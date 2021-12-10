  • Suche
01.02.2022 00:22

T-Mobile Extends 5G Leadership in Auction 110

Spectrum is the lifeblood of the wireless industry and critical for 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it invested nearly $3 billion in the FCCs Auction 110, securing additional mid-band spectrum to further fuel its industry-leading Ultra Capacity 5G network. The Un-carrier won an average of 21 MHz of mid-band spectrum in key areas home to 184 million people across the US, which it will deploy to add additional depth to its already strong Ultra Capacity 5G, delivering even faster speeds and greater performance.

"Were already delivering customers the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, and were always working to make the best 5G network even better, said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "While Verizon and AT&T remain locked in a 5G race for second place, well use this additional spectrum to take our 5G network to the next level and deliver even greater 5G performance to our customers across the nation.

Mid-band spectrum is ideal for 5G, providing the perfect balance of capacity and coverage  meaning super-fast speeds over large areas. T-Mobile has been aggressively deploying mid-band spectrum it acquired in the merger with Sprint to bring game-changing 5G to customers across the country, delivering a network competitors cant match despite billions of dollars ($80+ billion now) theyve spent trying to catch up. With additional mid-band spectrum won in auction 110, and the C-band won last year, the Un-carrier will continue to extend its 5G lead in key areas across the country.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with a network that covers 310 million people and is nearly 2x larger than AT&Ts and nearly 5x larger than Verizons. 210 million of those people are covered by T-Mobiles super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G  over 2x more people than Verizons Ultra Wideband and multitudes more than AT&Ts 5G+ (which is only available in a handful of cities). And T-Mobile isnt slowing down, with plans to bring Ultra Capacity 5G to 260 million people this year and 300 million in 2023.

Thats why more than 20 reports from third party experts like Ookla, Opensignal and more have confirmed T-Mobiles lead in 5G speed and coverage over the past year. And that lead is only becoming greater as T-Mobile continues to build its network and deploy additional spectrum.

For more information on T-Mobiles network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ?Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile US

Aktien-Prognosen
Analysten sehen bei T-Mobile US-Aktie Potenzial
Die jüngsten Expertenmeinungen zur T-Mobile US-Aktie im Überblick.
24.01.22
Schlussglocke: Dow Jones & Co mit Intraday Reversal - Ukraine-Konflikt im Fokus - Home Depot, Kohl's und T-Mobile US stark, BioNTech und Netflix mit Aufholjagd (Der Aktionär)
07.01.22
Deutsche Telekom-Tocher T-Mobile US gewinnt 5,5 Millionen Kunden hinzu (manager magazin online)
07.01.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy' - Ziel 170 Dollar (dpa-afx)
07.01.22
Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US: Ende des rasanten Wachstums (Der Aktionär)
07.01.22
T-Mobile US gewinnt 5,5 Millionen Kunden hinzu (Heise)
31.12.21
Dezember 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der T-Mobile US-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
20.12.21
Opening Bell: Wall-Street-Verluste weiten sich aus; Bitcoin, AT&T, T-Mobile US, Carnival, Nvidia, Novavax, Moderna, Microsoft, Iron Mountain (Der Aktionär)
10.12.21
te Solar Sprint III GmbH & Co. KG, Chemnitz: BaFin ordnet Einstellung und Abwicklung des Einlagengeschäfts an (BaFin)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu T-Mobile US

11.01.2022T-Mobile US Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2022T-Mobile US BuyUBS AG
07.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
04.01.2022T-Mobile US OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformBernstein Research
11.01.2022T-Mobile US Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2022T-Mobile US BuyUBS AG
07.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
04.01.2022T-Mobile US OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformBernstein Research
05.05.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.08.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2016Sprint UnderweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
10.12.2014Sprint UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

07.01.22Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US: Ende des rasanten Wachstums
07.01.22Deutsche Telekom-Tocher T-Mobile US gewinnt 5,5 Millionen Kunden hinzu
24.01.22Schlussglocke: Dow Jones & Co mit Intraday Reversal - Ukraine-Konflikt im Fokus - Home Depot, Kohl's und T-Mobile US stark, BioNTech und Netflix mit Aufholjagd
31.12.21Dezember 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der T-Mobile US-Aktie angepasst
07.01.22T-Mobile US gewinnt 5,5 Millionen Kunden hinzu
07.01.22ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy' - Ziel 170 Dollar
11.01.22The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon.com, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Linde plc T-Mobile US, Inc. and Caterpillar Inc.
07.01.22Crown Castle (CCI) and T-Mobile US Signs Long-Term Agreement
24.01.22T-Mobiles 5G Leadership Increases in Opensignals Latest Study
19.01.22T-Mobile to Host Q4 2021 Earnings Call on February 2, 2022
Weitere T-Mobile US News
