Symantec and Starboard Announce Board Refreshment Plan and Director Appointments

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC) today announced that its Board of
Directors (the "Board) has enacted a refreshment plan, including the
appointment of new independent directors to the Companys Board.
Symantec and Starboard Value LP ("Starboard), an investment firm whose
affiliated funds own approximately 5.8% percent of the Companys common
stock, collaborated on the director appointments.
Dan Schulman, Chairman of the Symantec Board, said, "As we began our
Board refreshment process, we were mindful of upcoming director
retirements given our Board member age limit and were pleased that
Starboard offered a number of talented candidates to ensure that
Symantec maintained a strong and engaged Board. Our new directors have
financial and business acumen, public company board experience and
technology sector expertise that complement our Boards skills and
experience. We look forward to benefitting from their relevant expertise
as the Board and management continue working together to drive
Symantecs growth and long-term success.
The appointments to Symantecs Board include:
-
Peter A. Feld, Managing Member of Starboard Value, who will join the
Board effective immediately;
-
Dale L. Fuller, who will join the Board effective immediately; and
-
Richard S. "Rick Hill, who will join the Board following the 2018
Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
In accordance with the existing director retirement policy under
Symantecs Corporate Governance Guidelines, Robert S. "Steve Miller is
not standing for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting. In addition,
Geraldine B. "Gerry Laybourne has determined not to stand for
re-election to the Board.
Greg Clark, Symantec CEO said, "We are committed to maintaining a Board
with a mix of world-class, highly qualified members with diverse
insights and skills. Our Board and management team will continue to take
decisive actions to position Symantec for the future and enhance
stockholder value. I am looking forward to working closely with our new
directors and the entire Board as we continue to execute across our
business.
Mr. Feld said, "We invested in Symantec because we see an opportunity
for substantial stockholder value creation, and we look forward to
representing the best interests of all stockholders. We are aligned with
management in our belief that there are significant opportunities to
continue to drive improved financial results, including enhanced
operating margins and growth. We are excited to work with the management
team and Board as the Company continues to execute on the transformation
plan. We appreciate the constructive partnership and shared objective to
further expand Symantecs position as an industry leader.
Mr. Schulman added, "On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to
express our gratitude to Steve and Gerry for their distinguished service
and contributions to Symantec, including guiding and advising the
Company as it has evolved and grown over the years. We thank them and
wish them the very best.
As part of its ongoing refreshment process, the Board will also identify
an additional independent Board member, mutually agreeable to Symantec
and Starboard, to be added following the 2018 Annual Meeting. With the
addition of these independent directors, and the planned retirement of
Mr. Miller and Ms. Laybourne, the Symantec Board will have 13 members.
The agreement includes other customary provisions and in connection with
todays announcement, Starboard will withdraw its slate of director
nominees and vote all of its shares in favor of each of the Companys
Board nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting, and will abide by customary
standstill provisions and voting commitments. Additional information
about todays announcement will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC).
The 2018 Annual Meeting has not been scheduled. As previously disclosed,
the Audit Committee of the Board is conducting an internal
investigation. The Company intends to finalize and file its financial
statements with the SEC following completion of the investigation and
subsequent procedures by the Companys independent public accounting
firm, at which point Symantec will schedule its 2018 Annual Meeting and
file its proxy materials with the SEC.
About Peter A. Feld
Peter A. Feld is a Managing Member and Head of Research of Starboard
Value LP and has significant expertise serving as a shareholder
representative on numerous technology company boards that have created
substantial value for shareholders. Mr. Feld has substantial experience
in corporate finance, best-in-class corporate governance, and a deep
understanding of capital markets. From November 2008 to April 2011, Mr.
Feld served as a Managing Director of Ramius LLC and a Portfolio Manager
of Ramius Value and Opportunity Master Fund Ltd. From February 2007 to
November 2008, he served as a director at Ramius LLC. He previously
served as a member of the Board of Directors of each of Marvell
Technology Group Ltd., a leader in storage, networking and connectivity
semiconductor solutions, from May 2016 to June 2018, The Brinks
Company, a global leader in security-related services, from January 2016
to November 2017, Insperity, Inc., an industry-leading HR services
provider, from March 2015 to June 2017, Darden Restaurants, Inc., a
full-service restaurant company, from October 2014 to September 2015,
Tessera Technologies, Inc. (n/k/a Xperi Corporation), a leading product
and technology licensing company, from June 2013 to April 2014,
Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a company that designs, develops,
manufactures and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the
advanced communications, computing and consumer industries, from June
2012 to February 2014, Unwired Planet, Inc. (n/k/a Great Elm Capital
Group, Inc.), an intellectual property company that focused exclusively
on the mobile industry, from July 2011 to March 2014 and as Chairman
from September 2011 to July 2013, and SeaChange International, Inc., a
leading global multi-screen video software company, from December 2010
to January 2013. Mr. Feld received a BA in Economics from Tufts
University.
About Dale L. Fuller
Dale L. Fuller has substantial expertise in the technology industry, and
directly applicable experience in the cybersecurity market in
particular, having served as a senior executive and director of numerous
companies, including McAfee, Inc., an American global computer security
software company, where he served as interim President and Chief
Executive Officer from October 2006 through April 2007 and as a member
of its Board of Directors from January 2006 to July 2007. Mr. Fuller
also previously served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AVG
Technologies N.V., a global leader in mobile security, PC optimization,
Internet security and privacy software ("AVG), from March 2009 to
October 2016, having initially joined AVGs Board in November 2008. He
currently serves on the Board of Directors of comScore, Inc., a media
measurement and analytics company, since March 2018 and as Chairman of
the Board of Directors of MobiSocial, Inc., a Stanford-based technology
startup, since January 2013. He previously served as a member of the
Board of Directors of Quantum Corporation, a leading expert in scale-out
storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing,
sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle,
from September 2014 to March 2017. Prior to that, he served as President
and Chief Executive Officer of MokaFive (n/k/a moka5, Inc.), a
venture-backed private company, from 2008 to January 2013. In addition,
Mr. Fuller previously served on the Board of Directors of Zoran
Corporation, a multinational digital technology company, from March 2011
until its merger with CSR plc in August 2011, and as Chairman of the
Board of Directors of Webgistix Corporation, a global leader in
e-commerce fulfillment, from October 2008 through January 2013 until its
sale to Rakuten. Prior to that, Mr. Fuller served as a director of
Phoenix Technologies, Ltd., a BIOS software company, from November 2009
until its merger with Pharaoh Acquisition LLC in November 2010. Mr.
Fuller also previously served on the Boards of Directors of Guidance
Software, Inc., Krugle, Inc. and Quest Aircraft Company, LLC. Mr. Fuller
served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Borland Software
Corporation, from 1999 until 2005. Mr. Fuller also served as President
and Chief Executive Officer of WhoWhere? Corporation, which was later
acquired by Lycos, Inc. As a start-up company CEO, Mr. Fuller led the
expansion of several domain sites, including Angelfire.com and
MailCity.com. In addition, he previously held various senior executive
positions at Apple Computer, NEC, Motorola, and Texas Instruments. Mr.
Fuller holds an honorary doctorate from St. Petersburg State University
and a B.S. from Pacific College.
About Richard S. Hill
Richard S. Hill has substantial expertise as a senior executive and
director of technology hardware and software businesses, including in
the semiconductor and enterprise software markets. Mr. Hill served as
the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of
Novellus Systems Inc. ("Novellus), a designer, manufacturer, and
marketer of semiconductor equipment used in fabricating integrated
circuits, until its acquisition by Lam Research Corporation in June
2012. While at Novellus, he also served as the Chairman of the Board of
Directors since 1996. Mr. Hill currently serves as Chairman of the Board
of Directors of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., a producer of storage,
communications and consumer semiconductor products, since May 2016. He
has also has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Xperi
Corporation (f/k/a Tessera Technologies), which develops, invests in,
licenses and delivers innovative miniaturization technologies and
products for next-generation electronic devices ("Xperi), since August
2012 and as its Chairman since March 2013. Mr. Hill previously served as
Xperis Interim Chief Executive Officer from April 15, 2013 until May
29, 2013. Mr. Hill has also served as a member of the Boards of
Directors of Arrow Electronics, Inc., a global provider of products and
services to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and
enterprise computing, since 2006 and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation,
a leading global supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)
slurries and a growing CMP pad supplier to the semiconductor industry,
since June 2012. He previously served as a director of Autodesk, Inc., a
leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software, from March
2016 until June 2018 and Planar Systems, Inc., a company involved in the
Digital Signage Business, from June 2013 until the company was sold to
Leyard, Inc., a Chinese corporation, in December of 2015. Mr. Hill also
previously served as a member of the Boards of Directors of Yahoo! Inc.
(n/k/a Altaba Inc.), a web services provider, from April 2016 until its
core business was sold to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2017, LSI
Corporation, a provider of semiconductors and software to accelerate
storage and networking in datacenters, mobile networks and client
computing, from 2007 until its acquisition by Avago Technologies in May
2014 and SemiLEDs Corporation, a manufacturer of ultra-high brightness
LED chips, from September 2010 to February 2012. Before joining Novellus
in 1993, Mr. Hill spent 12 years with Tektronix, Inc., a leading
designer and manufacturer of test and measurement devices such as
oscilloscopes and logic analyzers ("Tektronix). Mr. Hill rose through
the ranks of the corporation holding various positions, including as
President of Tektronix Development Company, General Manager of the
Integrated Circuits Facility, Executive Vice President of Test and
Measurement, and finishing his time as the President of the Tektronix
Component Businesses. Before joining Tektronix, Mr. Hill worked in a
variety of engineering and management positions with General Electric
Company, Motorola Solutions Inc. and Hughes Aircraft Company. Mr. Hill
received a B.S. in Bioengineering from the University of Illinois in
Chicago and an M.B.A. from Syracuse University.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor and Fenwick &
West LLP is serving as legal advisor to Symantec.
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cybersecurity
company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most
important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to
Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against
sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure.
Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families
rely on Symantecs Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their
digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of
the worlds largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to
see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional
information, please visit www.symantec.com
or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused
and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in
publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued
companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of
directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for
the benefit of all shareholders.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which may be considered
forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws,
including the statements regarding the future composition and
qualifications of Symantecs Board, delivering and enhancing stockholder
value, building on Symantecs position as an industry leader, the timing
and outcome of the ongoing Audit Committee investigation, and the filing
of Symantecs periodic reports and proxy statement with the SEC. These
statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or
achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in
this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to,
risks relating to the uncertainties arising out of the agreement with
Starboard, the risk that the Audit Committee investigation may take
longer to complete than expected, the risk that the Audit Committee
investigation identifies errors, which may be material or which impact
the timing of Company filings, and the risks associated with legal
proceedings or government investigations relating to the subject matter
of the Audit Committee investigation or related matters. Additional
information, including other risk factors, is contained in the Risk
Factors sections of Symantecs most recent reports filed with the SEC on
Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Symantec assumes no obligation, and does not
intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future
events or developments.
