T-Mobile Delivers Its Best Financials Ever and Strong Customer Growth in Q3

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):
Record Financial Performance (all
percentages year-over-year)
-
Record Service revenues of $8.1 billion, up 6% led the industry in
YoY growth for the 18th consecutive quarter
-
Record Total revenues of $10.8 billion, up 8% led the industry in
YoY growth once again
-
Strong Net income of $795 million, up 45% and diluted earnings per
share (EPS) of $0.93, up 48%
-
Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.2 billion, up 15%
-
Net cash provided by operating activities(3) of $914
million for Q3 2018 and $2.9 billion for YTD 2018
-
Free Cash Flow(1)(3) of $890 million for Q3 2018 and $2.3
billion for YTD 2018
Industry-Leading Customer Growth
-
1.6 million total net additions 22nd consecutive quarter with more
than 1 million net additions
-
1.1 million total branded postpaid net additions led the industry
once again
-
774,000 branded postpaid phone net additions led the industry for
the 19th consecutive quarter
-
35,000 branded prepaid net additions "MetroTM by
T-Mobile launched on October 8th
-
Record low Q3 branded postpaid phone churn of 1.02% down 21 bps YoY
compared to down 15 bps in Q2 2018
Network Expansion Continues
-
T-Mobile now covers 324 million people with 4G LTE - targeting 325
million people by year-end 2018
-
Aggressive deployment of 600 MHz in Q3 2018, reaching more than 1,500
cities and towns in 37 states and Puerto Rico
-
21 devices currently compatible with 600 MHz including latest iPhone
generation
-
Fastest 4G LTE network for 19th consecutive quarter based on analysis
by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data
Continued Strong Outlook for 2018
-
Increased and narrowed target for branded postpaid net customer
additions to 3.8 to 4.1 million
-
Net income is not available on a forward-looking basis(2)
-
Increased and narrowed Adjusted EBITDA target to $11.8 to $12.0
billion including leasing revenues of $0.6 to $0.7 billion(1)
(leasing revenues now expected at the high end of the guidance range)
-
Cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized
interest, of $4.9 to $5.3 billion, unchanged from the prior target
range, still expected to come in at the high end of the range
-
Three-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for Net cash provided
by operating activities and Free Cash Flow from FY 2016 to FY 2019
also unchanged at 7% - 12% and 46% - 48%, respectively(1)(3)
________________________________________________________________
|
(1)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and Free Cash Flow
is a non-GAAP financial metric. These non-GAAP financial items
should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for,
the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations
for these non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable
financial items based on GAAP as of September 30, 2018 are provided
in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures tables.
|
(2)
|
|
We are not able to forecast net income on a forward-looking basis
without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and
difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income
including, but not limited to, income tax expense, stock based
compensation expense and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA should
not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two
measures is variable.
|
(3)
|
|
In Q1 2018, the adoption of the new cash flow accounting standard
resulted in a reclassification of cash flows related to the deferred
purchase price from securitization transactions from operating
activities to investing activities. In addition, cash flows related
to debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were reclassified from
operating activities to financing activities. In Q1 2018, we
redefined Free Cash Flow to reflect the above changes in
classification and present cash flows on a consistent basis for
investor transparency. The effects of this change are applied
retrospectively and are provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures tables.
|
|
|
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported another record-breaking
quarter along with industry-leading branded postpaid phone customer
growth. T-Mobile continues to drive its business beyond expectations -
despite the work underway to close its pending merger with Sprint. In
Q3, the Company delivered its best financials ever and very strong
operational results - record-high service and total revenues, strong net
income and record Adjusted EBITDA, and record-low Q3 postpaid phone
churn. The Un-carrier strategy is all about putting customers first,
which continues to prove to be the best way to deliver sustained,
industry-leading results. T-Mobile continues to balance growth and
profitability - delivering strong results in both categories for the
third quarter of 2018.
T-Mobile once again outperformed the competition as the Company
continues to expand into new geographies and customer segments, while
setting the standard for customer experience. This has resulted in
another quarter of accelerating growth in postpaid phone net additions.
The Un-carrier again led the industry in the third quarter growing
nearly 75% faster than the expected aggregate postpaid phone net
additions of Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Comcast, and Charter combined and
more than 2.6 times the net additions of our next closest competitor,
Verizon. In addition, the Company delivered record-low Q3 postpaid phone
churn of 1.02% - the best result for a third quarter in Company history.
"T-Mobile delivered ANOTHER record-breaking quarter! We continue to
drive our business beyond expectations and despite the work underway to
close the merger, we delivered our best financials ever in Q3, said
John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "Our customer growth accelerated again,
benefiting from the investments we are making in network and in customer
experience, leading to 22 quarters in a row with more than 1 million net
customer additions. I couldnt be more proud of the T-Mobile team!
Record Financial Performance
T-Mobile posted record-high service and total revenues, and Q3 marks the
18th quarter in a row where we led the industry in year-over-year
service revenue percentage growth. In addition, the Company posted
strong net income and record Adjusted EBITDA.
|
(in millions, except EPS)
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Q3 2018
vs.
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
vs.
Q3 2017
|
|
YTD 2018
vs.
YTD 2017
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Total service revenues
|
|
$
|
8,066
|
|
|
$
|
7,931
|
|
|
$
|
7,629
|
|
|
$
|
23,803
|
|
|
$
|
22,403
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
10,839
|
|
|
10,571
|
|
|
10,019
|
|
|
31,865
|
|
|
29,845
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
795
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
44.5
|
%
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
EPS
|
|
0.93
|
|
|
0.92
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
2.62
|
|
|
2.10
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
47.6
|
%
|
|
24.8
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
3,239
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
|
2,822
|
|
|
9,428
|
|
|
8,502
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized
interest
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
1,629
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
4,357
|
|
|
4,316
|
|
|
(16.4
|
)%
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities(2)
|
|
914
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
|
2,966
|
|
|
(27.5
|
)%
|
|
(27.0
|
)%
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Free Cash Flow (2)
|
|
890
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
(3.4
|
)%
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and Free Cash Flow
is a non-GAAP financial metric. These non-GAAP financial items
should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for,
the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations
for these non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable
financial items based on GAAP as of September 30, 2018 are provided
in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures tables.
|
(2)
|
|
In Q1 2018, the adoption of the new cash flow accounting standard
resulted in a reclassification of cash flows related to the deferred
purchase price from securitization transactions from operating
activities to investing activities. In addition, cash flows related
to debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were reclassified from
operating activities to financing activities. In Q1 2018, we
redefined Free Cash Flow to reflect the above changes in
classification and present cash flows on a consistent basis for
investor transparency. The effects of this change are applied
retrospectively and are provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures tables.
|
|
|
-
Total service revenues increased 6% year-over-year to a
record-high $8.1 billion, which marked the 18th consecutive quarter of
leading the industry in year-over-year service revenue percentage
growth.
-
Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to a record-high
$10.8 billion, driven primarily by growth in service revenues and
equipment revenues.
-
Branded postpaid phone Average Revenue per User (ARPU) was
$46.17 in Q3 2018, down 0.8% from Q2 2018 and 1.6% from Q3 2017.
Sequentially, the decrease was primarily due to the continued adoption
of tax inclusive plans, including from the growing success of new
customer segments such as T-Mobile for Business, T-Mobile ONE
Unlimited 55+ and T-Mobile ONE Military. Year-over-year, the decrease
was primarily due to the continued adoption of tax inclusive plans,
including the growing success of new customer segments such as
T-Mobile for Business, T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ and T-Mobile ONE
Military, as well as a reduction in certain non-recurring charges
including the noncash net benefit from Data Stash. These decreases
were partially offset by a net reduction in service promotional
activities.
