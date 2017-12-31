+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
18.07.2018 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Symantec Discovers That Banking Threat Actor Mealybug Is Now Aggressively Distributing Threats for Other Groups for Profit

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, today announced that Symantecs advanced threat research group has discovered that activities undertaken by threat group Mealybug have evolved from maintaining and delivering its own custom banking Trojan to operating as a distributor of threats for other groups that operate similarly to steal information from targeted organizations. When Mealybug was first identified in 2014, it used custom malware called Emotet to spread Trojans that would then steal online banking credentials from computer users in Europe. New Symantec telemetry now reveals that Emotet is focused on U.S. targets and is also being used to spread Qakbot, a separate family of banking Trojans. Both Emotet and Qakbot have self-propagating capabilities, which allow the threats to spread aggressively once on a network.

"We believe Mealybug has evolved its business model from a lone threat actor to a global distributor. This follows a trend we identified in the Internet Security Threat Report this year where threat actors are refining their techniques and business models to maximize profits, said Jon DiMaggio, senior threat intelligence analyst at Symantec. "From our analysis, Mealybug appears to be supporting multiple attack groups at any given time and makes money by taking a cut of the resulting profits.

Symantec believes Emotet and Qakbot are controlled by two separate groups, and that Mealybug is offering Emotet as a delivery mechanism for Qakbot, as well as other threats. Symantec analysis has detected no overlap between the command-and-control infrastructure of the two Trojans, and also found differences in the code of their main components and anti-debugging techniques.

Mealybug activity presents several challenges for organizations: its worm-like capabilities let it spread rapidly across networks, and its brute forcing of passwords may result in victims getting locked out of their machines, impeding user productivity and increasing demand on helpdesk and IT teams. Network worms like Emotet and Qakbot have regained notoriety in recent years with other notable examples including WannaCry and Petya/NotPetya. These attacks are particularly challenging for organizations because victims can become infected without ever clicking on a malicious link or downloading a malicious attachment.

To help protect against threats such as Emotet and Qakbot, organizations are recommended to deploy endpoint, email, and web gateway security solutions and keep these solutions up to date with the latest protection so that threats like Emotet are detected as early as possible in the infection chain. Symantec also recommends employing two-factor authentication on accounts to provide an additional layer of security and prevent any stolen or cracked credentials from being used by attackers. Symantecs Targeted Attack Analytics (TAA), a new feature within Symantec Advanced Threat Protection, can detect Emotets activity based on suspicious patterns in its propagation behavior, such as when files are dropped by the spreader module on multiple machines.

For more information on Mealybug and a complete list of security best practices for organizations, please visit the Symantec Threat Intelligence blog.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantecs Norton suite of products for protection at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the worlds largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Symantec Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.07.18
Why Symantec Stock Has Lost 26% So Far in 2018 (MotleyFool)
13.07.18
Thyssenkrupp, CRRC sign MOU on technology cooperation (SteelGuru)
09.07.18
Citigroup Betting on Technology to Enhance Deposit Growth (Zacks)
21.06.18
Symantec: Chinesische Hacker haben es auf Satelliten abgesehen (Heise)
20.06.18
UPDATE 1-China-based campaign breached satellite, defense companies -Symantec (Reuters Business)
19.06.18
SYMC INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corporation - SYMC (PR Newswire)
19.06.18
China-based campaign breached satellite, defense companies: Symantec (Reuters)
19.06.18
China-based campaign breached satellite, defense companies -Symantec (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Symantec News
RSS Feed
Symantec zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Symantec Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
01.02.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.12.2017Symantec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2017Symantec OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
01.02.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017Symantec OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.06.2017Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
30.05.2017Symantec OverweightBarclays Capital
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
20.12.2017Symantec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.10.2017Symantec HoldStandpoint Research
19.05.2017Symantec Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.05.2017Symantec NeutralUBS AG
25.10.2007Symantec underperformBear Stearns Companies Inc.
24.01.2007Symantec verkaufenFocus Money
17.11.2006Update Symantec Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research
06.02.2006Symantec verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
22.11.2005Update Symantec Corp.: UnderperformBear Stearns

