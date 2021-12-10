  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
24.01.2022 15:15

T-Mobiles 5G Leadership Increases in Opensignals Latest Study

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Another week, another 5G win. Opensignals new USA 5G Experience Report published today shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers enjoy the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds and can connect to 5G more often and in more places than anyone else. The gap has only gotten wider since Opensignals last report, now showing T-Mobiles average 5G download speed is more than 2.5x faster than Verizons average 5G download speed and more than 3x faster than AT&Ts average 5G download speed! And with the greatest reach and availability, T-Mobile customers can take advantage of that incredible performance in more places than customers on any other 5G network.

"The experts have spoken: T-Mobile 5G is number one in speed and coverage, and were continuing to pull away from the pack, said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "We have the largest 5G network covering 310 million people  210 million of whom are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. Thats more than double Verizons Ultra Wideband and light years ahead of AT&Ts 5G+. Our competitors are trying desperately to convince consumers and businesses otherwise, but theres no denying T-Mobile is THE leader in 5G and in a position to deliver the best network performance and capabilities to customers throughout the 5G era.

Similar to other studies, Opensignals latest data suggests T-Mobiles deployment of Ultra Capacity 5G is driving a massive increase in 5G speeds. According to the report, T-Mobiles average 5G download speed reached 150 Mbps, more than 2.5x faster than what Opensignal reported a year ago and up more than 25% from last quarter. Meanwhile, Verizons average 5G download speed remained virtually unchanged at 56 Mbps and AT&Ts 5G download speed actually dropped to 49 Mbps.

T-Mobile also continued to take the top spot for 5G Reach and 5G Availability, meaning customers get a 5G signal in more places across the country and spend more time connected to 5G. The report shows T-Mobile users were connected to 5G twice as often as AT&T customers and more than 3x as often as Verizon customers.

This is just the latest in a series of more than 20 reports in the last year that have given T-Mobile top marks for 5G. Several third-party industry experts including Opensignal, Ookla, umlaut, PCMag and others have and continue to crown T-Mobile number one in 5G speed and coverage, making T-Mobile the most awarded 5G network in the US.

T-Mobile is the 5G leader with the countrys largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, delivering coverage nationwide with more 5G bars in more places than any other provider.

For more information on T-Mobiles network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-mobile.com for details. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards  USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16  December 14, 2021 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile US

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.01.22
Deutsche Telekom-Tocher T-Mobile US gewinnt 5,5 Millionen Kunden hinzu (manager magazin online)
07.01.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy' - Ziel 170 Dollar (dpa-afx)
07.01.22
Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US: Ende des rasanten Wachstums (Der Aktionär)
T-Mobile US-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.01.22
T-Mobile US gewinnt 5,5 Millionen Kunden hinzu (Heise)
31.12.21
Dezember 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der T-Mobile US-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
20.12.21
Opening Bell: Wall-Street-Verluste weiten sich aus; Bitcoin, AT&T, T-Mobile US, Carnival, Nvidia, Novavax, Moderna, Microsoft, Iron Mountain (Der Aktionär)
10.12.21
te Solar Sprint III GmbH & Co. KG, Chemnitz: BaFin ordnet Einstellung und Abwicklung des Einlagengeschäfts an (BaFin)
10.12.21
te Solar Sprint II GmbH & Co. KG, Chemnitz: BaFin ordnet Einstellung und Abwicklung des Einlagengeschäfts an (BaFin)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile US News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile US zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu T-Mobile US

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.01.2022T-Mobile US Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2022T-Mobile US BuyUBS AG
07.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
04.01.2022T-Mobile US OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformBernstein Research
11.01.2022T-Mobile US Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2022T-Mobile US BuyUBS AG
07.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
04.01.2022T-Mobile US OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.01.2022T-Mobile US OutperformBernstein Research
05.05.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.08.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2016Sprint UnderweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
10.12.2014Sprint UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für T-Mobile US nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene T-Mobile US News

07.01.22Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US: Ende des rasanten Wachstums
07.01.22Deutsche Telekom-Tocher T-Mobile US gewinnt 5.5 Millionen Kunden hinzu
31.12.21Dezember 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der T-Mobile US-Aktie angepasst
07.01.22T-Mobile US gewinnt 5.5 Millionen Kunden hinzu
07.01.22ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy' - Ziel 170 Dollar
11.01.22The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon.com. Inc.. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.. Linde plc T-Mobile US. Inc. and Caterpillar Inc.
07.01.22Crown Castle (CCI) and T-Mobile US Signs Long-Term Agreement
06.01.22T-Mobile Posts Record-High Customer Results. Adding 1.2 Million Postpaid Accounts and 5.5 Million Postpaid Customers in 2021
19.01.22T-Mobile to Host Q4 2021 Earnings Call on February 2. 2022
30.12.21T-Mobile US. Inc. to Present at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022
Weitere T-Mobile US News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Gold, Öl & Co. - Neue Anlagechancen in 2022?
Geopolitische Spannungen lassen Ölpreise steigen
Easyjet rechnet mit Fluggeschäft auf Vor-Corona-Niveau
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Eyb & Wallwitz: Innovation Werbemarkt
Chinas rote Karten
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur T-Mobile US-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

T-Mobile US Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kartografie der Tech-Krise und Bayer mit Biotech-Fantasie
40 Prozent in fünf Jahren  so schnell wächst der Bauschulden-Berg
Wie der Bitcoin-Effekt den Goldpreis drückt
Bei diesem Abschwung ist alles anders  Das müssen Aktionäre jetzt wissen
Crash oder Korrektur? Tech-König Jan Beckers erklärt die Krise

News von

Steiles bergab an den Börsen - Ukraine und Zinssorgen belasten
DAX-Ausblick: Fed-Entscheid gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Biontech-Aktie: Minus 40 Prozent innerhalb vier Wochen - was ist da los?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bitcoin fällt unter 33.000 Dollar
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

Dow schwächer erwartet -- DAX gibt deutlich nach -- Accell von KKR übernommen -- Infineon sieht 2023 Ende der Chipkrise -- Evergrande, Lufthansa, Commerzbank, TUI im Fokus

Boeing investiert 450 Millionen Dollar in Lufttaxi-Start-up Wisk. Gorillas will französischen Essenslieferdienst Frichti übernehmen. Bundesnetzagentur erwägt Verzicht auf Mobilfunk-Auktion. Hedgefonds Trian Partners will anscheinend mit Unilever-Beteiligung Druck machen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen