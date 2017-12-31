Synlogic Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Trial of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia in Patients with Cirrhosis

Synlogic (Nasdaq:SYBX),
a clinical-stage company applying synthetic biology to probiotic
bacteria to develop novel living medicines, announced that the first
patient was dosed in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYNB1020.
SYNB1020 is a Synthetic Biotic medicine being developed for the
treatment of hyperammonemia, associated with cirrhosis and urea cycle
disorders (UCDs), which can result in severe and life-threatening
consequences for patients. This randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study is designed to evaluate the safety and
tolerability of SYNB1020, as well as its ability to lower blood-ammonia
levels in patients with cirrhosis and elevated blood ammonia.
"Our recently reported Phase 1 trial of SYNB1020 demonstrated that this
Synthetic Biotic medicine was well tolerated and provided a
dose-dependent proof of mechanism, functioning as designed in healthy
volunteers. We look forward to evaluating the safety, tolerability and
therapeutic potential of SYNB1020 in patients with liver disease who
have developed cirrhosis, said Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., Synlogics
chief medical officer. "There is unmet medical need for additional
treatment options for patients with chronic liver disease and we are
excited by the potential of SYNB1020 in this indication.
Synthetic Biotic therapies are designed to function in the
gastrointestinal tract to convert metabolites that can build up to toxic
levels in the blood into harmless metabolites that can be excreted from
the body. Elevated blood ammonia levels are toxic to the brain and can
have severe consequences, including neurologic crises requiring
hospitalization and resulting in irreversible cognitive damage and
death. SYNB1020 is designed to consume ammonia and convert it to
arginine, an amino acid.
About Synlogics Phase 1b/2a Trial of SYNB1020 in Patients with
Cirrhosis
This Phase 1b/2a study has two parts:
First, an initial sentinel open-label cohort of subjects with cirrhosis
and a Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score < 12 will receive
orally administered SYNB1020 (5 x 1011 CFU TID) for six days.
Subjects will be admitted to an inpatient facility for a run-in diet,
baseline assessments, safety monitoring, and collection of blood, urine,
and fecal samples for the evaluation of safety, tolerability,
pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of treatment. Once safety and
tolerability have been established in these subjects, enrollment will be
opened to subjects in Part 2.
Part 2 of the trial comprises a randomized, double-blinded,
placebo-controlled study in patients with cirrhosis and hyperammonemia.
Eligible subjects will be admitted to an inpatient facility for a run-in
diet and 24-hour ammonia profile, and those with an elevated ammonia
level will proceed with randomization and receive either placebo or
orally administered SYNB1020 (5 x 1011 CFU TID) for six days.
The primary endpoint of the study is safety and tolerability. In
addition, the study will evaluate the effect of SYNB1020 administration
on plasma ammonia levels as well as other exploratory endpoints.
Synlogic expects to report top-line data from this trial by year-end
2018. More information on this study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov
under the study ID NCT03447730.
About Hyperammonemia
Hyperammonemia is a metabolic condition characterized by an excess of
ammonia in the blood. In healthy individuals, ammonia is primarily
produced in the intestine as a byproduct of protein metabolism and
microbial degradation of nitrogen-containing compounds. Ammonia is then
converted to urea in the liver and is excreted in urine. However, if the
livers ability to convert ammonia to urea is compromised, either due to
a genetic defect such as UCDs or acquired liver disease that leads to
cirrhosis, ammonia accumulates in the blood. Elevated blood ammonia
levels are toxic to the brain and can have severe consequences,
including neurologic crises requiring hospitalization, irreversible
cognitive damage and death.
About Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Synlogics innovative new class of Synthetic Biotic medicines leverages
the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer
probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or
damaged due to disease. The companys two lead programs, SYNB1020 and
SYNB1618, target hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic
disease, and phenylketonuria, respectively. Patients with these diseases
are unable to break down commonly occurring by-products of digestion
that then accumulate to toxic levels and cause serious health
consequences. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines can act
from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and
have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve
symptoms of disease for affected patients. Synlogic has earlier-stage
programs that apply the broad potential of its Synthetic Biotic platform
in other disease areas, from inflammatory and immune disorders to cancer.
About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living
medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug
development platform. Synlogics initial pipeline includes Synthetic
Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as
urea cycle disorders (UCD) and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the
company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create
Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases,
including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer.
Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based
treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information,
please visit www.synlogictx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor
provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this
press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial
position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and
objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition,
when or if used in this press release, the words "may, "could,
"should, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend,
"plan, "predict and similar expressions and their variants, as they
relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of
forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: statements
regarding the potential of Synlogics platform to develop therapeutics
to address a wide range of diseases, including hyperammonemia and other
liver disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, cancer, and inflammatory
and immune disorders; the ability of SYNB1020 to lower ammonia in
patients; the progress of clinical trials and the timing of data
availability; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic
medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel
therapeutics using synthetic biology; the potential of Synlogics
technology to treat phenylketonuria and urea cycle disorders; and the
advancement of our collaborations. Actual results could differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a
result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the
preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its
intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and
economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the
heading "Risk Factors in Synlogics filings with the SEC. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect
Synlogics current views with respect to future events. Synlogic
anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views
to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these
forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically
disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements
should not be relied upon as representing Synlogics view as of any date
subsequent to the date hereof.
