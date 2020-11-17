  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
12.01.2021 02:20

T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary ("T-Mobile USA or the "Issuer), has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 notes), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 notes) and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.875% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 notes and together with the 2026 notes and the 2029 notes, the "notes) in a registered public offering. The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on January 14, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing acquisitions of additional spectrum and refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes. Academy Securities, Inc., C.L. King & Associates, Inc., Great Pacific Securities and Mischler Financial Group, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) for the offering of notes to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement and other documents the Issuer will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and the offering of the notes. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering of the notes will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request it by contacting Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, by telephone at (800) 503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (800) 831- 9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, 1-800-221-1037, usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 212-902-1171, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, (888) 603-5847; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Phone: 631-254-1735; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor New York, New York 10281, Attention: Leveraged Capital Markets; by telephone at 1-877-280-1299.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile managements current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements about the expected closing of the offering of the notes and statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions, difficulties in executing the offering of the notes and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobiles filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt-ETF-Sparplan beim Renditesieger anlegen und vom ETF Boom profitieren (Anzeige)
07.01.21
MARKT USA/Gewinne erwartet - Technologiewerte vorn (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
22.12.20
Märkte am Morgen: DAX kämpft mit 13.300-Punkte-Marke; Peloton, Bitcoin, Tesla, BioNTech, AT&T, T-Mobile US, Zalando, Hello Fresh, Zooplus (Der Aktionär)
30.11.20
November 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
17.11.20
Schlussglocke: US-Börsen im Minus, Dow Jones geht nach Rekordfahrt die Luft aus: Tesla, Amazon, T-Mobile US im Fokus (Der Aktionär)
17.11.20
Warren Buffett kauft T-Mobile US: Nächstes Rekordhoch - jetzt springt auch die Deutsche Telekom an (Der Aktionär)
17.11.20
Buffett steigt bei T-Mobile US ein (ARD)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.01.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformBernstein Research
08.12.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformBernstein Research
19.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformBernstein Research
08.12.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformBernstein Research
19.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweightBarclays Capital
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.08.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.03.2020T-Mobile US HoldHSBC
12.02.2020T-Mobile US HoldHSBC
13.04.2016Sprint UnderweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
10.12.2014Sprint UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Dienstag live um 18 Uhr!

Vorsorge ist besser als Nachsorge - leicht gesagt, jedoch in der Umsetzung oftmals schwierig. Wie Sie die beste Altersvorsorge-Strategie für sich finden, das erfahren Sie am Dienstag um 18 Uhr in unserem Online-Seminar.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) News

22.12.20Märkte am Morgen: DAX kämpft mit 13.300-Punkte-Marke; Peloton. Bitcoin. Tesla. BioNTech. AT&T. T-Mobile US. Zalando. Hello Fresh. Zooplus
07.01.21T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.12.20T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten
18.12.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Qualcomm. T-Mobile US. Ericsson. Verizon and AT&amp;T
07.01.21MARKT USA/Gewinne erwartet - Technologiewerte vorn
06.01.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: T-Mobile US. Verizon. AT&amp;T and Dish Network
05.01.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft. Procter &amp; Gamble. QUALCOMM. T-Mobile US and Automatic Data Processing
05.01.21T-Mobile (TMUS) Inks Deal to Acquire BMU's Sprint Assets
24.12.20Is TMobile US (TMUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Weitere T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Jetzt Gold kaufen - eine gute Idee?
DZ BANK - DAX, US-Aktien, Gold, Euro - Überraschungen in Sicht?
Weekly EUR/USD Prognose: Der Korrekturimpuls ist da
RWE und Evotec: Bei welchen Kursen kann man diese Aktien abstauben?
Vontobel: Cloud-Computing  Motor für Globalisierung, Innovation und Effizienz
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Die Rendite p.a.
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Strom, Versicherungen, Krankenkasse  hier können Sie über 2500 Euro sparen
Whatsapp-Fehler, Musik-Flop  Diese Smartwatch sieht nur gut aus
Rente mit 63  Diesen teuren Denkfehler müssen Sie vermeiden
Der deutsche Mietboom ist ungebrochen  und jetzt kommt der Pendler-Effekt
Biden kann durchregieren  ein Traumszenario für Anleger

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Börsianer erwarten Fortsetzung der Jahresanfangsrally
Ihr Geld 2021: Die Aktien-Trendsetter - Welche Titel vielversprechend sind
Formycon-Aktie: Gute Gelegenheit zum Einstieg
DAX im Minus: Corona-Infektionszahlen lösen Gewinnmitnahmen an der Börse aus
Begehrte Devise: Wieso die chinesische Währung weiter an Wert gewinnen dürfte

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt in Rot -- DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- BioNTech hebt Produktionsprognose an -- Adler Modemarkt insolvent -- CureVac, Moderna, Eli Lilly im Fokus

Aroundtown begibt Perpetual Bond über 600 Millionen Euro. Ford schreibt 4,1 Milliarden Dollar ab. ArcelorMittal bemüht sich um Zuliefer-Auftrag bei Tesla in Grünheide. Carnival erwartet 2,2 Milliarden Dollar Quartalsverlust. Boehringer und Google arbeiten in Pharmaforschung zusammen. Allianz Vermögensverwaltung will weiter wachsen. Pfeiffer Vacuum kündigt nach Corona-Jahr neue Mittelfristziele an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Demokraten planen ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren gegen Donald Trump. Macht dies Ihrer Meinung nach noch Sinn?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen