23.08.2021 15:04

T-Mobile is Giving Customers One Year of Apple TV+, on Us

In the words of Emmy darling Ted Lasso: Smells like potential. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that Un-carrier customers now get a full year of Apple TV+ for free starting August 25. All new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans score this deal  Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium customers too!

And it makes sense. T-Mobile is Americas 5G leader with the first unlimited 5G smartphone plan that cant slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use: Magenta MAX. T-Mobiles got the nations largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles  bigger in size than both of the Carriers 5G networks combined  with Ultra Capacity 5G now covering 165 million people and on track to hit nationwide by end of year.

T-Mobiles leading network is ready for all the award-winning content youll want to binge-watch. Apple TV+ features new, exclusive original series, movies, and documentaries from todays most imaginative storytellers  like the award-winning "Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis, "The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and "See with Jason Momoa, as well as buzzworthy films like "CODA, "Billie Eilish: The Worlds A Little Blurry, and "Greyhound with Tom Hanks, upcoming series like "The Problem with Jon Stewart and "Foundation, and much more. New Apple Originals roll out every month, all ad-free, and Apple TV+ can be shared among up to six family members.

"Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact its the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic so of course, were expanding options for customers  bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile, said Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile.

"T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, said Peter Stern, Apples VP of Services. "Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer.

How to Get Apple TV+ on Us

Starting Wednesday, August 25, all new and existing customers on Magenta or Magenta MAX  Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders and even Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium and small T-Mobile for Business customers included  can redeem the 12-month free Apple TV+ offer.

  • Magenta, Magenta MAX and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.
  • Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit www.promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.
  • Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.*

For more information on Apple TV+ at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-tv-plus-deal.

*$4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per T-Mobile account. Redeem before 7/31/22. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

Video typically streams on smartphone/tablet at 480p; with MAX you can activate up to 4K UHD streaming on a capable device. Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data (January to July 2021). Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards based on average speeds (USA: 5G User Experience Report July 2021). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

