TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
===
gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr
+/- Prozent +/- Prozent
Mai 24 Apr 24 Mai 24 Apr 24
Belgien +0,2 -0,2 +4,9 +4,9
Deutschland +0,2 +0,6 +2,8 +2,4
Estland 0,0 +1,1 +3,1 +3,1
Finnland 0,0 +0,1 +0,5 +0,6
Frankreich +0,2 +0,6 +2,7 +2,4
Griechenland -0,3 +1,0 +2,3 +3,2
Irland +0,5 +0,2 +1,9 +1,6
Italien +0,2 +0,6 +0,8 +0,9
Kroatien +0,2 +1,0 +4,3 +4,7
Lettland +0,5 +0,5 +0,2 +1,1
Litauen +0,3 +0,2 +0,8 +0,4
Luxemburg +0,1 +0,5 +3,2 +3,0
Malta +1,6 +2,8 +2,3 +2,4
Niederlande +0,3 +1,1 +2,7 +2,6
Österreich 0,0 +0,1 +3,3 +3,4
Portugal +1,1 +1,0 +3,9 +2,3
Slowakei +0,2 +0,3 +2,7 +2,4
Slowenien +0,4 +0,7 +2,5 +3,0
Spanien +0,2 +0,6 +3,8 +3,4
Zypern +1,2 +1,5 +3,0 +2,1
===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com
DJG/mus/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)