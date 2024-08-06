TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 2. August (vorläufige Fassung)
*** 07:00 FR/Axa SA, Ergebnis 1H
*** 07:30 AT/Erste Group Bank AG, Ergebnis 1H
08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Ergebnis 1H
08:05 FR/Engie SA, Ergebnis 1H
08:30 JP/Nintendo Co Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 08:30 CH/Verbraucherpreise Juli
PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm/+1,3% gg Vj
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+1,3% gg Vj
*** 08:45 FR/Industrieproduktion Juni
PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vm
zuvor: -2,1% gg Vm
12:00 GB/Linde plc, Ergebnis 2Q
*** 12:30 US/Exxon Mobil Corp, Ergebnis 2Q
*** 12:45 US/Chevron Corp, Ergebnis 2Q
*** 14:30 US/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli
Beschäftigung ex Agrar
PROGNOSE: +185.000 gg Vm
zuvor: +206.000 gg Vm
Arbeitslosenquote
PROGNOSE: 4,1%
zuvor: 4,1%
durchschnittliche Stundenlöhne
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+3,7% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm/+3,9% gg Vj
*** 16:00 US/Auftragseingang Industrie Juni
PROGNOSE: -3,2% gg Vm
zuvor: -0,5% gg Vm
- EU/S&P, Ratingüberprüfung ESM und EFSF
