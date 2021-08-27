  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Nachhaltig vorsorgen? Geht ganz einfach mit der flexiblen Vorsorge Smart-Invest von CosmosDirekt! 100 % nachhaltige Fonds & ETFs +++-w-
16.09.2021 22:53

T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that Mark W. Nelson will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel in October. Nelson was named to the position as current General Counsel Dave Miller announced his retirement after 26 years with T-Mobile. Miller will be retiring from the company on April 1, 2022.

With deep expertise in regulatory and global antitrust matters as well as in U.S. civil litigation, Nelson is one of the most highly regarded lawyers in Washington, D.C. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert and have offices in Bellevue, Wash., and Washington, D.C. The company also shared that its Board of Directors has elected Broady Hodder, senior vice president of corporate governance and strategic transactions, as its corporate secretary, reporting to Nelson.

"When Dave approached me about his retirement, I knew we had incredibly big shoes to fill and with Mark we have definitely found the right legal mind for the job. He has been a trusted partner and counselor for many of us at T-Mobile for years, and we are thrilled that hell be bringing his years of experience supporting our business and others in-house to T-Mobile as a member of our senior leadership team during this exciting growth period for the company, said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. "Mark has already played a critical role in so many defining moments for the Un-carrier, and we look forward to him continuing to help Team Magenta write our next chapter.

Having practiced law for over 25 years at Cleary Gottlieb, Nelson joins T-Mobile with a broad range of experience in merger work and antitrust counseling, civil and criminal litigation, and regulatory proceedings before federal and state government agencies. Nelson is distinguished as one of the nations leading antitrust lawyers and litigators by Chambers, Benchmark Litigation, and Legal 500, among other publications. Notably, he has been counsel to T-Mobile US for the past two decades and has advised the company on a variety of matters, including T-Mobile USs acquisition of MetroPCS and its merger with Sprint, for which Nelson was recognized by The American Lawyer as both "Dealmaker of the Year and "Litigator of the Week. Nelson received a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

Miller has played a pivotal role in building T-Mobile US, including leading the companys legal and regulatory efforts in the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. Miller started his career in wireless at Western Wireless in 1995, where he played an integral role in its IPO, the spin-off of its VoiceStream subsidiary, the roll up of the regional GSM carriers to a single national carrier, and the acquisition of VoiceStream by Deutsche Telekom in 2001. That same year, Miller was named senior vice president and general counsel, and helped introduce the T-Mobile brand name in the U.S. Miller was named executive vice president in 2011 and in subsequent years he and his team helped lead the company through its acquisition of MetroPCS in 2013, the roll out of its highly successful Un-carrier strategy, and T-Mobiles game-changing merger with Sprint.

"Over the 26 years hes served as our trusted advisor, expert counsel and strategic thinker on everything from day-to-day issues to massive transactions, Dave Miller has helped write the T-Mobile story, said Sievert. "Dave has been at the table seeing T-Mobile through some the biggest moments in our companys history, including of course our merger with Sprint. From legal counsel to advocacy to compliance, Dave led a team  now made up of 550 outstanding individuals  who have worked tirelessly to help us to build the new T-Mobile we are today. I want to share my heartfelt thanks with Dave for everything hes done for me and this company. Well miss him but we wish him well in a much-earned retirement.

Nelson will join T-Mobile on October 11, with Dave Miller staying on as executive vice president and strategic advisor to help support the leadership transition until his April 1, 2022 retirement.

