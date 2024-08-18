DAX17.953 +0,4%ESt504.738 +0,2%MSCIW3.523 ±0,0%Dow40.008 +0,6%Nas17.193 ±0,0%Bitcoin52.967 -0,8%Euro1,1005 -0,1%Öl80,04 ±0,0%Gold2.457 +0,3%
TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)

15.08.24 08:53 Uhr

===

*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli

PROGNOSE: +2,5% gg Vj

zuvor: +2,0% gg Vj

*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli

PROGNOSE: +5,0% gg Vj

zuvor: +5,3% gg Vj

05:00 HK/Lenovo Group Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q

07:00 DE/Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA, Ergebnis 1H

*** 07:30 NL/Adyen NV, Ergebnis 1H

07:30 DE/MVV Energie AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate

*** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vq/+0,6% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,7% gg Vq/+0,3% gg Vj

*** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat Juni

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/k.A.

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,4% gg Vj

Drei-Monats-Rate

PROGNOSE: k.A.

zuvor: +0,9% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj

*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz Juni

Handelsbilanz

PROGNOSE: -15,0 Mrd GBP

zuvor: -17,9 Mrd GBP

*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion Juni

Industrieproduktion

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,4% gg Vj

*** 08:45 DE/Metro AG, Analystenkonferenz 3Q

*** 10:00 NO/Norges Bank, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats

Bank Rate

PROGNOSE: 4,50%

zuvor: 4,50%

13:30 CN/Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q

*** 14:00 US/Walmart Inc, Ergebnis 2Q

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August

PROGNOSE: -6,0

zuvor: -6,6

*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche)

PROGNOSE: 235.000

zuvor: 233.000

*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index August

PROGNOSE: 7,9

zuvor: 13,9

*** 14:30 US/Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Präsident Musalem,

Rede bei Veramstaltung der Greater Louisville Inc

*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli

Industrieproduktion

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm

Kapazitätsauslastung

PROGNOSE: 78,5%

zuvor: 78,8%

*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm

- DE/Allgeier SE, Ergebnis 1H

- IT,KR/Börsenfeiertag Italien, Südkorea

===

