TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)
===
*** 01:50 JP/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q
PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq
zuvor: -0,2% gg Vq
*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli
PROGNOSE: +5,8% gg Vj
zuvor: +6,8% gg Vj
*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli
08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 2Q
11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, vorläufiges Jahresergebnis
(11:30 PK; 14:00 Analystenkonferenz)
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August
PROGNOSE: 1,8
zuvor: 5,5
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli
Industrieproduktion
PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm
Kapazitätsauslastung
PROGNOSE: 77,6%
zuvor: 77,6%
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) August
PROGNOSE: 62,5
zuvor: 61,7
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm
- US/US-Präsident Trump, Treffen mit Russlands
Staatspräsident Putin
- IT/Börsenfeiertag Italien
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich
einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/kch/hab/mgo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2025 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)