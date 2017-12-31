Symantec Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide.

This is the 14th time that Symantec has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant since 2005, based on the companys completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Managed Security Services report evaluated 17 different vendors on the criteria.

Symantecs Managed Security Services (MSS) provides continual security monitoring across both on-premises and cloud environments. MSS delivers global Threat Intelligence Services, Incident Response Services and Cyber Skills Development Services to address every stage of the attack lifecycle and strive to stay ahead of adversaries. Powered by the Symantec Global Intelligence Network, the worlds largest civilian threat intelligence network, Symantecs Cyber Security Services provide the technology, experience and expertise that are vital for protection, visibility and control of critical assets, users and data.

"Symantec is committed to bringing comprehensive threat monitoring and an experienced global network of cyber security professionals to customers around the world and is honored to be positioned in Gartners Leaders quadrant for the 14th time, said Samir Kapuria, senior vice president and general manager of Symantecs Cyber Security Services. "Our continued investments in people, research and new technologies have given us an edge in providing enterprise-wide protection to help organizations bolster defenses and respond to new threats as they emerge 24x7x365.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, Sid Deshpande, 27 February 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

