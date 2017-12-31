finanzen.net
24.09.2018 20:00
Bewerten
(0)

Survey: Nearly One-Third of Seniors Dont Feel Socially Engaged

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

New findings from leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) show that nearly one-third (31 percent) of Americans aged 65 and older say they dont feel socially engaged. However, a majority of respondents say it is important to establish social connections, including friendships (85 percent), companionships (61 percent) and romantic relationships (22 percent).

These data underscore the importance of focusing on seniors ability to connect with others, given the pervasiveness of social isolation. To address this need, Humana also announced today a new series of programming and events to help aging Americans embrace a healthy lifestyle. The events, offered in celebration of Active Aging Week (Sept. 23-29) and in partnership with SilverSneakers® nationwide, are designed to empower seniors to use the gym to strengthen both physical and social health, two important attributes for healthy aging. Active Aging Week celebrates the positivity of aging today by encouraging older adults to experience wellness activities and exercise in a safe and supportive environment, such as a gym tailored to aging Americans needs.

The survey also shows that the gym is a potential venue to establish new social connections, with 22 percent of survey respondents already going to the gym on a regular basis. While only 13 percent of survey respondents are currently using the gym as a place to make new social connections, 54 percent of single seniors actually indicate interest in meeting people there. This concept correlates with trends from younger generations, who are so comfortable with the concept that there is a collection of mobile apps to help foster social connections through fitness.

"Healthy aging is a group activity, said Dr. Meredith Williams, Lead Medical Director at Humana. "Social isolation and loneliness can often impact health as much as physical attributes, which is why we want to inspire seniors to focus on whole-person health. Going to the gym is great but going with a friend can have even larger health benefits, given the social impact.

"Social isolation has a measurable impact on physical and mental health, and older adults are often uniquely affected due to the loss of a spouse, adult children moving away, lack of transportation and a host of other reasons, said Steve Janicak, Chief Growth Officer, Tivity Health. "Our SilverSneakers members thrive on the social connections they make through the program. Were excited to partner with Humana during Active Aging Week to promote the social and physical benefits of exercise to more seniors.

Humanas Active Aging Week programming includes group wellness activities in locations across the country designed to create an environment for socializing while pursuing an active lifestyle. Events include outdoor classes, cooking demonstrations, free guest days and a special "Stoplight Social for meeting new friends  or even someone special  by wearing green, yellow or red accessories to indicate willingness to make new connections.

About the Humana Quantitative Analysis
The quantitative survey includes 1,627 responses from U.S. adults aged 65 and older. Respondents represent a nationally representative sample based on age, gender, race/ethnicity and geographic region. The survey was conducted August 31  September 6, 2018, and was designed to assess the ability of gym participation to drive social interactions and relationships in older adults.

About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

About SilverSneakers
SilverSneakers, by Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), is the nations leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Medicare beneficiaries through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or enroll, go to SilverSneakers.com or visit tivityhealth.com.

About Active Aging Week
Initiated in 2003 by the International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA), a professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, Active Aging Week takes place each year during the last week of September. The weeklong campaign calls attention to and wholeheartedly celebrates the positivity of aging today. It showcases the capabilities of older adults as fully participating members of society and spotlights the role models that lead the way.

Active Aging Week challenges societys diminished expectations of aging by showing that, regardless of age or health conditions, adults over 50 can live as fully as possible in all areas of lifephysical, social, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, vocational and environmental. The objective of the annual health-promotion event is to give as many older adults as possible the means to experience wellness activities and exercise in a safe, supportive environment. It also promotes the benefits of healthier, more active lifestyles across the life span.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.09.18
Fitbit Partners With Humana, Unviels Fitbit Care Platform (Zacks)
20.09.18
Humana (HUM) Expands Pact With Fitbit to Rein in Claim Cost (Zacks)
19.09.18
Fitbit announces new Care platform for health plans, expands Humana partnership (MarketWatch)
28.08.18
Humana (HUM) Launches Center for Digital Health Enhancement (Zacks)
27.08.18
Humana (HUM) Hits 52 Week High: Will the Rally Continue? (Zacks)
24.08.18
Humana Inks Deal to Offer Value-Based Care to MA Members (Zacks)
17.08.18
Humana hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
13.08.18
Humana (HUM): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.07.2015Humana BuyArgus Research Company
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Tipps vom Profi: So handeln Sie erfolgreich!

