TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Juni nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
===
gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr
+/- Prozent +/- Prozent
. Jun 23 Mai 23 Jun 23 Mai 23
Eurozone-20 +0,3 0,0 +5,5 +6,1
Belgien -0,1 +0,2 +1,6 +2,7
Deutschland +0,4 -0,2 +6,8 +6,3
Estland +0,8 0,0 +9,0 +11,2
Finnland -0,1 +0,1 +4,1 +5,0
Frankreich +0,2 -0,1 +5,3 +6,0
Griechenland +0,9 +0,5 +2,7 +4,1
Irland +0,8 +0,3 +4,8 +5,4
Italien +0,1 +0,3 +6,7 +8,0
Kroatien +1,6 +0,6 +8,3 +8,3
Lettland -1,4 +1,5 +8,1 +12,3
Litauen -0,1 -0,1 +8,2 +10,7
Luxemburg +0,4 -0,2 +1,0 +2,0
Malta +1,5 +1,6 +6,1 +6,3
Niederlande -0,5 +0,2 +6,4 +6,8
Österreich +0,3 +0,1 +7,8 +8,8
Portugal +0,4 -0,4 +4,7 +5,4
Slowakei +0,3 -0,1 +11,3 +12,3
Slowenien +0,9 +0,9 +6,6 +8,1
Spanien +0,6 -0,1 +1,6 +2,9
Zypern +0,2 +0,4 +2,7 +3,6
===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com
DJG/voi/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)