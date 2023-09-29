TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Sep. nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

Heute im Fokus

Deutsche Börse beginnt Suche nach neuem Chef. Anscheinend Razzia in französischen Büros von NVIDIA. Flugausfälle am Flughafen Frankfurt nach Drohnensichtung. BVB zu Gast bei Hoffenheim - Tabellenführung möglich. Nike-Quartalsumsatz rückläufig. Abwicklung von Krediten der Credit Suisse kostet UBS Milliardensumme. Huawei könnte in Telekom-Netzen der USA komplett verboten werden.