Über 500 Millionen Euro Gewinn hat André Stagge bereits für seine Kunden erwirtschaftet. Wie er seine Gewinne erzielt und wie Sie als Anleger seine Erfolge nachbilden können, erfahren Sie im Webinar am Donnerstag.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Humana News

20.09.18Fitbit Partners With Humana. Unviels Fitbit Care Platform
19.09.18Fitbit announces new Care platform for health plans. expands Humana partnership
27.08.18Humana (HUM) Hits 52 Week High: Will the Rally Continue?
24.08.18Humana Inks Deal to Offer Value-Based Care to MA Members
28.08.18Humana (HUM) Launches Center for Digital Health Enhancement
20.09.18Humana (HUM) Expands Pact With Fitbit to Rein in Claim Cost
Weitere Humana News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK  Marktanalyse und Trading 2.0 zu DAX und Co.  So analysieren erfahrene Trader, denn Charttechnik alleine funktioniert nicht
OPEC+ lässt Trump abblitzen: Brentölpreis erreicht höchstes Niveau seit Herbst 2014
UBS: Facebook  Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren  Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Infineon, Lufthansa
HSBC: Continental - Licht am Ende des Tunnels
Wenn die USA und China sich streiten...
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

15:15 UhrAflac (AFL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
21.09.18UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
21.09.18Corner Office: Mark Bertolini of Aetna on Yoga. Meditation and Darth Vader
19.09.18Why Aflac (AFL) is a Great Dividend Stock
18.09.18Cigna Moves Closer to Express Scripts Buyout With DoJ Nod
18.09.18Merger of Cigna and Express Scripts Gets Approval From Justice Dept.
18.09.18Cigna deal gets antitrust nod. positive sign for CVS/Aetna
18.09.18UPDATE 4-Cigna deal gets antitrust nod. positive sign for CVS/Aetna
17.09.18Cigna deal gets antitrust nod. positive sign for CVS/Aetna
17.09.18UPDATE 3-Cigna deal gets antitrust nod. positive sign for CVS/Aetna

News von

Die Italiener wissen, welches Erpressungspotenzial sie haben
Diese Münzen zeigen den Abschied vom Zarenreich
Darum sind Frauen die wahren Finanzprofis
Die unterschätzten Kosten eines eigenen Ferienhauses
Wir brauchen viel mehr bezahlbare Wohnungen

News von

Dax schließt zum Wochenauftakt im Minus
Aurora-Cannabis-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Koalition wendet Bruch ab - Maaßen wird Sonderberater
Goldpreis: Nach dem jüngsten Aufbäumen verlässt die Profis schon wieder der Mut
Wirecard-Aktie: Heiße Trading-Chance beim DAX-Aufsteiger

News von

Das ist der beste Zeitpunkt, um ein neues iPhone zu kaufen
Die beliebtesten Reiseländer der Welt - Deutschland ist im Ranking abgerutscht
Das neue Buch eines Programmierers zeigt, wie der Arbeitsalltag bei Google wirklich aussieht
Dank 1.000-Euro-iPhones ist Apple eine Luxusmarke - und könnte eine ganze Generation von Nutzern verlieren
Amazon nutzt Fake-Pakete, um stehlende Fahrer zu überführen

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Neue Index-Regeln ab heute -- US-Sonderzölle gegen China in Kraft - China schlägt zurück -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie bricht ein -- Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Milliardendeal schafft neuen Musikradio-Riesen in den USA. Draghi etwas optimistischer zu Inflationsaussichten. SAP, Microsoft und Adobe verbünden sich für leichteren Datenaustausch. Ölstaaten entscheiden sich gegen Maßnahmen zur Preissenkung. Linde im EuroStoxx - Deutsche Bank und E.ON müssen gehen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der bisherige Verfassungsschutzchef Hans-Georg Maaßen wird Sonderberater im Bundesinnenministerium. Sind Sie mit dieser Lösung zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:16 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Neue Index-Regeln ab heute -- US-Sonderzölle gegen China in Kraft - China schlägt zurück -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie bricht ein -- Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Webinare
20:06 Uhr
So handeln Sie wie ein Portfoliomanager
Sonstiges
20:03 Uhr
Iran gibt Trump die Schuld an hohen Ölpreisen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
CommerzbankCBK100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087