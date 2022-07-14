  • Suche
14.07.2022 14:49

TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. Juli 2022 (vorläufige Fassung)

===

*** 00:25 GB/Rio Tinto plc, Operation Report 2Q, London

*** 04:00 CN/BIP 2Q

*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juni

07:00 NL/TomTom NV, Ergebnis 2Q, Amsterdam

*** 07:30 CH/Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA,

Trading Update 1Q, Genf

*** 08:00 EU/Acea, Pkw-Neuzulassungen Juni

08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, Trading Update 1Q, London

*** 11:00 DE/Volkswagen AG (VW), Absatzzahlen Juni, Wolfsburg

*** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz Mai

11:30 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin

*** 11:55 US/Unitedhealth Group Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, Minneapolis

12:15 US/Blackrock Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, New York

*** 12:50 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 2Q, San Francisco

*** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, New York

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juni

PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm

zuvor: -0,3% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juni

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Juli

PROGNOSE: -2,0

zuvor: -1,2

14:45 US/Fed, Rede von Atlanta-Fed-Präsident Bostic

(2022 nicht stimmberechtigt im FOMC) vor dem

Tampa Bay Business Journal

*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni

Industrieproduktion

PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm

Kapazitätsauslastung

PROGNOSE: 80,5%

zuvor: 79,0%

*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan Juli

(1. Umfrage)

PROGNOSE: 50,0

zuvor: 50,0

*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Mai

PROGNOSE: +1,4% gg Vm

zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm

*** - ID/G20, Treffen der Finanzminister und

Notenbankgouverneure (bis 16.7.), Bali

- DE/Eurex, Kleiner Verfallstag für Aktienindex-Optionen

- EU/Ratingüberprüfungen für Luxemburg (Fitch),

Spanien (Moody's)

- Folgende außerplanmäßige Index-Änderung wird mit Handelsbeginn wirksam:

SDAX

+ NEUAUFNAHME

- Adtran

+ HERAUSNAHME

- Adva Optical Networking

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-

Headlines gesendet werden

- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/dgm

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2022 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)

