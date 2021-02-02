T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction

$45 billion can buy a lot of things, but 5G leadership aint one. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) invested just over $9.3 billion in the FCCs C-Band auction, selectively acquiring additional mid-band spectrum it will use to take Americas largest and fastest 5G network to the next level and continue delivering massive customer benefits unlocked by the merger with Sprint. Even as its competitors spent record-breaking amounts in the auction, T-Mobile maintains its leadership on mid-band spectrum.

And the Un-carrier continues to press its 5G lead announcing new network momentum data today: T-Mobile now covers 287 million people with Extended Range 5G and 125 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G remaining on track to cover 200 million people nationwide with Ultra Capacity 5G this year, before competitors even have a chance to begin deploying mid-band 5G!

"T-Mobile customers are the clear winners in this auction. Our already industry-leading 5G network enabled us to be highly selective and strategic, concentrating our wins in top markets nationwide, said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "As I predicted last fall, the other guys spent an unbelievable amount  because they had to. And even then, the truth is that C-Band is best for urban areas because it doesnt propagate as well as T-Mobiles substantial existing mid-band frequencies. For us, C-Band makes a great story even better, and we are incredibly pleased with our clear success in this auction. Our competitors had no choice but to go all in with a break-the-bank attempt to remain relevant in the 5G era.

"Simply put, Verizon and AT&T bet on the wrong horse  went all in on millimeter wave  and now theyre scrambling and writing big checks to try to catch up. Meanwhile were on track to deploy Ultra Capacity 5G nationwide before they can even get their hands on C-Band, said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Theres only one true 5G leader in the US, and that is T-Mobile. All of America wins with better connectivity, more competition, and value that were able to bring to consumers and businesses  forcing the other guys to do better for their customers as we always have.

2.5 GHz + C-Band = 5G Perfection

T-Mobile won an average of 40 MHz of C-Band in key areas home to nearly 225 million people, which it will deploy to add additional depth to its already strong Ultra Capacity 5G, bringing even greater speed and performance. In the mid-band range, C-Band offers a great mix of coverage and speed, but there are some key differences from 2.5 GHz, the mid-band spectrum T-Mobile is primarily using to roll out Ultra Capacity 5G. Most notably, it doesnt travel as far. T-Mobile engineers estimate it will require 50% more cell sites for meaningful and continuous coverage, and in some areas, for example in-building, the required densification can be 4x higher than 2.5 GHz. Thats why T-Mobile strategically invested in C-Band to supplement its much broader 2.5 GHz footprint in select urban and suburban areas where it already has a dense network. This will allow for the spectrum to quickly be deployed and provide a more meaningful performance boost for customers.

"Were honored to already serve Americans with the largest and fastest 5G network in the country, just as robust wireless connectivity has become more important than ever but were not letting off the gas, added Sievert. "We dont just have a head start. Thanks to the work and foresight of Neville and his team, T-Mobile is already the 5G network leader, and were poised to keep our lead throughout the entire 5G era.

5G Built Right, For Reals

Building the countrys largest and fastest 5G network didnt happen by chance. It took years of planning and investment  first for low-band 600 MHz spectrum to provide a massive nationwide coverage layer of Extended Range 5G  then for mid-band 2.5 GHz from Sprint to bring game-changing speed and performance to more people. And with spectrum dedicated to 5G in low-, mid-, and high-bands, T-Mobile is the only provider currently positioned to deliver innovations like standalone 5G and 5G Carrier Aggregation, expanding 5G coverage, improving network response times, and combining different layers of capacity for greater speed and performance.

Meanwhile the other guys have been focused primarily on millimeter wave which can offer fast speeds but has severe limitations and is generally limited to a few outdoor areas of some cities. Because of that, and despite spending record-breaking amounts in this auction, Verizon and AT&T cannot deliver a 5G network with the breadth and depth of T-Mobiles. It could be years before most of their customers see a meaningful boost from C-Band, and even then, the propagation characteristics limit their mid-band 5G coverage footprints. #Physics :).

T-Mobile is Americas 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles  thats nearly 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon! And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