-
Branded prepaid ARPU was $38.34 in Q3 2018, down 1.5% from Q3
2017.
-
Net income increased 45% year-over-year to a strong $795
million in Q3 2018. The positive impacts to net income in Q3 2018 from
the adoption of the new revenue standard and hurricane related
reimbursements, net of costs, were $101 million and $88 million,
respectively. The negative impact to net income in Q3 2018 from the
proposed Sprint transaction was $53 million.
-
EPS increased by $0.30 to $0.93 in Q3 2018, up 48%
year-over-year. The positive impacts to EPS in Q3 2018 from the
adoption of the new revenue standard and hurricane related
reimbursements, net of costs, were $0.12 and $0.10, respectively. The
negative impact to EPS in Q3 2018 from the proposed Sprint transaction
was $0.06.
-
Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% year-over-year to a record-high
$3.2 billion in Q3 2018, primarily due to higher operating income. The
positive impacts to Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2018 were $136 million from
the adoption of the new revenue standard, and $138 million from
hurricane-related reimbursements, net of costs, compared to costs
incurred related to hurricanes of $148 million for Q3 2017.
-
Cash purchases of property and equipment decreased 5%
year-over-year to $1.4 billion and included expenditures for our
deployment of low band spectrum, including 600 MHz, and capitalized
interest of $101 million and $29 million in Q3 2018 and Q3 2017,
respectively.
-
Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 27.0%
year-over-year to $914 million in Q3 2018. The decrease resulted from
higher net cash outflows from working capital including a paydown of
accounts payable and a build up of inventories with the launch of the
new iPhone generation as well as an increase in accounts receivable.
These decreases were partially offset by an increase in Net income and
an increase in net non-cash adjustments to Net income. For the first
nine months of 2018, net cash provided by operating activities
amounted to $2.9 billion, down 1% year-over-year.
-
Free Cash Flow decreased 3% year-over-year to $890 million in
Q3 2018. Lower net cash provided by operating activities was offset by
higher proceeds related to our deferred purchase price from
securitization transactions and lower cash purchases of property and
equipment. For the first nine months of 2018, Free Cash Flow amounted
to $2.3 billion, up 47% year-over-year.
Industry-Leading Customer Growth
T-Mobile continues to deliver industry-leading customer growth, and Q3
2018 was no different. We once again led the industry in branded
postpaid phone customer net additions, and expect to capture more than
60% of industry growth. Customers continue to choose the Un-carrier over
the competition as we put all our energy and efforts into giving more to
our customers without asking more from them.
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(in thousands, except churn)
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Total net customer additions(1)
|
|
1,630
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
4,642
|
|
|
3,804
|
|
Branded postpaid net customer additions
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
817
|
|
|
3,101
|
|
|
2,548
|
|
Branded postpaid phone net customer additions(1)
|
|
774
|
|
|
686
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
|
1,926
|
|
Branded postpaid other customer additions
|
|
305
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
622
|
|
Branded prepaid net customer additions(1)
|
|
35
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
706
|
|
Total customers, end of period (1)
|
|
77,249
|
|
|
75,619
|
|
|
70,731
|
|
|
77,249
|
|
|
70,731
|
|
Branded postpaid phone churn
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
Branded prepaid churn
|
|
4.12
|
%
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
4.25
|
%
|
|
3.95
|
%
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
As a result of the acquisition of Iowa Wireless Services, LLC (IWS),
we included an adjustment of 13,000 branded postpaid phone and 4,000
branded prepaid IWS customers in our reported subscriber base as of
January 1, 2018. Additionally, as a result of the acquisition of
Layer3 TV, we included an adjustment of 5,000 branded prepaid
customers in our reported subscriber base as of January 22, 2018.
Customer activity post acquisition was included in our net customer
additions for Q1 2018.
|
|
|
-
Total net customer additions were 1.6 million in Q3 2018,
bringing our total customer count to 77.2 million. Q3 2018 marked the
22nd straight quarter in which T-Mobile generated more than 1 million
total net customer additions.
