TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. Oktober (vorläufige Fassung)
===
*** 01:50 JP/Auftragseingang Maschinenbau August
Kernrate
PROGNOSE: +3,1% gg Vm
zuvor: -3,7% gg Vm
*** 04:45 TH/EZB-Bankenaufsichtschefin Buch, Teilnahme an Panel bei
Bloomberg Global Policy Series 2026
*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 3Q
07:00 CH/Docmorris AG, Trading Update 3Q
07:00 SE/Ericsson - Telefon AB LM Ericsson, Ergebnis 3Q
07:30 TW/Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 08:00 GB/BIP August
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+1,6% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,6% gg Vj
*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz August
PROGNOSE: k.A.
zuvor: -21,0 Mrd GBP
*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion August
PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm/k.A. gg Vj
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,6% gg Vj
10:30 TH/IWF-Chefin Georgieva, Diskussion mit Eurogruppen-Chef Pierrakakis und
dem argentinischen Wirtschaftsminister Caputo
*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion August
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/k.A. gg Vj
zuvor: -0,1% gg Vm/0,0% gg Vj
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz September
PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm
zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm
zuvor: +1,4% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise September
PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm
Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie)
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index Oktober
PROGNOSE: 32,0
zuvor: 37,8
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Oktober
PROGNOSE: 10,3
zuvor: 7,6
*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche)
PROGNOSE: 200.000
zuvor: 197.000
*** 18:00 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen
Energy Information Administration (EIA)
22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 22:30 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Veranstaltung des
Women's Trading Network"
*** - BE/EU-Gipfel
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mgo/hab
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 14, 2026 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)