TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Sep. nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

29.09.23 11:00 Uhr

===

gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr

+/- Prozent +/- Prozent

. Sep 23 Aug 23 Sep 23 Aug 23

Belgien -0,4 +2,5 +0,7 +2,4

Deutschland +0,2 +0,4 +4,3 +6,4

Estland 0,0 +0,5 +4,0 +4,3

Finnland +0,6 -0,9 +3,0 +3,1

Frankreich -0,6 +1,1 +5,6 +5,7

Griechenland +1,9 -0,2 +2,4 +3,5

Irland +0,1 +0,5 +5,0 +4,9

Italien +1,7 +0,2 +5,7 +5,5

Kroatien -0,7 +0,5 +7,3 +8,4

Lettland -0,5 -0,6 +3,5 +5,6

Litauen +0,7 -0,2 +4,1 +6,4

Luxemburg +0,4 +1,9 +3,4 +3,5

Malta -0,8 +0,4 +4,8 +5,0

Niederlande -0,8 +0,5 -0,3 +3,4

Österreich +1,0 +0,4 +5,8 +7,5

Portugal +0,8 +0,8 +4,8 +5,3

Slowakei +0,3 +0,1 +8,9 +9,6

Slowenien +0,7 +0,2 +7,1 +6,1

Spanien +0,6 +0,5 +3,2 +2,4

Zypern +0,1 +1,0 +4,2 +3,1

===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)