-
Branded postpaid net customer additions were 1.1 million in Q3
2018, up 262,000 from Q3 2017 and led the industry. Strength in
postpaid phone net additions and postpaid other net additions, driven
by wearables, drove the year-over-year increase.
-
Branded postpaid phone net customer additions were 774,000 in
Q3 2018, up 179,000 from Q3 2017. This marks the 19th consecutive
quarter in which T-Mobile led the industry in this category. Branded
postpaid phone net customer additions increased due to lower churn,
continued growth in existing and Greenfield markets and the growing
success of new customer segments such as T-Mobile for Business,
T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ and T-Mobile ONE Military.
-
Branded postpaid other net customer additions were 305,000 in
Q3 2018, up 83,000 from Q3 2017. Year-over-year the increase was due
to higher gross customer additions from wearables.
-
Branded postpaid phone churn was a Q3 record-low of 1.02% in Q3
2018, down 21 basis points from Q3 2017, primarily due to increased
customer satisfaction and loyalty from ongoing improvements to network
quality, industry-leading customer service and the overall value of
our offerings in the marketplace. The 21 basis point improvement in
branded postpaid phone churn in Q3 2018 was an acceleration compared
to the 15 basis point reduction in Q2 2018.
-
Branded prepaid net customer additions were 35,000 in Q3 2018,
down 191,000 from Q3 2017. Branded prepaid net additions decreased
primarily due to increased competitive activity in the marketplace,
partially offset by lower migrations to branded postpaid plans. On
October 8, 2018, MetroPCS was re-branded "MetroTM by
T-Mobile and launched new unlimited rate plans that include premium
features such as Amazon Prime and Google One.
-
Branded prepaid churn was 4.12% in Q3 2018, down 13 basis
points compared to Q3 2017.
Network Expansion Continues
We continue to increase and expand the coverage and capacity of our
network to better serve our customers. Our rapid deployment of 600 MHz
provides customers with even better coverage and sets the stage for
nationwide 5G.
Highlights from Q3 2018 included:
-
Operating Americas Fastest 4G LTE network. In Q3 2018, we were
once again the nations fastest LTE network, realizing average 4G LTE
download speeds of 31.7 Mbps, and average 4G LTE upload speeds of 11.5
Mbps. This was the 19th consecutive quarter that we have led the
industry in both download and upload speeds based on analysis by Ookla®
of Speedtest Intelligence® data.
-
Expanding our coverage breadth. T-Mobile now covers 324 million
people with 4G LTE. By the end of 2018, we are targeting to cover 325
million people.
-
Clearing and deploying 600 MHz spectrum. At the end of Q3 2018,
T-Mobile owned a nationwide average of 31 MHz of 600 MHz low band
spectrum. We expect to clear spectrum covering approximately 132
million POPs by year-end 2018 and target approximately 265 million
POPs by year-end 2019. 600 MHz deployments continue at an accelerated
pace with spectrum covering more than 1,500 cities and towns in 37
states and Puerto Rico already lit up. Combining 600 MHz and 700 MHz,
we have deployed low band spectrum to 291 million POPs. We now have 21
devices compatible with 600 MHz including the latest iPhone generation.
-
5G update. T-Mobile is building out 5G in six of the Top 10
markets, including New York and Los Angeles, and hundreds of cities
across the U.S. in 2018. This network will be ready for the
introduction of the first 5G smartphones in 2019. We plan on the
delivery of a nationwide 5G network in 2020.
Continued Strong 2018 Outlook
In 2018, we expect postpaid net customer additions between 3.8 and 4.1
million, an increase and narrowing from the prior target range of 3.0 to
3.6 million.
Net income is not available on a forward looking basis.
Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $11.8 and $12.0 billion,
an increase and narrowing from the prior target range of $11.5 to $11.9
billion. Our Adjusted EBITDA target includes leasing revenues of $0.6 to
$0.7 billion, unchanged from the prior guidance but we now expect
leasing revenues to be at the high end of the guidance range. Including
the estimated impact of the new revenue standard, Adjusted EBITDA is
expected to increase by an additional $0.2 to $0.5 billion for a total
guidance range of $12.0 to $12.5 billion.
For full-year 2018, we continue to expect branded postpaid phone ARPU to
be generally stable compared to full-year 2017, excluding the impact
from the new revenue standard.
Cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized
interest, are expected to be between $4.9 and $5.3 billion, unchanged
from the prior target range, and are still expected to come in at the
high end of the range. This includes expenditures for 5G deployment.
The adoption of the new cash flow accounting standard resulted in a
reclassification of cash flows related to our deferred purchase price
from securitization transactions from operating activities to investing
activities. In addition, cash flows related to debt prepayment and
extinguishment costs were reclassified from operating activities to
financing activities. In Q1 2018, we redefined Free Cash Flow to reflect
the above changes in classification and present cash flows on a
consistent basis for investor transparency. Please see the
reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in this earnings release for details
on the revised definition, which was applied retroactively to 2017.
The three-year CAGR guidance (2016 - 2019) for net cash provided by
operating activities and Free Cash Flow is unchanged at 7% - 12% and 46%
- 48%, respectively.
Financial Results
For more details on T-Mobiles Q3 2018 financial results, including the
Investor Factbook with detailed financial tables and reconciliations of
certain historical non-GAAP measures disclosed in this release to the
most comparable measures under GAAP, please visit T-Mobile US, Inc.s
Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com.
T-Mobile Social Media
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and
operational information to our investors using our investor relations
website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and
webcasts. We also intend to use the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR)
and the @JohnLegere Twitter (https://twitter.com/JohnLegere),
Facebook and Periscope accounts, which Mr. Legere also uses as a means
for personal communications and observations, as means of disclosing
information about the Company and its services and for complying with
its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post
through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly,
investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to
following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls
and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means
of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time
to time as listed on our investor relations website.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As Americas Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 77.2 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com
or join the conversation on Twitter using $TMUS.
|
T-Mobile US, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial
Measures
|
(Unaudited)
This Press Release includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP
financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a
substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below. T-Mobile is not
able to forecast net income on a forward looking basis without
unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in
predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not
limited to, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense and
interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net
income as the difference between the two measures is variable.
Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income as follows:
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
698
|
|
|
$
|
581
|
|
|
$
|
550
|
|
|
$
|
2,707
|
|
|
$
|
671
|
|
|
$
|
782
|
|
|
$
|
795
|
|
|
$
|
1,829
|
|
|
$
|
2,248
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
339
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
641
|
|
Interest expense to affiliates
|
|
100
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
418
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
92
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
64
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
89
|
|
|
51
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
353
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
(1,993
|
)
|
|
210
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
831
|
|
Operating income
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
1,282
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
3,776
|
|
|
4,172
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,564
|
|
|
1,519
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
|
1,575
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
1,637
|
|
|
4,499
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
|
67
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
304
|
|
Cost associated with the Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Other, net (2)
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
12
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,668
|
|
|
$
|
3,012
|
|
|
$
|
2,822
|
|
|
$
|
2,711
|
|
|
$
|
2,956
|
|
|
$
|
3,233
|
|
|
$
|
3,239
|
|
|
$
|
8,502
|
|
|
$
|
9,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Stock-based compensation includes payroll tax impacts and may not
agree to stock-based compensation expense in the condensed
consolidated financial statements. Additionally, certain stock-based
compensation expenses associated with the Transactions have been
included in Cost associated with the Transactions.
|
(2)
|
|
Other, net may not agree to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income primarily due to certain non-routine operating
activities, such as other special items that would not be expected
to reoccur, and are therefore excluded in Adjusted EBITDA.