As the companys new corporate secretary, Broady Hodder will oversee the companys corporate governance activities. Hodder joined T-Mobiles legal team in early 2018 and will also continue to be responsible for corporate and securities law compliance and managing legal teams representing the company in capital markets transactions, executive compensation matters, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. He previously served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Clearwire Corporation, now part of T-Mobile.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile US

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
T-Mobile US-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
08.09.21
Deutsche Telekom im Umbau: T-Mobile US, Softbank und T-Mobile NL - das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen (Der Aktionär)
07.09.21
Milliardendeal: Telekom stockt Beteiligung an T-Mobile US auf (Golem.de)
07.09.21
Telekom: Rückzug aus den Niederlanden, mehr Einfluss bei T-Mobile-US (Spiegel Online)
07.09.21
Deutsche Telekom stockt Beteiligung an T-Mobile US auf (Tagesschau)
07.09.21
Deutsche Telekom: Dax-Konzern stockt bei T-Mobile US auf und verkauft T-Mobile Netherlands (manager magazin online)
07.09.21
Telekom verkauft Niederlande-Tochter und stockt bei T-Mobile US auf (Börse Online)
28.08.21
Datenpanne bei T-Mobile US: Hacker nutzte verheerende Sicherheitslücke (Heise)
27.08.21
T-Mobile US: Hacker-Angriff belastet Telekom-Tochter weiterhin (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile US News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile US zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu T-Mobile US

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.09.2021T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12.08.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) KaufenDZ BANK
30.07.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.07.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.07.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.09.2021T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12.08.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) KaufenDZ BANK
30.07.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.07.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.07.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.08.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2016Sprint UnderweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
10.12.2014Sprint UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für T-Mobile US nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene T-Mobile US News

19.08.21T-Mobile US-Aktie freundlich: US-Telekomaufsicht untersucht Datenleck bei T-Mobile US
08.09.21Deutsche Telekom im Umbau: T-Mobile US. Softbank und T-Mobile NL - das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen
27.08.21T-Mobile US: Hacker-Angriff belastet Telekom-Tochter weiterhin
28.08.21Datenpanne bei T-Mobile US: Hacker nutzte verheerende Sicherheitslücke
15.09.21All-new iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 13 Pro Max. iPhone 13. iPhone 13 mini. iPad. and iPad mini Come to T-Mobile With "Forever Upgrade”
19.08.21Robinhood: Kryptohandel explodiert - vor allem wegen Dogecoin
21.08.21Datenleck: T-Mobile US bestätigt 7.8 Millionen gestohlene Kundendaten
18.08.21T-Mobile US: Daten von 50 Millionen Kunden bei Hackerangriff auf Tochter der Deutschen Telekom gestohlen
20.08.21Cyber-Attacke auf Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US noch deutlich größer
07.09.21Milliardendeal: Telekom stockt Beteiligung an T-Mobile US auf
Weitere T-Mobile US News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ist die Inflation gekommen, um zu bleiben?
Cisco plant schnelleres Wachstum
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, MTU Aero Engines, Delivery Hero
DZ BANK - Bären brechen Struktur der steigenden Tiefpunkte
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schafft es Apple mit dem iPhone 13 zu überzeugenß
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Baker Steel: Gute Voraussetzungen für höhere Silberpreise
Ein Meister der Rendite
Die Essenz der Geldanlage
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur T-Mobile US-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

T-Mobile US Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Aus 200 Euro im Monat werden 852.000  so funktionieren die neuen Sparpläne
Ungeheuerlich, was da passiert ist
Bad Bank oder Elektro-Hoffnung und Suche nach dem nächsten Amazon
IW-Chef Michael Hüther im Gespräch mit Dietmar Deffner

News von

Robuste Riesen: Diese Aktien machen Ihr Depot krisenfest
Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Silberpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Nächste Gleichgewichtszone erreicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas höher -- US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- WACKER CHEMIE erhöht Prognosen -- DAX mit 31 Titeln: Continental spaltet Vitesco ab -- HelloFresh, thyssenkrupp, Bechtle im Fokus

VW-Abgasskandal: Betrugsprozess gegen VW-Manager beginnt. BGH urteilt über Diesel-Klage gegen AUDI und verhandelt zu Daimler. LPKF holt weiteren Millionen-Auftrag herein. RWE-Chef schließt früheren Kohleausstieg nicht aus. Südzucker bestätigt Prognose nach Ergebnisplus im zweiten Quartal. Ryanair will Geschäft bis 2026 noch stärker ausbauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen