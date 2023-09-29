TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Sep. nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
===
gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr
+/- Prozent +/- Prozent
. Sep 23 Aug 23 Sep 23 Aug 23
Belgien -0,4 +2,5 +0,7 +2,4
Deutschland +0,2 +0,4 +4,3 +6,4
Estland 0,0 +0,5 +4,0 +4,3
Finnland +0,6 -0,9 +3,0 +3,1
Frankreich -0,6 +1,1 +5,6 +5,7
Griechenland +1,9 -0,2 +2,4 +3,5
Irland +0,1 +0,5 +5,0 +4,9
Italien +1,7 +0,2 +5,7 +5,5
Kroatien -0,7 +0,5 +7,3 +8,4
Lettland -0,5 -0,6 +3,5 +5,6
Litauen +0,7 -0,2 +4,1 +6,4
Luxemburg +0,4 +1,9 +3,4 +3,5
Malta -0,8 +0,4 +4,8 +5,0
Niederlande -0,8 +0,5 -0,3 +3,4
Österreich +1,0 +0,4 +5,8 +7,5
Portugal +0,8 +0,8 +4,8 +5,3
Slowakei +0,3 +0,1 +8,9 +9,6
Slowenien +0,7 +0,2 +7,1 +6,1
Spanien +0,6 +0,5 +3,2 +2,4
Zypern +0,1 +1,0 +4,2 +3,1
===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