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Earnings before Interest expense, net of Interest
income, Income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense,
non-cash Stock-based compensation and certain expenses not reflective of
T-Mobiles ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP
financial measure utilized by T-Mobiles management to monitor the
financial performance of our operations. T-Mobile uses Adjusted EBITDA
internally as a metric to evaluate and compensate its personnel and
management for their performance, and as a benchmark to evaluate
T-Mobiles operating performance in comparison to its competitors.
Management believes analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a
supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and
facilitate comparisons with other wireless communications companies
because it is indicative of T-Mobiles ongoing operating performance and
trends by excluding the impact of interest expense from financing,
non-cash depreciation and amortization from capital investments,
non-cash stock-based compensation, network decommissioning costs and
costs related to the Transactions, as they are not indicative of
T-Mobiles ongoing operating performance, as well as certain other
nonrecurring income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an
analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for income from operations, net income or any other measure
of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP).
|
T-Mobile US, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial
Measures (continued)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net debt (excluding Tower obligations) to last twelve months Net income
and Adjusted EBITDA ratios are calculated as follows:
|
(in millions, except net debt ratio)
|
|
Mar 31,
2017
|
|
Jun 30,
2017
|
|
Sep 30,
2017
|
|
Dec 31,
2017
|
|
Mar 31,
2018
|
|
Jun 30,
2018
|
|
Sep 30,
2018
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$
|
7,542
|
|
|
$
|
522
|
|
|
$
|
558
|
|
|
$
|
1,612
|
|
|
$
|
3,320
|
|
|
$
|
1,004
|
|
|
$
|
783
|
|
Short-term debt to affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
13,105
|
|
|
13,206
|
|
|
13,163
|
|
|
12,121
|
|
|
12,127
|
|
|
12,065
|
|
|
11,993
|
|
Long-term debt to affiliates
|
|
9,600
|
|
|
14,086
|
|
|
14,586
|
|
|
14,586
|
|
|
14,586
|
|
|
14,581
|
|
|
14,581
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(7,501
|
)
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
(739
|
)
|
|
(1,219
|
)
|
|
(2,527
|
)
|
|
(215
|
)
|
|
(329
|
)
|
Net debt (excluding Tower Obligations)
|
|
$
|
22,746
|
|
|
$
|
28,313
|
|
|
$
|
27,568
|
|
|
$
|
27,100
|
|
|
$
|
27,951
|
|
|
$
|
27,755
|
|
|
$
|
27,028
|
|
Divided by: Last twelve months Net income
|
|
$
|
1,679
|
|
|
$
|
2,035
|
|
|
$
|
2,219
|
|
|
$
|
4,536
|
|
|
$
|
4,509
|
|
|
$
|
4,710
|
|
|
$
|
4,955
|
|
Net Debt (excluding Tower Obligations) to last twelve months Net
income
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
Divided by: Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
10,493
|
|
|
$
|
10,976
|
|
|
$
|
11,109
|
|
|
$
|
11,213
|
|
|
$
|
11,501
|
|
|
$
|
11,722
|
|
|
$
|
12,139
|
|
Net Debt (excluding Tower Obligations) to last twelve months
Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt is defined as Short-term debt, short-term debt to affiliates,
long-term debt (excluding tower obligations), and long-term debt to
affiliates, less cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow(1) is calculated as follows:
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
608
|
|
|
$
|
1,106
|
|
|
$
|
1,252
|
|
|
$
|
865
|
|
|
$
|
770
|
|
|
$
|
1,261
|
|
|
$
|
914
|
|
|
$
|
2,966
|
|
|
$
|
2,945
|
|
Cash purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(1,528
|
)
|
|
(1,347
|
)
|
|
(1,441
|
)
|
|
(921
|
)
|
|
(1,366
|
)
|
|
(1,629
|
)
|
|
(1,362
|
)
|
|
(4,316
|
)
|
|
(4,357
|
)
|
Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization
transactions
