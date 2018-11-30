Synovus Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization

Synovus Financial Corp. (the "Company) (NYSE: SNV) announced today that
the Companys Board of Directors has increased its prior $400 million
share repurchase authorization to $725 million for the year 2019. The
Company has previously repurchased approximately $325 million of its
common stock under the share repurchase program, leaving approximately
$400 million of additional availability during 2019. The Company expects
to fund the share repurchase through a combination of cash on hand,
future cash flow from operations, borrowings and financings.
Under the share repurchase program, the Company may, from time to time
and on or before the programs expiration date, repurchase shares of its
outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately-negotiated
transactions, or otherwise, subject to applicable laws and regulations.
The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing
of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including
market conditions, regulatory requirements, capital levels, availability
of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the
Company. The Company may, in its discretion, begin, suspend or terminate
repurchases at any time prior to the programs expiration, without any
prior notice. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan
under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might
otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading
blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions.
About Synovus
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in
Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $47 billion in assets. Synovus
provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage
services through 297 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina,
Florida, and Tennessee.
