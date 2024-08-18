TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)
===
*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli
PROGNOSE: +2,5% gg Vj
zuvor: +2,0% gg Vj
*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli
PROGNOSE: +5,0% gg Vj
zuvor: +5,3% gg Vj
05:00 HK/Lenovo Group Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q
07:00 DE/Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA, Ergebnis 1H
*** 07:30 NL/Adyen NV, Ergebnis 1H
07:30 DE/MVV Energie AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate
*** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vq/+0,6% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,7% gg Vq/+0,3% gg Vj
*** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat Juni
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/k.A.
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,4% gg Vj
Drei-Monats-Rate
PROGNOSE: k.A.
zuvor: +0,9% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj
*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz Juni
Handelsbilanz
PROGNOSE: -15,0 Mrd GBP
zuvor: -17,9 Mrd GBP
*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion Juni
Industrieproduktion
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,4% gg Vj
*** 08:45 DE/Metro AG, Analystenkonferenz 3Q
*** 10:00 NO/Norges Bank, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats
Bank Rate
PROGNOSE: 4,50%
zuvor: 4,50%
13:30 CN/Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q
*** 14:00 US/Walmart Inc, Ergebnis 2Q
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August
PROGNOSE: -6,0
zuvor: -6,6
*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche)
PROGNOSE: 235.000
zuvor: 233.000
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index August
PROGNOSE: 7,9
zuvor: 13,9
*** 14:30 US/Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Präsident Musalem,
Rede bei Veramstaltung der Greater Louisville Inc
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli
Industrieproduktion
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm
Kapazitätsauslastung
PROGNOSE: 78,5%
zuvor: 78,8%
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm
- DE/Allgeier SE, Ergebnis 1H
- IT,KR/Börsenfeiertag Italien, Südkorea
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mow/hab
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2024 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)