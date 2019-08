Synovus Opens New Branch in Lake Mary

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Synovus Bank today opened a new banking center in Lake Mary. The branch is the first Synovus has opened since completing the acquisition of Florida Community Bank (FCB) earlier this year and doubles Synovus’ presence in Seminole County. The Lake Mary branch is located in the new Griffin Farm development at 217 Wheelhouse Lane, near the intersection of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Longwood Lake Mary Road.

"We are excited about this new branch and look forward to being Lake Mary’s bank of here,” said Sean Simpson, Florida division CEO. "As we continue to realize the potential of Synovus’ expanded Florida footprint, this new branch demonstrates our commitment to the important growth market of metro Orlando, which will include an additional branch in Lake Nona early next year.”

The Synovus Lake Mary branch, led by Retail Market Manager Mark Mankbadi, provides a complete range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products, and private wealth management services. The 3,494 square-foot branch includes a night depository, 24-hour ATM, private banking and executive banking offices, and a conference room. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

With the new Lake Mary branch, Synovus operates six branches in metro Orlando, including an additional Seminole County branch at 2160 West State Road in Longwood. The bank operates 97 branches in Florida.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 297 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank was named one of American Banker’s "Best Banks to Work For” in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the country’s "Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender.

