Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, announced today that it has emerged as the winner in the Data Security category of CRN®s 2018 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards program, an honor derived from responses to an invite-only survey of over 3,000 solution providers.

The Annual Report Card summarizes results from a comprehensive survey that details solution provider satisfaction across product innovation, support and partnership for the hardware, services and software vendors they team up with. The vendors with the highest ratings are named to the prestigious Annual Report Card list of winners and celebrated as best-in-class by their partners. The results also provide the IT vendor community with valuable feedbackdirectly from their solution providersthat can be used to refine product offerings, enhance support offerings and improve communication with partners.

Symantec protects 175 million endpoints worldwide through a comprehensive set of industry-leading solutions. The company supports more than 15,000 enterprises and 50 million consumers through its suite of offerings, from Integrated Cyber Defense, Endpoint Security and Network Security to antivirus and identity protection. Symantecs security products are powered by the worlds largest civilian threat intelligence network and powered by a global network of six Security Operation Centers, helmed by more than 500 elite cybersecurity professionals.

"The channel is an integral part of Symantecs business, and our team is dedicated to delivering Integrated Cyber Defense products and services to our extensive global network of partners, said Torjus Gylstroff, vice president of worldwide partner sales and worldwide customer success, Symantec. "This award is particularly meaningful because it highlights our strong relationships in the channel and our leadership in the data security space, as we help end users migrate to the cloud generation.

This years group of honorees was selected from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey by The Channel Companys research team. More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product categories. The winners were honored at The Channel Companys XChange 2018 conference (https://www.thechannelco.com/events/xchange-2018/about), August 19-21st in San Antonio, TX.

"An ARC award is one of the industrys most prestigious honors. It symbolizes a vendors dedication to delivering high quality and innovative product and program offerings to their channel partners, said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRNs Annual Report Card provides solution providers with the rare opportunity to offer their invaluable insight on vendors products and services, as well as their partner programs. As a result, the technology suppliers are equipped with actionable feedback to bolster their efforts to remain the best-of-the-best. Congratulations to each of this years ARC award winners.

The 2018 Annual Report Card results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October issue of CRN.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

