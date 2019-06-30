finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
26.09.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Symantec Named a Leader in Endpoint Security by Independent Research Firm

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q3 2019," a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc. Symantec also received the highest score among all vendors in the threat prevention criterion.

The Q3 2019 Forrester Wave report evaluated 15 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 25 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Based on these criteria, Symantec was recognized as a Leader.

According to the Forrester report, "Symantec has long been a leader in the endpoint security space. After the Bluecoat acquisition, its development of new endpoint security technologies sped up considerably and addressed many gaps in its portfolio and strategy when compared with newer entrants in the market.

Symantec Endpoint Security Suites help provide maximum protection, prevention, detection and response with operational simplicity and efficiency. The Q3 Wave report evaluated Symantecs Complete Endpoint Defense noting that it has "improved its EDR and mobile security offerings significantly, in addition to several enhancements to its data security, asset management, and behavioral security offerings.

"We believe that Symantec was top-ranked in the threat prevention criterion because we lead with the strongest endpoint protection thanks to years of expertise and constant innovation, said Adam Bromwich, SVP & GM, Endpoint Solutions, Symantec. "It requires leading-edge, field-proven technology to build one of the most effective endpoint security suites on the market today. That includes our superior Endpoint Detection and Response capability, which now helps to detect even the most sneaky targeted attacks using cloud analytics. Were continuing to innovate  its in our DNA.

As the endpoint security market continues to grow, Symantecs endpoint defense solution uses simplified management with its multi-layered suites to fortify all endpoints, offering complete endpoint protection, delivered with maximum flexibility for the varying needs of enterprise environments.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to help protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

NOTE TO U.S. EDITORS: If you would like additional information on Symantec Corporation and its products, please visit the Symantec News Room at http://www.symantec.com/news. All prices noted are in U.S. dollars and are valid only in the United States.

Symantec and the Symantec logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Symantec Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Symantec, and may or may not be implemented and should not be considered firm commitments by Symantec and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.

Nachrichten zu Symantec Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.09.19
Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen (Heise)
09.09.19
WDH/'WSJ': Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen (dpa-afx)
08.09.19
Milliardenangebot für Symantec (ARD)
08.09.19
Milliardenangebot für "Norton"-Firma Symantec (ARD)
06.09.19
Finanzinvestoren wollen offenbar Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen - Symantec-Aktie gefragt (dpa-afx)
06.09.19
'WSJ': Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen (dpa-afx)
29.08.19
Windows 7: Update-Blockade für Symantec-Nutzer aufgehoben (Heise)
14.08.19
SHA-2-Signierung: Symantec blockiert Windows-7-Updates wenn SHA-1 fehlt (Golem.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Symantec News
RSS Feed
Symantec zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Symantec Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.07.2019Symantec NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
23.05.2019Symantec Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
03.08.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
03.08.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
01.02.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017Symantec OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.06.2017Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
10.07.2019Symantec NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
23.05.2019Symantec Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
20.12.2017Symantec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.10.2017Symantec HoldStandpoint Research
25.10.2007Symantec underperformBear Stearns Companies Inc.
24.01.2007Symantec verkaufenFocus Money
17.11.2006Update Symantec Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research
06.02.2006Symantec verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
22.11.2005Update Symantec Corp.: UnderperformBear Stearns

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symantec Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Symantec News

06.09.19Finanzinvestoren wollen offenbar Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen - Symantec-Aktie gefragt
06.09.19'WSJ': Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen
09.09.19WDH/'WSJ': Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen
09.09.19Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen
29.08.19Windows 7: Update-Blockade für Symantec-Nutzer aufgehoben
08.09.19Stocks This Week: Buy Symantec And United Technologies
08.09.19Milliardenangebot für "Norton"-Firma Symantec
08.09.19Milliardenangebot für Symantec
06.09.19Symantec gets $16bn private equity buyout approach
28.08.19Zacks.com featured highlights include: Medtronic Public. Symantec. Target. OUTFRONT Media and Atkore International Group
Weitere Symantec News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, Daimler, Deutsche Bank
Katrin Müller-Hohenstein im Interview mit Scalable Capital
Osram Licht steht vor Übernahmeentscheidung - Wer macht das Rennen?
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
RWE  Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung erreicht!
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 schließt gleich zwei Gaps
HSBC: Automobilhersteller: Flucht in die E-Mobilität
DZ BANK - Gap Down führt zu beschleunigter Abwärtswelle
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Symantec-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Symantec Peer Group News

15:00 UhrMicrosoft joins King County. housing authority to purchase five apartment complexes to combat housing crisis
14:03 UhrTexas signs ex-Microsoft lawyer. others to aid in Google antitrust probe
13:59 UhrDisney-Chef spricht Klartext: Warum Disney die Twitter-Übernahme wirklich abgebrochen hat
12:02 UhrExclusive: Texas signs ex-Microsoft lawyer. others to aid in Google antitrust probe
12:02 UhrExclusive: Texas signs ex-Microsoft lawyer. others to aid in Google antitrust probe
09:28 UhrMicrosoft challenges ‘sneak and peek’ warrant that requests data from one of its big corporate customers
09:19 UhrAnzeige: Microsoft Teams als Telefonanlage nutzen
08:16 UhrMicrosoft aktualisiert Windows Terminal Preview und kündigt Final für April 2020 an
07:04 UhrEinfach mehr Gewinn! Drei sichere Wege für mehr Erfolg bei der Aktienanlage
01:32 UhrMicrosoft challenges federal judge's order on 'sneak and peek' searches

News von

Der Knackpunkt im Handelsstreit ist Huawei
So viel Miete können Sie mit der neuen Sechs-Jahres-Formel sparen
Deutschland ist das größte Opfer des Abschwungs
Vom Mitarbeiter zum Eigentümer  so schließt sich die Rentenlücke
Geschmacklich gut, sozial unverträglich

News von

Alibaba-Aktie bricht ein: Was dahinter steckt - wie weit die Kurse noch fallen können
Noch zwei Banken bieten für das Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Aber ist mein Geld dort auch richtig sicher?
Dividenden- und Anleiherenditen: So geht Altersvorsorge trotz nie mehr steigender Zinsen
DAX: Stabilisierung am Monatsdurchschnitt?
Ermittlungen bei Deutscher Bank wegen Danske-Skandal

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Dow freundlich erwartet -- HELLA verdient weniger bei sinkenden Umsätzen -- GfK: Deutsches Konsumklima zieht unerwartet an -- Commerzbank, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus

TeamViewer-Aktie am zweiten Börsentag schwach. VW: Produktivität in Autowerken steigt etwas stärker als geplant. HORNBACH-Gruppe hebt Ausblick an. Cevian hat wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte verlangt. GEA verschärft Stellenabbau und setzt sich neue Mittelfristziele. McDonald's testet veganen Burger von Beyond Meat.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:00 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Dow freundlich erwartet -- HELLA verdient weniger bei sinkenden Umsätzen -- GfK: Deutsches Konsumklima zieht unerwartet an -- Commerzbank, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:08 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aktie im Fokus: Der große Wurf bleibt aus
Aktie im Fokus
15:10 Uhr
Salzgitter-Aktie unter Druck: Salzgitter senkt Prognose - Vorsorge für drohende Kartellstrafe und Sparprogramm
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeamViewerA2YN90
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TUITUAG00
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001