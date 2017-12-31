Synlogic to Present Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting

Synlogic, Inc., (Nasdaq: SYBX)
a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company applying
synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel living medicines, today
announced that preclinical data from its immuno-oncology (IO) program
will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) being held April 14 to 16, 2018,
in Chicago.
The two poster presentations featured at AACR highlight the application
of Synthetic Biotic medicines for the potential treatment of a variety
of solid tumors. Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org
Activation
of Innate and Adaptive Immunity via Combinatorial Immunotherapy using
Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Abstract Number: LB-131
Session
Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1
Date/Time:
Monday, April 16, 2018; 8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Central Time
Metabolic
Modulation of the Tumor Microenvironment using Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Abstract
Number: 2920
Session Category: Experimental and
Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: New Targets 2
Date/Time:
Monday, April 16, 2018; 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Central Time
Session
Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 40
About Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Synlogics innovative new
class of Synthetic Biotic medicines leverages the tools and principles
of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to
perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease.
The companys two lead programs target a group of rare metabolic
diseases inborn errors of metabolism (IEM). Patients with these
diseases are born with a faulty gene, inhibiting the bodys ability to
break down commonly occurring by-products of digestion that then
accumulate to toxic levels and cause serious health consequences. When
delivered orally, these medicines can act from the gut to compensate for
the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect.
Synthetic Biotic medicines can be designed to clear toxic metabolites
associated with specific metabolic diseases and have the potential to
significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. They
can also be designed to establish and maintain anti-tumor immune
responses as potential treatments for cancer.
About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development
of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based
on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogics initial
pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare
genetic diseases, such as urea cycle disorders (UCD) and phenylketonuria
(PKU). In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its
platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more
common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune
disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop
Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
