TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 2. August (vorläufige Fassung)

01.08.24 14:18 Uhr

===

*** 07:00 FR/Axa SA, Ergebnis 1H

*** 07:30 AT/Erste Group Bank AG, Ergebnis 1H

08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Ergebnis 1H

08:05 FR/Engie SA, Ergebnis 1H

08:30 JP/Nintendo Co Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 08:30 CH/Verbraucherpreise Juli

PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm/+1,3% gg Vj

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+1,3% gg Vj

*** 08:45 FR/Industrieproduktion Juni

PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vm

zuvor: -2,1% gg Vm

12:00 GB/Linde plc, Ergebnis 2Q

*** 12:30 US/Exxon Mobil Corp, Ergebnis 2Q

*** 12:45 US/Chevron Corp, Ergebnis 2Q

*** 14:30 US/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli

Beschäftigung ex Agrar

PROGNOSE: +185.000 gg Vm

zuvor: +206.000 gg Vm

Arbeitslosenquote

PROGNOSE: 4,1%

zuvor: 4,1%

durchschnittliche Stundenlöhne

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+3,7% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm/+3,9% gg Vj

*** 16:00 US/Auftragseingang Industrie Juni

PROGNOSE: -3,2% gg Vm

zuvor: -0,5% gg Vm

- EU/S&P, Ratingüberprüfung ESM und EFSF

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/apo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 08:19 ET (12:19 GMT)