Another week, another 5G win. Opensignals new USA 5G Experience Report published today shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers enjoy the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds and can connect to 5G more often and in more places than anyone else. The gap has only gotten wider since Opensignals last report, now showing T-Mobiles average 5G download speed is more than 2.5x faster than Verizons average 5G download speed and more than 3x faster than AT&Ts average 5G download speed! And with the greatest reach and availability, T-Mobile customers can take advantage of that incredible performance in more places than customers on any other 5G network.

"The experts have spoken: T-Mobile 5G is number one in speed and coverage, and were continuing to pull away from the pack, said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "We have the largest 5G network covering 310 million people  210 million of whom are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. Thats more than double Verizons Ultra Wideband and light years ahead of AT&Ts 5G+. Our competitors are trying desperately to convince consumers and businesses otherwise, but theres no denying T-Mobile is THE leader in 5G and in a position to deliver the best network performance and capabilities to customers throughout the 5G era.

Similar to other studies, Opensignals latest data suggests T-Mobiles deployment of Ultra Capacity 5G is driving a massive increase in 5G speeds. According to the report, T-Mobiles average 5G download speed reached 150 Mbps, more than 2.5x faster than what Opensignal reported a year ago and up more than 25% from last quarter. Meanwhile, Verizons average 5G download speed remained virtually unchanged at 56 Mbps and AT&Ts 5G download speed actually dropped to 49 Mbps.

T-Mobile also continued to take the top spot for 5G Reach and 5G Availability, meaning customers get a 5G signal in more places across the country and spend more time connected to 5G. The report shows T-Mobile users were connected to 5G twice as often as AT&T customers and more than 3x as often as Verizon customers.

This is just the latest in a series of more than 20 reports in the last year that have given T-Mobile top marks for 5G. Several third-party industry experts including Opensignal, Ookla, umlaut, PCMag and others have and continue to crown T-Mobile number one in 5G speed and coverage, making T-Mobile the most awarded 5G network in the US.

T-Mobile is the 5G leader with the countrys largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, delivering coverage nationwide with more 5G bars in more places than any other provider.

For more information on T-Mobiles network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-mobile.com for details. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards  USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16  December 14, 2021 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220123005131/en/