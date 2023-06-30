DAX16.134 +1,2%ESt504.397 +1,0%TDax3.188 +1,4%Dow34.122 +0,8%Nas13.591 ±0,0%Bitcoin28.358 +1,2%Euro1,0849 -0,2%Öl74,49 +0,2%Gold1.906 -0,1%
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Juni nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

30.06.23 11:00 Uhr

===

gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr

+/- Prozent +/- Prozent

. Jun 23 Mai 23 Jun 23 Mai 23

Eurozone-20 +0,3 0,0 +5,5 +6,1

Belgien -0,1 +0,2 +1,6 +2,7

Deutschland +0,4 -0,2 +6,8 +6,3

Estland +0,8 0,0 +9,0 +11,2

Finnland -0,1 +0,1 +4,1 +5,0

Frankreich +0,2 -0,1 +5,3 +6,0

Griechenland +0,9 +0,5 +2,7 +4,1

Irland +0,8 +0,3 +4,8 +5,4

Italien +0,1 +0,3 +6,7 +8,0

Kroatien +1,6 +0,6 +8,3 +8,3

Lettland -1,4 +1,5 +8,1 +12,3

Litauen -0,1 -0,1 +8,2 +10,7

Luxemburg +0,4 -0,2 +1,0 +2,0

Malta +1,5 +1,6 +6,1 +6,3

Niederlande -0,5 +0,2 +6,4 +6,8

Österreich +0,3 +0,1 +7,8 +8,8

Portugal +0,4 -0,4 +4,7 +5,4

Slowakei +0,3 -0,1 +11,3 +12,3

Slowenien +0,9 +0,9 +6,6 +8,1

Spanien +0,6 -0,1 +1,6 +2,9

Zypern +0,2 +0,4 +2,7 +3,6

===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com

DJG/voi/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)