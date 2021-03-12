  • Suche
29.03.2021 22:09

T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android Devices

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced plans to expand its collaboration with Google across a wide array of customer experiences later this year, including establishing Messages by Google as the default rich messaging solution for millions of T-Mobile customers with Android smartphones; promoting Pixel and Android devices and the unique experiences they can deliver on T-Mobiles industry-leading 5G network; harnessing Google One as the preferred phone backup and cloud storage solution; and embracing YouTube TV as T-Mobiles premium TV solution.

"This is a win for Android users and an even greater win for the Android ecosystem, said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google. "T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. Were taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services.

"Were building on our decade-long relationship with Google to give customers an even better experience with the worlds very best products and services offered by Android, Pixel and YouTube, said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "The worlds most popular smartphone platform with Android, a broad range of premium Pixel devices, an upgraded, modern messaging experience on Android and a robust entertainment offering with YouTube TV  its the best of Google, combined with the nations largest and fastest 5G network on T-Mobile.

With more than 2.5B Android devices in use today, the Android smartphone platform is loved by users around the world. And T-Mobile has been there since the beginning. More than a decade ago, T-Mobile was the original Android launch partner for the T-Mobile G1, the first phone powered by Android. Fast forward to 2021, and T-Mobile is still the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the U.S.

As part of this multi-year collaboration, T-Mobile plans to reinforce its investment in the Android ecosystem by showcasing the wide range of Android devices available, including the full suite of Pixel devices, Android TV OS devices and more. This collaboration with Google is part of a broader initiative for T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom AG who are working across the DT group of companies to create a better, more consistent messaging experience for customers around the world.

Messaging, Upgraded

Google and T-Mobile are working together to lay the foundation for a more consistent, secure messaging experience worldwide. The improved Android messaging experience with Messages will help T-Mobile customers be some of the first to enjoy that next-gen experience.

T-Mobile plans to make Messages the default messaging experience on all Android devices, including support for the advanced messaging capabilities of Rich Communication Services (RCS). With Messages, all Android customers on T-Mobile will continue to get advanced chat features like:

  • sending and receiving better quality photos and videos
  • chatting over Wi-Fi or data
  • knowing when your message is read
  • sharing reactions, and
  • enjoying more dynamic and engaging group chats

T-Mobile and Google recognize that chat conversations are private and the importance of keeping personal information safe. In November of last year, Google began rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS conversations between people who use Messages and have chat features enabled. The rollout began with beta testers and will continue throughout 2021.

T-Mobiles Android smartphone customers were the first in the nation to enjoy enhanced messaging capabilities when T-Mobile launched RCS messaging back in 2015. Since then, T-Mobile has supported upgrades in RCS messaging technology, enabling new texting features along with cross-carrier and global compatibility. And, T-Mobile has been among the first North American providers that has integrated their RCS messaging platform with Googles, enabling T-Mobile customers to get this upgraded experience with over half a billion people across the world who use Messages and choose to turn on chat features.

As messaging becomes a platform for everything from commerce to search to customer support, Google and T-Mobile also plan to build a messaging business together. The companies will be able to empower businesses to engage their customers in new ways with Messages, conduct commerce, support and communicate more easily.

Accelerating the Pixel and Android Ecosystem

T-Mobile plans to expand the array of Pixel and other Android devices the company will carry. Pixels are phones that provide all the helpfulness of Google and get better over time, with regular software and security updates. Together, the companies will showcase the power of 5G on T-Mobiles network through Pixel and the ecosystem of Android devices.

Seamless Phone Backup and Expanded Cloud Storage

In addition, T-Mobile and Google One will make it easy for everyone to safely and securely back up their mobile data and restore it to a new phone with Google One.

Google One has expanded cloud storage plans for complete backup of mobile devices and across top Google apps. T-Mobile customers can rest easy knowing that all their data, memories, and files are safely stored in the cloud and protected by Googles industry leading security.

Mobile Entertainment Innovation

T-Mobile and Google are also teaming up to offer YouTube TV as T-Mobiles premium TV solution as part of the companys TVision initiative. As part of this, T-Mobile customers will get $10 off the regular price, just $54.99 per month.

YouTube TV is becoming T-Mobiles live TV solution, with Live, Live + and Live Zone services winding down on April 29. TVision LIVE subscribers will get the first month of YouTube TV on us. And after that, all T-Mobile customers can get $10 off the regular price. And T-Mobile will continue to offer the TVision HUB, where YouTube TV will now be featured. As an added bonus, customers can also get three months of YouTube Premium on us  normally an $11.99 per month subscription. YouTube Premium is everything viewers love about YouTube  uninterrupted. The subscription service enables customers to enjoy both YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background.

YouTube TV is a leader in this space. It offers the same great flexibility, robust content and convenience that TVision customers love. And with YouTube TV, T-Mobile customers get 85+ channels from entertainment, news, live sports and more, plus a DVR with unlimited storage space, three simultaneous streams and six accounts per household included. Theres no annual contract, no hidden fees and no installation needed.

Current TVision customers can get this deal starting today through June 30, by logging in to their T-Mobile account or calling T-Mobile care for a unique offer redemption link. Other T-Mobile wireless and Home Internet customers can sign up for YouTube TV with T-Mobile for $10 off per month starting on April 6 at https://www.t-mobile.com/tvision.

T-Mobiles TVision initiative was launched to give customers new choices and help millions cut the cord, while expanding appeal for the companys forthcoming wireless Home Internet service. Now, T-Mobile is building on that initiative, with the combined strength of the T-Mobile & YouTube brands together.

5G Access Without Limits

All of the added features, products and benefits of Google and T-Mobiles expanded relationship will be available on the nations fastest and largest 5G network. T-Mobile leads America in 5G, covering 287 million people across 1.6 million miles  thats nearly 2.5x more coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon! When it comes to speed, T-Mobile utilizes dedicated spectrum to give customers download speeds of around 300 Mbps in many places, with peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. And, T-Mobile just announced its latest wireless plan, Magenta MAX  the first and only consumer smartphone plan with truly unlimited Premium Data  both 4G and 5G  so customers can stream all they want and cant be slowed down.

Together with Google, T-Mobile is bringing even more value, service and benefits to Americas fastest and largest 5G network.

For more information on the T-Mobile network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.

?YouTube TV: Redeem by June 30, 2021.
After trial pay $54.99/mo. including $10/mo. off for 12 months Cancel anytime. Must be 18 years or over. YouTube TV not available in Puerto Rico, Guam, or US Virgin Islands. Excludes T-Mobile for Business customers. Full terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/offer-terms. After 12 months users may need to take action to continue the $10/mo discount on qualifying streaming services.

YouTube Premium: Redeem by June 30, 2021 at 11:59pm PT. $11.99/mo. after trial. Cancel anytime. Full terms: https://www.youtube.com/premium/restrictions

Fastest 5G network per Opensignal Awards based on average speeds  USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021. Capable device required for 5G; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Magenta Max: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. Unlimited while on our network. After high-speed tethering allotment, unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

