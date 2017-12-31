Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security
company, announced today that it has emerged as the winner in the Data
Security category of CRN®s
2018 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards program, an honor derived from
responses to an invite-only survey of over 3,000 solution providers.
The Annual Report Card summarizes results from a comprehensive survey
that details solution provider satisfaction across product innovation,
support and partnership for the hardware, services and software vendors
they team up with. The vendors with the highest ratings are named to the
prestigious Annual Report Card list of winners and celebrated as
best-in-class by their partners. The results also provide the IT vendor
community with valuable feedbackdirectly from their solution
providersthat can be used to refine product offerings, enhance support
offerings and improve communication with partners.
Symantec protects 175 million endpoints worldwide through a
comprehensive set of industry-leading solutions. The company supports
more than 15,000 enterprises and 50 million consumers through its suite
of offerings, from Integrated Cyber Defense, Endpoint Security and
Network Security to antivirus and identity protection. Symantecs
security products are powered by the worlds largest civilian threat
intelligence network and powered by a global network of six Security
Operation Centers, helmed by more than 500 elite cybersecurity
professionals.
"The channel is an integral part of Symantecs business, and our team is
dedicated to delivering Integrated Cyber Defense products and services
to our extensive global network of partners, said Torjus Gylstroff,
vice president of worldwide partner sales and worldwide customer
success, Symantec. "This award is particularly meaningful because it
highlights our strong relationships in the channel and our leadership in
the data security space, as we help end users migrate to the cloud
generation.
This years group of honorees was selected from the results of an
in-depth, invitation-only survey by The Channel Companys research team.
More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their
satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product
categories. The winners were honored at The Channel Companys XChange
2018 conference (https://www.thechannelco.com/events/xchange-2018/about),
August 19-21st in San Antonio, TX.
"An ARC award is one of the industrys most prestigious honors. It
symbolizes a vendors dedication to delivering high quality and
innovative product and program offerings to their channel partners,
said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRNs Annual Report Card
provides solution providers with the rare opportunity to offer their
invaluable insight on vendors products and services, as well as their
partner programs. As a result, the technology suppliers are equipped
with actionable feedback to bolster their efforts to remain the
best-of-the-best. Congratulations to each of this years ARC award
winners.
The 2018 Annual Report Card results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc
and will be featured in the October issue of CRN.
Tweet This:
@TheChannelCo recognizes @symantec in 2018 @CRN
ARC #CRNARC crn.com/arc
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security
company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most
important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to
Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against
sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure.
Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families
rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their
digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of
the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to
see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional
information, please visit www.symantec.com
or connect with us on Facebook,
Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Follow The Channel Company:
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005035/en/