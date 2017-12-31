19.03.2018 21:16
Synlogic to Present Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting

Synlogic, Inc., (Nasdaq: SYBX) a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company applying synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel living medicines, today announced that preclinical data from its immuno-oncology (IO) program will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) being held April 14 to 16, 2018, in Chicago.

The two poster presentations featured at AACR highlight the application of Synthetic Biotic medicines for the potential treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org

Activation of Innate and Adaptive Immunity via Combinatorial Immunotherapy using Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Abstract Number: LB-131
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1
Date/Time: Monday, April 16, 2018; 8:00 a.m.  12:00 p.m. Central Time

Metabolic Modulation of the Tumor Microenvironment using Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Abstract Number: 2920
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: New Targets 2
Date/Time: Monday, April 16, 2018; 1:00 p.m.  5:00 p.m. Central Time
Session Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 40

About Synthetic Biotic Medicines
Synlogics innovative new class of Synthetic Biotic medicines leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The companys two lead programs target a group of rare metabolic diseases  inborn errors of metabolism (IEM). Patients with these diseases are born with a faulty gene, inhibiting the bodys ability to break down commonly occurring by-products of digestion that then accumulate to toxic levels and cause serious health consequences. When delivered orally, these medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect. Synthetic Biotic medicines can be designed to clear toxic metabolites associated with specific metabolic diseases and have the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. They can also be designed to establish and maintain anti-tumor immune responses as potential treatments for cancer.

About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogics initial pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as urea cycle disorders (UCD) and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may, "could, "should, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "predict and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogics platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism, liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; the potential of Synlogics technology to treat hyperammonemia, phenylketonuria and cancer. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors in Synlogics filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogics current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogics view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

