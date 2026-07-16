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TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 17. Juli (vorläufige Fassung)

===

01:00 US/Fed-Gouverneur Jefferson, Rede bei Event im Stanford Institute for

Economic Policy Research

Werbung

07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 2Q

07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 2Q

08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 08:00 DE/Auftragsbestand und -reichweite verarbeitendes Gewerbe Mai

08:00 DE/Baugenehmigungen Mai

*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Euroraum Mai

*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Juni

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj

Werbung

vorläufig: -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+3,2% gg Vj

Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj

vorläufig: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj

*** 12:00 IT/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Vorlesung zu digitalem Euro

*** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 2Q

Werbung

*** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Juni

Baubeginne

PROGNOSE: +11,3% gg Vm

zuvor: -15,4% g Vm

Baugenehmigungen

PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: -0,7% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juni

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: -0,8% gg Vm

zuvor: +1,9% gg Vm

*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni

Industrieproduktion

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm

Kapazitätsauslastung

PROGNOSE: 76,2%

zuvor: 76,2%

*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) Juli

PROGNOSE: 50,5

zuvor: 49,5

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)