Synovus Names Steve Adams as Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Synovus today appointed Steve Adams chief commercial banking officer. Adams, a 16-year veteran of Synovus, previously served as senior director, investor relations and corporate development. He will report to Chief Community Banking Officer Wayne Akins, who leads retail, private wealth, and commercial banking across Synovus five-state southeastern footprint.

"Steve is an ideal example of a Synovus commercial banker: relationship-based and community-focused, with a remarkable talent for identifying win-win solutions for customers and the bank, said Akins. "His experience in corporate credit, small business, and retail lending, and most recently as senior director of investor relations and corporate development, has equipped him well for his new role, and I am delighted he has accepted the position.

As chief commercial banking officer, Adams will be responsible for all aspects of Synovus commercial banking business, including product and pricing strategy, credit and risk oversight, sales management, and coordination of marketing activities.

Adams joined Synovus in 2003 as a management associate and served in various retail banking and commercial underwriting roles until 2007, when he was promoted to vice president in the Corporate Banking Group. In 2014, Adams joined the Corporate Credit Administration team, managing several areas including commercial credit policy and strategic partnerships. He served as senior director of consumer and small business lending in the Synovus Retail Banking Group from March 2016 until his appointment as senior director of investor relations and corporate development in January 2018.

Adams earned a B.S. in business administration from Auburn University.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 297 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank has been recognized as one of the countrys "Most Reputable Banks by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender.

