Synlogic to Present Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting

Synlogic, Inc., (Nasdaq: SYBX) a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company applying synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel living medicines, today announced that preclinical data from its immuno-oncology (IO) program will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) being held April 14 to 16, 2018, in Chicago.

The two poster presentations featured at AACR highlight the application of Synthetic Biotic medicines for the potential treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org

Activation of Innate and Adaptive Immunity via Combinatorial Immunotherapy using Synthetic Biotic Medicines

Abstract Number: LB-131

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1

Date/Time: Monday, April 16, 2018; 8:00 a.m.  12:00 p.m. Central Time

Metabolic Modulation of the Tumor Microenvironment using Synthetic Biotic Medicines

Abstract Number: 2920

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Targets 2

Date/Time: Monday, April 16, 2018; 1:00 p.m.  5:00 p.m. Central Time

Session Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 40

About Synthetic Biotic Medicines

Synlogics innovative new class of Synthetic Biotic medicines leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The companys two lead programs target a group of rare metabolic diseases  inborn errors of metabolism (IEM). Patients with these diseases are born with a faulty gene, inhibiting the bodys ability to break down commonly occurring by-products of digestion that then accumulate to toxic levels and cause serious health consequences. When delivered orally, these medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect. Synthetic Biotic medicines can be designed to clear toxic metabolites associated with specific metabolic diseases and have the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. They can also be designed to establish and maintain anti-tumor immune responses as potential treatments for cancer.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogics initial pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as urea cycle disorders (UCD) and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

