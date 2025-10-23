DAX24.151 -0,7%Est505.639 -0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto15,14 +1,5%Nas22.740 -0,9%Bitcoin93.823 +1,2%Euro1,1598 -0,1%Öl65,00 +1,0%Gold4.096 ±0,0%
TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 23. Oktober

23.10.25 06:00 Uhr

===

*** 03:00 KR/Bank of Korea, Ergebnis der Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats

06:45 CH/Kühne & Nagel International AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate

*** 07:00 CH/Roche Holding AG, Ergebnis 3Q

07:00 CH/STMicroelectronics NV, Ergebnis 3Q

07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 3Q

07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 07:00 FI/Nokia Corp, Ergebnis 9 Monate

*** 07:30 DE/Atoss Software SE, Ergebnis 9 Monate (14:00 Analystenkonferenz)

*** 07:30 DE/Beiersdorf AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (08:30 Analysten-

und Pressekonferenz)

07:30 FR/Orange SA, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 08:00 DE/MTU Aero Engines AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (09:30 PK;

11:00 Analystenkonferenz)

08:00 DE/Villeroy & Boch AG (V&B), Ergebnis 3Q

*** 08:00 GB/Unilever plc, Trading Statement 3Q

08:00 GB/Lloyds Banking Group plc, Ergebnis 3Q

08:00 GB/London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE), Trading Statement 3Q

08:00 GB/Relx plc, Trading Update 9 Monate

*** 08:45 FR/Geschäftsklimaindex verarbeitendes Gewerbe Oktober

PROGNOSE: 96

zuvor: 96

*** 12:30 US/Honeywell International Inc, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 13:00 US/American Airlines Group Inc, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 13:00 US/T-Mobile US Inc, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 13:00 TR/Türkische Zentralbank, Ergebnis der

Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats

*** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) September

*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche)

*** 15:30 EI/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Rede anlässlich einer Preisverleihung

*** 16:00 EU/Index Verbrauchervertrauen Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Oktober

PROGNOSE: -15,1

zuvor: -14,9

*** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser September

PROGNOSE: +1,5% gg Vm

zuvor: -0,2% gg Vm

*** 17:45 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 22:00 US/Intel Corp, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 22:10 US/Ford Motor Co, Ergebnis 3Q

- BE/EU-Gipfel in Brüssel

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/mgo/kla/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT)