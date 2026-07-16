TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 17. Juli (vorläufige Fassung)
===
01:00 US/Fed-Gouverneur Jefferson, Rede bei Event im Stanford Institute for
Economic Policy Research
07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 2Q
07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 2Q
08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 08:00 DE/Auftragsbestand und -reichweite verarbeitendes Gewerbe Mai
08:00 DE/Baugenehmigungen Mai
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Euroraum Mai
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Juni
PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj
vorläufig: -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+3,2% gg Vj
Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj
vorläufig: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj
*** 12:00 IT/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Vorlesung zu digitalem Euro
*** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 2Q
*** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Juni
Baubeginne
PROGNOSE: +11,3% gg Vm
zuvor: -15,4% g Vm
Baugenehmigungen
PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: -0,7% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juni
Importpreise
PROGNOSE: -0,8% gg Vm
zuvor: +1,9% gg Vm
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni
Industrieproduktion
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm
Kapazitätsauslastung
PROGNOSE: 76,2%
zuvor: 76,2%
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) Juli
PROGNOSE: 50,5
zuvor: 49,5
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mow/mgo/kla
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 16, 2026 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)