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
1,338
|
|
|
3,126
|
|
|
3,956
|
|
Cash payments for debt prepayment or debt extinguishment costs
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
(212
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
|
$
|
482
|
|
|
$
|
921
|
|
|
$
|
1,137
|
|
|
$
|
668
|
|
|
$
|
774
|
|
|
$
|
890
|
|
|
$
|
1,588
|
|
|
$
|
2,332
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
$
|
(416
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,251
|
)
|
|
$
|
(345
|
)
|
|
$
|
267
|
|
|
$
|
(462
|
)
|
|
$
|
(306
|
)
|
|
$
|
(42
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,012
|
)
|
|
$
|
(810
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
$
|
1,809
|
|
|
$
|
(2,175
|
)
|
|
$
|
(349
|
)
|
|
$
|
(652
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
|
$
|
(3,267
|
)
|
|
$
|
(758
|
)
|
|
$
|
(715
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,025
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
In Q1 2018, the adoption of the new cash flow accounting standard
resulted in a reclassification of cash flows related to the deferred
purchase price from securitization transactions from operating
activities to investing activities. In addition, cash flows related
to debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were reclassified from
operating activities to financing activities. In Q1 2018, we
redefined Free Cash Flow to reflect the above changes in
classification and present cash flows on a consistent basis for
investor transparency. The effects of this change are applied
retrospectively.
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by operating activities less cash
purchases of property and equipment, including proceeds related to
beneficial interests in securitization transactions and less cash
payments for debt prepayment of debt extinguishment costs. Free Cash
Flow is utilized by T-Mobiles management, investors, and analysts to
evaluate cash available to pay debt and provide further investment in
the business.
|
T-Mobile US, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial
Measures (continued)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Free Cash Flow(1) three-year CAGR is calculated as follows:
|
|
|
FY
|
|
FY
|
|
|
(in millions, except CAGR Range)
|
|
2016
|
|
2019 Guidance Range
|
|
CAGR Range
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
2,779
|
|
|
$
|
3,405
|
|
|
$
|
3,855
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
Cash purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(4,702
|
)
|
|
(5,100
|
)
|
|
(5,400
|
)
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization
transactions
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
6,195
|
|
|
6,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash payments for debt prepayment or debt extinguishment costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
1,433
|
|
|
$
|
4,500
|
|
|
$
|
4,600
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
In Q1 2018, the adoption of the new cash flow accounting standard
resulted in a reclassification of cash flows related to the deferred
purchase price from securitization transactions from operating
activities to investing activities. In addition, cash flows related
to debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were reclassified from
operating activities to financing activities. In Q1 2018, we
redefined Free Cash Flow to reflect the above changes in
classification and present cash flows on a consistent basis for
investor transparency. The effects of this change are applied
retrospectively.
|
|
|
|
T-Mobile US, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Operating Measures to Service Revenues
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following tables illustrate the calculation of our operating
measures ARPU and Average Billings Per User (ABPU) and reconcile these
measures to the related service revenues:
|
(in millions, except average number of customers, ARPU and ABPU)
