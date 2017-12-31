Symantec Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security
company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the
Leaders quadrant of the Magic
Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide.
This is the 14th time that Symantec has been positioned in
the Leaders quadrant since 2005, based on the companys completeness of
vision and ability to execute. The Managed Security Services report
evaluated 17 different vendors on the criteria.
Symantecs Managed Security Services (MSS) provides continual security
monitoring across both on-premises and cloud environments. MSS delivers
global Threat Intelligence Services, Incident Response Services and
Cyber Skills Development Services to address every stage of the attack
lifecycle and strive to stay ahead of adversaries. Powered by the
Symantec Global Intelligence Network, the worlds largest civilian
threat intelligence network, Symantecs Cyber Security Services provide
the technology, experience and expertise that are vital for protection,
visibility and control of critical assets, users and data.
"Symantec is committed to bringing comprehensive threat monitoring and
an experienced global network of cyber security professionals to
customers around the world and is honored to be positioned in Gartners
Leaders quadrant for the 14th time, said Samir Kapuria,
senior vice president and general manager of Symantecs Cyber Security
Services. "Our continued investments in people, research and new
technologies have given us an edge in providing enterprise-wide
protection to help organizations bolster defenses and respond to new
threats as they emerge 24x7x365.
More information on Symantec
Managed Security Services.
Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services,
Worldwide Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, Sid Deshpande, 27
February 2018.
