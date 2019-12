Synovus Names Allen Barker North Georgia Division CEO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Synovus Bank today announced that Allen Barker has been named CEO of its North Georgia Division. Barker was previously market president of the Atlanta region. He succeeds Rob Garcia, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

"Allen Barker is a talented banker with a long history of meeting the needs of customers,” said Wayne Akins, Synovus chief community banking officer. "He has great respect for Synovus’ culture of service, and we are excited about his advancement into this new role. We thank Rob Garcia for his prior service with Synovus and wish him well in his new endeavors.”

A 22-year veteran of Synovus, Barker previously served in a variety of roles with the company, including commercial banker and commercial team lead. His new responsibilities will also include the North Georgia Division Retail Banking team and its Residential Construction Team. Barker was promoted to Atlanta market president in 2017. He is a board member of Roswell Economic Development and Tourism, Inc. and Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA and is co-chair of the North Metro Miracle League Carl Black No Limits Classic Golf Tournament.

Barker is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