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Calculation of Branded Postpaid Phone ARPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branded postpaid service revenues
|
|
$
|
4,725
|
|
|
$
|
4,820
|
|
|
$
|
4,920
|
|
|
$
|
4,983
|
|
|
$
|
5,070
|
|
|
$
|
5,164
|
|
|
$
|
5,244
|
|
|
$
|
14,465
|
|
|
$
|
15,478
|
|
Less: Branded postpaid other revenues
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
(255
|
)
|
|
(294
|
)
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
(259
|
)
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
(774
|
)
|
|
(820
|
)
|
Branded postpaid phone service revenues
|
|
$
|
4,500
|
|
|
$
|
4,565
|
|
|
$
|
4,626
|
|
|
$
|
4,680
|
|
|
$
|
4,811
|
|
|
$
|
4,892
|
|
|
$
|
4,955
|
|
|
$
|
13,691
|
|
|
$
|
14,658
|
|
Divided by: Average number of branded postpaid phone customers (in
thousands) and number of months in period
|
|
31,564
|
|
32,329
|
|
32,852
|
|
33,640
|
|
34,371
|
|
35,051
|
|
35,779
|
|
32,248
|
|
35,067
|
Branded postpaid phone ARPU (1)
|
|
$
|
47.53
|
|
|
$
|
47.07
|
|
|
$
|
46.93
|
|
|
$
|
46.38
|
|
|
$
|
46.66
|
|
|
$
|
46.52
|
|
|
$
|
46.17
|
|
|
$
|
47.17
|
|
|
$
|
46.44
|
|
Calculation of Branded Postpaid ABPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branded postpaid service revenues
|
|
$
|
4,725
|
|
|
$
|
4,820
|
|
|
$
|
4,920
|
|
|
$
|
4,983
|
|
|
$
|
5,070
|
|
|
$
|
5,164
|
|
|
$
|
5,244
|
|
|
$
|
14,465
|
|
|
$
|
15,478
|
|
EIP billings
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
1,481
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
|
1,698
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
4,285
|
|
|
4,884
|
|
Lease revenues
|
|
324
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
524
|
|
Total billings for branded postpaid customers
|
|
$
|
6,451
|
|
|
$
|
6,456
|
|
|
$
|
6,560
|
|
|
$
|
6,724
|
|
|
$
|
6,939
|
|
|
$
|
6,926
|
|
|
$
|
7,021
|
|
|
$
|
19,467
|
|
|
$
|
20,886
|
|
Divided by: Average number of branded postpaid customers (in
thousands) and number of months in period
|
|
34,740
|
|
35,636
|
|
36,505
|
|
37,436
|
|
38,458
|
|
39,559
|
|
40,561
|
|
35,627
|
|
39,526
|
Branded postpaid ABPU
|
|
$
|
61.89
|
|
|
$
|
60.40
|
|
|
$
|
59.89
|
|
|
$
|
59.88
|
|
|
$
|
60.14
|
|
|
$
|
58.37
|
|
|
$
|
57.69
|
|
|
$
|
60.71
|
|
|
$
|
58.71
|
|
Calculation of Branded Prepaid ARPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branded prepaid service revenues
|
|
$
|
2,299
|
|
|
$
|
2,334
|
|
|
$
|
2,376
|
|
|
$
|
2,371
|
|
|
$
|
2,402
|
|
|
$
|
2,402
|
|
|
$
|
2,395
|
|
|
$
|
7,009
|
|
|
$
|
7,199
|
|
Divided by: Average number of branded prepaid customers (in
thousands) and number of months in period
|
|
19,889
|
|
|
20,131
|
|
|
20,336
|
|
|
20,461
|
|
|
20,583
|
|
|
20,806
|
|
|
20,820
|
|
|
20,119
|
|
|
20,737
|
|
Branded prepaid ARPU
|
|
$
|
38.53
|
|
|
$
|
38.65
|
|
|
$
|
38.93
|
|
|
$
|
38.63
|
|
|
$
|
38.90
|
|
|
$
|
38.48
|
|
|
$
|
38.34
|
|
|
$
|
38.71
|
|
|
$
|
38.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Branded postpaid phone ARPU includes the reclassification of 43,000
DIGITS average customers and related revenue to the "Branded
postpaid other customers category for the second quarter of 2017.
|
|
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - Average monthly service revenues
earned from customers. Service revenues for the specified period divided
by the average customers during the period, further divided by the
number of months in the period.
Branded postpaid phone ARPU excludes mobile broadband and DIGITS
customers and related revenues.
Average Billings per User (ABPU) - Average monthly branded postpaid
service revenues earned from customers plus monthly equipment
installment plan (EIP) billings and lease revenues divided by the
average branded postpaid customers during the period, further divided by
the number of months in the period. T-Mobile believes branded postpaid
ABPU is indicative of estimated cash collections, including device
financing payments, from T-Mobiles postpaid customers each month.
