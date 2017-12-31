Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) Study Results Presented as Late-Breaking Data at the ESC Congress 2018

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today the primary results from the
Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) study, which
showed tafamidis significantly reduced the hierarchical combination of
both all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related
hospitalizations compared to placebo over a 30-month period (P=0.0006)
in patients with wild-type or variant (hereditary) transthyretin amyloid
cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).1 ATTR-CM is a rare, fatal, and
underdiagnosed condition associated with progressive heart failure for
which there are no approved pharmacologic treatments.2,3
The late-breaking findings were presented during Hot Line Session 3 at
the ESC Congress 2018 in Munich, Germany and simultaneously published
online in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
"We believe the ATTR-ACT study findings bring us a significant step
closer to our goal of providing an urgently needed therapy for a serious
and often fatal disease, said Brenda Cooperstone MD, Senior Vice
President and Chief Development Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer Global
Product Development. "We look forward to continuing discussions with
global regulatory authorities about the potential of tafamidis as a
treatment option for people living with ATTR-CM.
The ATTR-ACT study showed tafamidis significantly reduced all-cause
mortality (29.5% vs. 42.9%; hazard ratio = 0.70, 95% confidence interval
[CI] 0.51-0.96, P=0.0259) and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations
(0.48 vs 0.70 annualized rate; relative risk ratio = 0.68, 95% CI
0.56-0.81, P<0.0001), compared to placebo.1 This
represents a 30% reduction in the risk of mortality and 32% reduction in
the rate of cardiovascular-related hospitalization. The findings also
showed a consistent directional mortality benefit of tafamidis across
all sub-groups.1
Secondary study endpoints also showed tafamidis reduced the decline in
the six minute walk test distance (P<0.0001), a measure of functional
capacity, and reduced the decline in aspects of quality of life measured
by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Overall Score
(P<0.0001), compared with placebo at Month 30.1 Tafamidis
was also well tolerated, with an observed safety profile comparable to
placebo.1
"ATTR-CM patients face a difficult diagnosis and treatment journey. By
examining tafamidis in the ATTR-ACT trial, we were hoping the data for
this oral agent would yield positive results for these patients and I am
very pleased by the findings, said Claudio Rapezzi MD, Director,
Cardiology, School of Cardiovascular Diseases, University of Bologna,
and ATTR-ACT study presenter at the ESC Congress 2018. "The ATTR-ACT
data provide strong evidence that tafamidis improves survival, which
could mean a significant advance for patients living with ATTR-CM today.
The NEJM manuscript, titled "Tafamidis Treatment for Patients
with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy, will be published in the
September 13 printed issue of NEJM.
In light of the seriousness of the disease and the lack of pharmacologic
treatment options, Pfizer has established an expanded access treatment
protocol to make tafamidis available to ATTR-CM patients who may benefit
from treatment prior to regulatory approval. The expanded access
treatment protocol is posted on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02791230), and
additional information about requesting access may be found at www.pfizercares.com.
Access to these programs may vary by country; physicians may contact
their local Pfizer Medical department for further information.
Interested ATTR-CM patients should contact their local physician to
discuss whether accessing tafamidis may be an appropriate option.
Tafamidis was granted Orphan Drug Designation for ATTR-CM in both the EU
and US in 2012 and in Japan in 2018. In June 2017 and May 2018,
respectively, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted
tafamidis Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for ATTR-CM.
Additionally, in March 2018, the Ministry of Labor Health and Welfare in
Japan granted SAKIGAKE designation to tafamidis for this indication.
About the ATTR-ACT Study1
ATTR-ACT is a Phase 3 international, multicenter, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, randomized, 3-arm clinical study in 441 patients
with ATTR-CM that investigated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of
an oral daily dose of 20 mg or 80 mg tafamidis meglumine capsules
compared to placebo. The study included both patients with variant
(ATTRm), or hereditary, form of the disease, and those with wild-type
(ATTRwt) form, which is not hereditary and may occur as people age. The
primary analysis of the study, which compared a pooled tafamidis (80 mg
and 20 mg) treatment group to placebo, was the hierarchical combination
of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related
hospitalizations over a 30-month period in patients with transthyretin
amyloid cardiomyopathy.
For more information on the ATTR-ACT study, go to www.clinicaltrials.gov.
Tafamidis is an investigational treatment for transthyretin amyloid
cardiomyopathy and is not approved for this indication.
About ATTR-CM
ATTR-CM is a rare, progressive, and underdiagnosed disease caused by
destabilization of a transport protein called transthyretin, which is
composed of 4 identical sub units (a tetramer).3 In ATTR-CM,
heart failure occurs when unstable tetramers dissociate, resulting in
misfolded proteins that aggregate into amyloid fibrils and deposit
predominantly in the heart.3
Pfizer Rare Disease
Rare disease includes some of the most serious of all illnesses and
impacts millions of patients worldwide,4 representing an
opportunity to apply our knowledge and expertise to help make a
significant impact on addressing unmet medical needs. The Pfizer focus
on rare disease builds on more than two decades of experience, a
dedicated research unit focusing on rare disease, and a global portfolio
of multiple medicines within a number of disease areas of focus,
including hematology, neuroscience, and inherited metabolic disorders.1
Pfizer Rare Disease combines pioneering science and deep understanding
of how diseases work with insights from innovative strategic
collaborations with academic researchers, patients, and other companies
to deliver transformative treatments and solutions. We innovate every
day leveraging our global footprint to accelerate the development and
delivery of groundbreaking medicines and the hope of cures.
Click here
to learn more about our Rare Disease portfolio and how we empower
patients, engage communities in our clinical development programs, and
support programs that heighten disease awareness.
1 Data on file. Pfizer Inc. New York, NY.
2 Rapezzi C, Quarta CC, Riva L, et al. Transthyretin-related
amyloidoses and the heart: a clinical overview. Nat Rev Cardiol.
2010;7:398-408.
3 Ando Y, Coelho T, Berk JL, et al. Guideline of
transthyretin related hereditary amyloidosis for clinicians. Orphanet J
Rare Dis. 2013;8:31.
4 Pfizer Inc. Rare disease. http://www.pfizer.com/health-and-wellness/health-topics/rare-diseases/areas-of-focus.
Accessed August 9, 2018.
