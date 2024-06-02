DAX18.478 -0,1%ESt504.981 ±-0,0%MSCIW3.420 -0,3%Dow38.111 -0,9%Nas16.737 -1,1%Bitcoin62.654 -0,7%Euro1,0841 +0,1%Öl81,29 -0,8%Gold2.343 ±-0,0%
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

31.05.24 10:59 Uhr

===

gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr

+/- Prozent +/- Prozent

Mai 24 Apr 24 Mai 24 Apr 24

Belgien +0,2 -0,2 +4,9 +4,9

Deutschland +0,2 +0,6 +2,8 +2,4

Estland 0,0 +1,1 +3,1 +3,1

Finnland 0,0 +0,1 +0,5 +0,6

Frankreich +0,2 +0,6 +2,7 +2,4

Griechenland -0,3 +1,0 +2,3 +3,2

Irland +0,5 +0,2 +1,9 +1,6

Italien +0,2 +0,6 +0,8 +0,9

Kroatien +0,2 +1,0 +4,3 +4,7

Lettland +0,5 +0,5 +0,2 +1,1

Litauen +0,3 +0,2 +0,8 +0,4

Luxemburg +0,1 +0,5 +3,2 +3,0

Malta +1,6 +2,8 +2,3 +2,4

Niederlande +0,3 +1,1 +2,7 +2,6

Österreich 0,0 +0,1 +3,3 +3,4

Portugal +1,1 +1,0 +3,9 +2,3

Slowakei +0,2 +0,3 +2,7 +2,4

Slowenien +0,4 +0,7 +2,5 +3,0

Spanien +0,2 +0,6 +3,8 +3,4

Zypern +1,2 +1,5 +3,0 +2,1

===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)