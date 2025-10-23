TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 23. Oktober
===
*** 03:00 KR/Bank of Korea, Ergebnis der Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats
06:45 CH/Kühne & Nagel International AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate
*** 07:00 CH/Roche Holding AG, Ergebnis 3Q
07:00 CH/STMicroelectronics NV, Ergebnis 3Q
07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 3Q
07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 07:00 FI/Nokia Corp, Ergebnis 9 Monate
*** 07:30 DE/Atoss Software SE, Ergebnis 9 Monate (14:00 Analystenkonferenz)
*** 07:30 DE/Beiersdorf AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (08:30 Analysten-
und Pressekonferenz)
07:30 FR/Orange SA, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 08:00 DE/MTU Aero Engines AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (09:30 PK;
11:00 Analystenkonferenz)
08:00 DE/Villeroy & Boch AG (V&B), Ergebnis 3Q
*** 08:00 GB/Unilever plc, Trading Statement 3Q
08:00 GB/Lloyds Banking Group plc, Ergebnis 3Q
08:00 GB/London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE), Trading Statement 3Q
08:00 GB/Relx plc, Trading Update 9 Monate
*** 08:45 FR/Geschäftsklimaindex verarbeitendes Gewerbe Oktober
PROGNOSE: 96
zuvor: 96
*** 12:30 US/Honeywell International Inc, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 13:00 US/American Airlines Group Inc, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 13:00 US/T-Mobile US Inc, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 13:00 TR/Türkische Zentralbank, Ergebnis der
Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats
*** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) September
*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche)
*** 15:30 EI/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Rede anlässlich einer Preisverleihung
*** 16:00 EU/Index Verbrauchervertrauen Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Oktober
PROGNOSE: -15,1
zuvor: -14,9
*** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser September
PROGNOSE: +1,5% gg Vm
zuvor: -0,2% gg Vm
*** 17:45 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 22:00 US/Intel Corp, Ergebnis 3Q
*** 22:10 US/Ford Motor Co, Ergebnis 3Q
- BE/EU-Gipfel in Brüssel
===
