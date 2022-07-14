TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. Juli 2022 (vorläufige Fassung)

Indizes in diesem Artikel
*** 00:25 GB/Rio Tinto plc, Operation Report 2Q, London
*** 04:00 CN/BIP 2Q
*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juni
07:00 NL/TomTom NV, Ergebnis 2Q, Amsterdam
*** 07:30 CH/Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA,
Trading Update 1Q, Genf
*** 08:00 EU/Acea, Pkw-Neuzulassungen Juni
08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, Trading Update 1Q, London
*** 11:00 DE/Volkswagen AG (VW), Absatzzahlen Juni, Wolfsburg
*** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz Mai
11:30 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin
*** 11:55 US/Unitedhealth Group Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, Minneapolis
12:15 US/Blackrock Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, New York
*** 12:50 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 2Q, San Francisco
*** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, New York
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juni
PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm
zuvor: -0,3% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juni
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Juli
PROGNOSE: -2,0
zuvor: -1,2
14:45 US/Fed, Rede von Atlanta-Fed-Präsident Bostic
(2022 nicht stimmberechtigt im FOMC) vor dem
Tampa Bay Business Journal
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni
Industrieproduktion
PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm
Kapazitätsauslastung
PROGNOSE: 80,5%
zuvor: 79,0%
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan Juli
(1. Umfrage)
PROGNOSE: 50,0
zuvor: 50,0
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Mai
PROGNOSE: +1,4% gg Vm
zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm
*** - ID/G20, Treffen der Finanzminister und
Notenbankgouverneure (bis 16.7.), Bali
- DE/Eurex, Kleiner Verfallstag für Aktienindex-Optionen
- EU/Ratingüberprüfungen für Luxemburg (Fitch),
Spanien (Moody's)
- Folgende außerplanmäßige Index-Änderung wird mit Handelsbeginn wirksam:
SDAX
+ NEUAUFNAHME
- Adtran
+ HERAUSNAHME
- Adva Optical Networking
