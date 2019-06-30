Symantec Named a Leader in Endpoint Security by Independent Research Firm

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q3 2019," a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc. Symantec also received the highest score among all vendors in the threat prevention criterion.

The Q3 2019 Forrester Wave report evaluated 15 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 25 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Based on these criteria, Symantec was recognized as a Leader.

According to the Forrester report, "Symantec has long been a leader in the endpoint security space. After the Bluecoat acquisition, its development of new endpoint security technologies sped up considerably and addressed many gaps in its portfolio and strategy when compared with newer entrants in the market.

Symantec Endpoint Security Suites help provide maximum protection, prevention, detection and response with operational simplicity and efficiency. The Q3 Wave report evaluated Symantecs Complete Endpoint Defense noting that it has "improved its EDR and mobile security offerings significantly, in addition to several enhancements to its data security, asset management, and behavioral security offerings.

"We believe that Symantec was top-ranked in the threat prevention criterion because we lead with the strongest endpoint protection thanks to years of expertise and constant innovation, said Adam Bromwich, SVP & GM, Endpoint Solutions, Symantec. "It requires leading-edge, field-proven technology to build one of the most effective endpoint security suites on the market today. That includes our superior Endpoint Detection and Response capability, which now helps to detect even the most sneaky targeted attacks using cloud analytics. Were continuing to innovate  its in our DNA.

As the endpoint security market continues to grow, Symantecs endpoint defense solution uses simplified management with its multi-layered suites to fortify all endpoints, offering complete endpoint protection, delivered with maximum flexibility for the varying needs of enterprise environments.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to help protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

NOTE TO U.S. EDITORS: If you would like additional information on Symantec Corporation and its products, please visit the Symantec News Room at http://www.symantec.com/news. All prices noted are in U.S. dollars and are valid only in the United States.

Symantec and the Symantec logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Symantec Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Symantec, and may or may not be implemented and should not be considered firm commitments by Symantec and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005096/en/