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symantec Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Symantec News

13.07.18Thyssenkrupp. CRRC sign MOU on technology cooperation
21.06.18Symantec: Chinesische Hacker haben es auf Satelliten abgesehen
18.06.18Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gemalto. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development. IBM. Microsoft. Symantec & Thales e-Security
19.06.18SYMC INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corporation - SYMC
09.07.18Citigroup Betting on Technology to Enhance Deposit Growth
16.07.18Why Symantec Stock Has Lost 26% So Far in 2018
19.06.18China-based campaign breached satellite. defense companies -Symantec
20.06.18UPDATE 1-China-based campaign breached satellite. defense companies -Symantec
19.06.18China-based campaign breached satellite. defense companies: Symantec
Weitere Symantec News
Anzeige

Inside

Nächste Verkaufswelle: Gold in US-Dollar auf 12-Monatstief  das müssen Anleger wissen!
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Ausbruchsversuch läuft an
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Der DAX schafft den Befreiungsschlag
Vontobel: Rohöl: Angebots-Sorgen flauen ab
Gesünder leben auf dem Mars - Investieren in Zukunftstrends
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet und Microsoft steigen auf Rekordhochs
DAX: Auf den 200-Tage-Durchschnitt kommt es nun an
Wieviel zahle ich eigentlich für meine Geldanlage?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Symantec-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Symantec Peer Group News

14:32 UhrAmber Lake Y: Dell benennt Intel-Chips mit 5 Watt
14:04 UhrHow Long Will Netflix Be A Stock Champ? Look At Microsoft
12:55 UhrWhy Microsoft Just Picked a Side in the Walmart-Amazon War
10:58 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse belässt Microsoft auf 'Outperform'
08:11 UhrWalmart And Microsoft To Take On Amazon
08:05 UhrTeamViewer verbessert Microsoft Intune Integration mit iOS Screen Sharing
06:12 UhrAusblick: Microsoft stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
00:55 UhrMicrosoft bulls abound as shares rise to record before earnings
00:37 UhrMicrosoft Just Scored a Huge Cloud Win Against Amazon
17.07.18Amazon Feud Is 'Absolutely Core' To Walmart-Microsoft Partnership

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Morphosys-Aktie auf auf 18-Jahreshoch: Kursrallye geht in die nächste Runde
Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich minus 14 Prozent: Abozahlen hinter Erwartungen
Dax-Chartanalyse: Kaufzurückhaltung ist gefährlich

News von

16 Anzeichen dafür, unterbezahlt zu sein - und was man dagegen tun kann
So gigantisch und absurd sind die größten Shoppingcenter der Welt
Trump vs. EU, nächste Runde: Kommissionspräsident Juncker kommt nach Washington
7 Gründe, warum man eine Playstation 4 kaufen sollte statt einer Nintendo Switch
Investor Frank Thelen erklärt, wie sich Edeka und Rewe auf die Zukunft vorbereiten müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Goldpreis auf tiefstem Stand seit einem Jahr -- Neuorganisation bei Continental -- Morgan Stanley, Lufthansa, easyJet, ASML, Scout24, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Jifeng senkt Hürde für Grammer-Übernahme. 3.000 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland von GE-Verkaufsplänen betroffen. Amazon-, Alphabet- und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch. Nächste Brüsseler Milliarden-Strafe für Google offenbar am Mittwoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:02 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Goldpreis auf tiefstem Stand seit einem Jahr -- Neuorganisation bei Continental -- Morgan Stanley, Lufthansa, easyJet, ASML, Scout24, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:00 Uhr
Zugang zu Nachranganleihen versperrt: Tipps für Anleger
Aktie im Fokus
15:02 Uhr
Nach Kursdebakel: Warum Analysten weiter zum Kauf der Netflix-Aktie raten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Allianz840400