on a regular basis. While only 13 percent of survey
respondents are currently using the gym as a place to make new social
connections, 54 percent of single seniors actually indicate interest in
meeting people there. This concept correlates with trends from younger
generations, who are so comfortable with the concept that there is a
collection of mobile apps to help foster social connections through
fitness.
"Healthy aging is a group activity, said Dr. Meredith Williams, Lead
Medical Director at Humana. "Social isolation and loneliness can often
impact health as much as physical attributes, which is why we want to
inspire seniors to focus on whole-person health. Going to the gym is
great but going with a friend can have even larger health benefits,
given the social impact.
"Social isolation has a measurable impact on physical and mental health,
and older adults are often uniquely affected due to the loss of a
spouse, adult children moving away, lack of transportation and a host of
other reasons, said Steve Janicak, Chief Growth Officer, Tivity Health.
"Our SilverSneakers members thrive on the social connections they make
through the program. Were excited to partner with Humana during Active
Aging Week to promote the social and physical benefits of exercise to
more seniors.
Humanas Active Aging Week programming includes group wellness
activities in locations across the country designed to create an
environment for socializing while pursuing an active lifestyle. Events
include outdoor classes, cooking demonstrations, free guest days and a
special "Stoplight Social for meeting new friends or even someone
special by wearing green, yellow or red accessories to indicate
willingness to make new connections.
About the Humana Quantitative Analysis
The
quantitative survey includes 1,627 responses from U.S. adults aged 65
and older. Respondents represent a nationally representative sample
based on age, gender, race/ethnicity and geographic region. The survey
was conducted August 31 September 6, 2018, and was designed to assess
the ability of gym participation to drive social interactions and
relationships in older adults.
